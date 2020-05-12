Madonna, Michael Che and Roy Horn of Siegfried and Roy duo among celebrities directly impacted by the coronavirus

Since Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson revealed they tested positive for the virus that’s been declared a global pandemic, other celebrities have explained how they’re being affected by it, too.

Status: Recovered after testing positive for COVID-19

“We really are all Monk now,” Shalhoub said, referencing his character from the show of the same name about a detective with obsessive compulsive disorder, during a May 11 appearance on Peacock’s At Home Variety Show. “Last month, my wife Brooke and I came down with the virus, and it was a pretty rough few weeks. But we realize that so many other people have and had it a lot worse.”

Status: Died of COVID-19

Kinnear, a British actor who’s appeared in James Bond films Quantum of Solace, Skyfall and Spectre, wrote in the Guardian May 12 about having lost his sister to the coronavirus. Kinnear said his sister struggled with physical challenges from the time of her birth, when she suffered from a lack of oxygen that caused severe brain damage. She “had been left paralysed from the waist down after a life-saving operation on her spine aged 19, had been intubated and suffered kidney damage six years ago with sepsis — the last time we said our putative goodbyes to her — and was in hospital with chest infections regularly throughout her life. And yet every time, when you thought she couldn’t possibly take any more, she defied us.” He called her “heroic and continually inspiring.” The family said their goodbyes and appreciations over FaceTime, since Karina had to be kept in isolation at the hospital.

Status: Recovered after being hospitalized with COVID-19

The 60 Minutes correspondent said on the May 3 episode that she had been hospitalized for a week after testing positive for COVID-19. Before that, she spent two weeks at home in bed with pneumonia. The 78-year-old was “really scared” during that time, she said. Stahl explained that she was one of several CBS staffers who fell ill. “One COVID-positive 60 Minutes co-worker had almost no symptoms, while others had almost every symptom you can imagine,” she said. “Each case is different.”

Status: Died of complications from COVID-19

Greenfield, a member of ‘70s British rock band the Stranglers, was 71. He died May 3 after testing positive for the coronavirus during a hospital stay for heart problems. The artist wrote the song “Golden Brown,” which ended up being the band’s biggest hit in 1982. Former Stranglers frontman Hugh Cornwell, who left the band in 1990, said Greenfield was “the difference between The Stranglers and every other punk band. His musical skill and gentle nature gave an interesting twist to the band.”

Status: Died of complications from COVID-19

De Cosmo, 52, was an art director on TV shows including The Punisher, Madam Secretary and Chappelle’s Show. He died April 21, according to ABC Studios, the company behind his latest show, Emergence. “We were heartbroken to learn that Matteo DeCosmo, a talented art director with whom we’d worked on many productions including a recent pilot, has passed away,” the network said in a statement. “He was a true talent, incredibly creative, and beloved by everyone with whom he worked. We will miss him deeply and our hearts go out to his family and friends.”

Status: Tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies

“Took a test the other day, and I found out that I have the antibodies,” Madonna said in an April 30 installment of her “quarantine diaries” on Instagram. “So tomorrow, I’m just going to go for a long drive in a car, and I’m going to roll down the window, and I’m going to breathe in, I’m going to breathe in the COVID-19 air.”

Status: Died of COVID-19

The Charmed actress revealed April 29 that her grandfather had died from COVID-19, as she called out President Trump for his response to the coronavirus pandemic. “My grandfather died today. He voted for you,” Combs tweeted at Trump, as he again blamed the media and the Democrats for the country’s predicament. “He believed you when you said this virus was no worse than the flu. He believed every lie you muttered and sputtered. He died today from Covid-19 one day after his 66th wedding anniversary. You’re a disgrace to the human race.”

Paul Shaffer’s wife, Cathy Vasapoli

Status: Hospitalized with COVID-19

Shaffer famously worked as musical director on the Late Show with David Letterman, and it was Letterman who revealed that Shaffer’s wife had been hospitalized with the coronavirus. He broke the news April 29 on an episode of Howard Stern’s SiriusXM radio show.

Roy Horn

Status: Died of complications from COVID-19

Horn, 75, half of the famed duo Siegfried and Roy, died of complications from COVID-19 on May 8 in Las Vegas. “Today, the world has lost one of the greats of magic, but I have lost my best friend,” Siegfried Fischbacher said in a statement, per Variety. “From the moment we met, I knew Roy and I, together, would change the world. There could be no Siegfried without Roy, and no Roy without Siegfried.” The statement continued, “Roy was a fighter his whole life including during these final days. I give my heartfelt appreciation to the team of doctors, nurses and staff at Mountain View Hospital who worked heroically against this insidious virus that ultimately took Roy’s life.” Horn’s publicist confirmed his diagnosis to ABC News on April 28. Horn performed alongside Siegfried Fischbacher in Las Vegas from 1990 to 2003, when Horn was attacked by his tiger, Mantecore, during a performance.

Troy Sneed

Status: Died of complications from COVID-19

The gospel singer, producer and record label owner died April 27 at a hospital in Jacksonville, Fla., his manager told the Associated Press. He was 52. In 1996, Sneed appeared with the Georgia Youth Choir in the Whitney Houston movie The Preacher’s Wife. He earned a Grammy nod for best gospel choice with the 1999 album Higher, performed by Youth for Christ. He also had a successful solo career, with many gospel radio hits, such as “Hallelujah,” “My Heart Says Yes” and “Work It Out,” on multiple albums. He and his wife, Emily, called their own record label Emtro.

Riz Ahmed’s two family members

Status: Died of COVID-19

“I have lost two family members to COVID,” the Venom actor told GQ Hype in an interview published April 26. “I just want to believe their deaths and all the others aren’t for nothing. We gotta step up to reimagine a better future.” He didn’t disclose their relationship to him. The outspoken actor railed against the health crisis being used for political gains. “Trump is using it as an excuse to try to ban immigration and the Hungarian government is centralizing power off the back of this,” Ahmed said.

Fred the Godson

Status: Died from the coronavirus

The Brooklyn rapper’s manager told Complex on April 23 that he had died from the coronavirus. Fred the Godson had said on April 6 that he’d contracted it. The musician was well known in New York and collaborated with Diddy, Meek Mill and Pusha-T, among others. He was 35. Upon his death, Fat Joe was one of the many who paid tribute to him on social media.

Eric Eremita

Status: Recovering after being hospitalized for COVID-19

The contractor on HGTV’s Love It or List It announced April 23 that he was leaving Staten Island University Hospital in New York after being treated for COVID-19. “It’s so hard to believe that I’m on my way home after almost 30 days in the hospital!” he said. “From Ventilator to actually learning to try to walk again! The POWER OF PRAYER is REALLY STRONG!!”

Offset’s great uncle, Jerry

Status: Died from COVID-19

The Migos rapper said April 19 that the coronavirus had killed his great uncle. “Smfh this corona s*** done killed my great uncle,” he said on Instagram Stories. “Rip uncle Jerry damn man.” He asked that people pray for his family.

Sharon Stone’s friend, Eileen Mitzman

Status: Died of complications from COVID-19

Stone broke into tears while talking about Mitzman and their friendship in an April 19 video on social media. At the time, the Basic Instinct star said Mitzman was dying in a New York hospital. “She has coronavirus but she will die because she’s septic and she has other illnesses and none of us can go there and be with her,” Stone lamented. (Mitzman’s death has since been confirmed by another friend.) Stone met Mitzman through their common work as HIV/AIDS activists, and Mitzman became an “adopted grandmother” to the actress. Stone said Mitzman would “die a warrior,” and she asked people to scream on her friend’s behalf. “I want her to hear you scream for her because she was furious about what is happening, she was furious about the way this was being handled,” Stone said. “She was furious. And I want her to know that you respect her life and that you respect her death.”

Matthew Seligman

Status: Died of complications from COVID-19

Seligman, who played bass for David Bowie, the Soft Boys and others, died April 17, his friend and fellow musician, Thomas Dolby, announced on Facebook. He was 64. On the day Seligman died, he suffered a stroke. He had been in a medically induced coma at St. George’s University Hospital in London for two weeks, after having tested positive for the disease, Dolby said. Seligman played with Bowie during 1985’s Live Aid and on the soundtrack for Labyrinth the following year. Friends and family paid tribute to him in an online memorial and benefit fundraiser.

Sam Smith

Status: Recovered from self-diagnosed case of COVID-19

On Thursday, the non-binary singer shared that they and their sister experienced the symptoms of COVID-19 earlier this year while self-isolating in London, but had not sought formal testing. “I’m just going to assume that I did because everything I’ve read completely pointed to that,” the Oscar winner told Apple Music’s Zane Lowe. “So yeah, I think I definitely had it. And then as soon as I had it, my sister five days after me started getting the same symptoms.”

Bob Odenkirk’s son, Nathan

Status: Recovered from COVID-19

During an April 16 appearance on the Late Late Show with James Corden, the Better Call Saul star said his 21-year-old son, Nathan, had recovered from COVID-19. “It got scarier the longer it went and the further we got from it, I became aware that we got very lucky,” Odenkirk said. He described Nathan’s symptoms as “pretty bad” and “worse than the flu.” “According to him,” Odenkirk said, “the pain in his throat was the worst thing of all, but I think also the fatigue. And it lasted longer than the flu.”

Dylan Dreyer’s husband, Brian Fichera

Status: Recovered from COVID-19

The Today meteorologist’s husband said on April 15 that he’d tested positive for COVID-19 and spent 10 days in self-isolation away from Dreyer and their two young sons. At that point, he said he had been symptom-free for a week. He described the disease as “brilliant and diabolical” adding, “It will let up just enough to allow you to feel good about yourself and walk to the bathroom....but then it will suddenly attack you as if it knows you are at the farthest away from your bed,” he wrote on social media. “When it hits hard you can’t move, and it feels like you’re snorkeling through a cocktail straw. People have compared it to the flu ...for me it was reminiscent of mono.”

Allen Daviau

Staus: Died of complications from COVID-19

Daviau, an Oscar-nominated cinematographer known for his work on E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, died April 15 at the retirement home for the Motion Picture and Television Fund in Woodland Hills, Calif., of complications from COVID-19. In addition to E.T., the 77-year-old’s credits included other Steven Spielberg-directed films, such as The Color Purple and Empire of the Sun. Upon Daviau’s death, Spielberg said in a statement: “In 1968, Allen and I started our careers side by side with the short film Amblin. Allen was a wonderful artist but his warmth and humanity were as powerful as his lens. He was a singular talent and a beautiful human being.”

DJ Jazzy Jeff

Status: Recovered from COVID-19

DJ Jazzy Jeff — whose real name is Jeffrey Allen Townes — recalls telling his wife he didn’t feel great one day in early March and then… not a whole lot for more than a week. The former rap partner of the Fresh Prince (better known as Will Smith) said April 14 on Tamron Hall that he became terribly ill, as dozens of others did, after performing at an event in Ketchum, Idaho, on March 6, nearly three weeks before the state told people to stay at home. “I literally went home and got into bed and almost don’t remember the next 11 days after that… When we finally were able to go to the doctor, they wouldn’t test me for COVID-19, they gave me a flu test and then gave me an X-ray on my lungs and said I had pneumonia in both of my lungs, which terrified me to death.” He’s doing so much better now that he threw an online house party to encourage people to stay at home during the pandemic.

Ann Sullivan

Status: Died of complications from COVID-19

Sullivan was an animator who worked on Disney films including The Lion King, The Little Mermaid and Oliver & Company. Her Los Angeles retirement community, located on the campus of the Motion Picture and Television Fund, confirmed her death in an April 13 story published by the Hollywood Reporter. She was 91.

George Stephanopoulos

Status: Tested positive

Two weeks after wife Ali Wentworth revealed her own diagnosis, the ABC News anchor said that he’d tested positive for the coronavirus on Good Morning America on April 13. Unlike his wife, though, Stephanopoulos was asymptomatic. “I’ve never had a fever, never had chills, never had a headache, never had a cough, never had shortness of breath,” Stphanopoulos said. “I’m feeling great.” He came down with the virus despite the fact Wentworth self-isolated away from the rest of the family as soon as she began experiencing symptoms.

Danny Burstein

Status: Recovering after testing positive

Six-time Tony nominee Burstein wrote about his harrowing experience with the coronavirus in an April 13 column for the Hollywood Reporter. The star of Broadway’s Moulin Rouge! The Musical recalled coughing up blood for two or three days, experiencing migraine headaches and 104-degree fever. “It was when I was on my hands and knees in the shower that I knew it was time to go to the hospital,” Burstein said. While in the emergency room, Burstein tested positive for COVID-19. He ended up in the hospital for five days. On March 27, he was allowed to go home to continue his recovery. He appeared on CBS This Morning on April 21 to say that he eventually planned to return to Broadway. “Hell yes! Absolutely, we will,” Burstein vowed. “How we will is yet to be discovered.”

Sturgill Simpson

Status: Tested positive for COVID-19

Over Easter weekend, Grammy-winning country singer announced that he’s tested positive for COVID-19, a diagnosis the frustrated star says came nearly a month after he visited an emergency room with symptoms and had his request for a test denied. Simpson, who is halfway into his two-week quarantine, also hit out at President Donald Trump in his post, writing, “at least our government-appointed task force headed by a man who does not believe in science is against mass testing. And we now have a second task force in the works to ‘open America back up for business!'”

Tim Brooke-Taylor

Status: Died from COVID-19

The British actor and comedian Tim Brooke-Taylor died early April 12 from the coronavirus, his agent announced. The Goodies star was 79.

Babyface and his family

Status: Recovering after testing positive

Babyface and his family are recovering from COVID-19, the composer-and-singer announced in an April 10 Instagram post. “I feel blessed to be able to celebrate another family,” wrote Babyface, whose real name is Kenneth Brian Edmonds. “...It’s an incredibly scary thing to go through my friends. I’m happy to report we have now tested negative and are on our way back to full health.”

The Grammy winner, who turned 62 on Friday, also thanked the public for wishing him a happy birthday. Babyface is married to Nicole Pantenberg with whom he has a 12-year-old daughter. He also shares two sons with ex-wife Tracey Edmonds.

Mia Farrow’s daughter, Quincy

Status: Recovering after being hospitalized with the coronavirus

Actress and activist Farrow turned to social media to ask for prayers for her 26-year-old daughter, Quincy. “Today she had no alternative but to go [to] the hospital for help in her struggle against the coronavirus,” Farrow tweeted on April 10. The Rosemary’s Baby star adopted Quincy in 1994, when the girl was a year old. Four days later, on April 14, Farrow announced that her daughter was “getting stronger with each day after a very frightening hospitalization for coronavirus.” She added, “I wish i could hug her but am not allowed.”

Jedediah Bila

Status: Recovering from COVID-19

A week after telling her followers to stay safe, the Fox and Friends weekend host revealed that she had contracted the coronavirus. “I’m very much on the mend, so please don’t worry," the Fox and Friends weekend host said April 9. She said that her husband was also recovering and their son never fell ill.

Diego Luna’s children, Jeronimo and Fiona

Status: Recovered from COVID-19

Luna’s 11-year-old son, Jerónimo, and his daughter Fiona, 9, “had the virus long ago,” the Narcos star said during an Instagram Live interview with IndieWire on April 9, per ET Canada. Both have since recovered. “Yesterday was the first night they slept here and life has changed dramatically for me,” explained Luna, who divorced the children’s mother, Camila Sodi in 2013. “I was like three weeks not being able to hug them or get close to them, and finally I am.”

Bebe Winans, his mother Delores Winans and a brother

Status: Recovering from the coronavirus

The iconic gospel singer said he became ill after traveling from New York to Detroit for a friend’s funeral. “I just started coughing out of nowhere,” Winans said April 8 on Sirius XM’s The Joe Madison Show. “And, you know, you get concerned. And the fatigue came on, and the chills, and appetite went away.” He said other members of his famous family were affected, too. “My brother, now, got to the point where he had to go to the hospital... A fever and pneumonia set in and so for four or five days, he was there.” Winans added that his mother, Delores Winans, was “touched by it for four or five days.”

NOW: I'm speaking with my friend, singer @bebewinans who caught COVID-19 and is recovering. Sending my love to him. Listen on @SXMUrbanView pic.twitter.com/vp60oMIn5z — Joe Madison (@MadisonSiriusXM) April 8, 2020

Todd Chrisley

Status: Recovering after testing positive

The Chrisley Knows Best star had been “battling corona” for three weeks, including four-and-a-half days in the hospital, when he revealed it on the April 8 episode of his podcast Chrisley Confessions. “It has been the sickest that I have ever been in the 52 years I’ve been on this earth,” he said. “I cannot ever tell you a time in my life where I have ever been as sick as what I had been with the coronavirus.” Chrisley estimated then that he was operating at “about 70 to 75 percent.”

Tyler Perry’s friend, Charles Gregory Ross

Status: Died from COVID-19

Perry announced April 9 that his friend and colleague had died from the disease. “Mr. Charles Gregory was a hairstylist that had worked with us for many years,” Perry said. “The man was warm, loving and hilarious. We all loved to see him coming and hear his laughter.” Perry added a warning: “Black people, we are at a disproportionately higher risk of dying from this virus. Please, please, please, I beg you to take this seriously.”

Wanda Dench’s husband, Lonnie

Status: Died of COVID-19

Wanda Dench, who became a viral star in 2016 after she accidentally invited the wrong person to Thanksgiving dinner over text message and then followed through with it, lost her husband, Lonnie, to the disease on April 5. Both she and Jamal Hinton, the man who became her friend after receiving the erroneous invitation, shared the sad news.

Allen Garfield

Status: Died of complications from COVID-19

The 80-year-old actor’s credits include Nashville, The Conversation, Beverly Hills Cop II and Irreconcilable Differences. The Associated Press reported April 8 that his sister, Lois Goorwitz, said he died April 7 of complications from COVID-19 at the Motion Picture & Television Country House and Hospital in Woodland Hills, Calif. His Nashville co-star Ronee Blakley, who played his wife, reacted by saying, “I hang my head in tears.”

Jennifer Aydin

Status: Recovering after testing positive

The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member said in an April 8 video that she began having symptoms the previous week, but she’s doing somewhat better now. Aydin had convinced her plastic surgeon husband to bring home a test for her, after she experienced “extreme fatigue.” At night, she was having a “mix of sweating and chills.” The reality TV star reassured fans that she was taking vitamins and drinking hot liquids: “We’ll all get through this.

John Prine

Status: Died of complications from COVID-19

The legendary folk singer-songwriter’s family said he died on April 7 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tenn. He was 73. Prine, who wrote songs for Joan Baez, Johnny Cash and many others, was hospitalized with symptoms of the coronavirus on March 26. His family said three days later that his situation was “critical,” and that he had been intubated. Prine’s wife Fiona said in an update on his eighth day in the hospital ICU that he had pneumonia in both lungs.

Anna Wintour’s son, Charlie Shaffer

Status: “Quite ill,” possibly with the coronavirus

The Vogue editor revealed in a video post calling attention to the public health crisis that her son is sick. “My son is a doctor. He is currently quite ill and quarantining at home, but when he is able, he will return to the ICU at his hospital,” Wintour said April 6. “I am so proud of him and so grateful to all the health workers, first responders, nurses and doctors.” She also announced that Vogue and the Council of Fashion Designers of America are raising funds to support people in the fashion community affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Wintour confirmed on the April 9 episode of CBS This Morning that her son had, in fact, been sick with the coronavirus.

Hal Willner

Status: Died of complications from the coronavirus

Willner, 64, was a record producer known for his epic, star-studded tribute albums, who had coordinated the music sketches at Saturday Night Live since 1980. Variety confirmed his death on April 7. He suggested he’d been diagnosed with the coronavirus in a March 28 tweet, which showed a U.S. map of outbreaks of the virus. Wilner quipped, “I always wanted to have a number one, but not this” and said he was “in bed on upper west side.” He tweeted once more after that: “Well wishes for musician John Prine, who remains hospitalized with COVID-19.” Prine also died April 7.

Michael Che’s grandmother

Status: Died from the coronavirus

The co-anchor for Saturday Night Live’s “Weekend Update” segment broke the sad news about his grandmother on April 6. “I’m doing okay, considering,” he wrote. “I’m obviously very hurt and angry that she had to go through all that pain alone. But I’m also happy that she’s not in pain anymore. And I also feel guilty for feeling happy. Basically the whole gamut of complex feelings everybody else has losing someone very close and special. I’m not unique. But it’s still scary.” He made references to an SNL joke about conspiracy theories about the virus and pleaded with people to take care of themselves, especially by eating a healthy diet. “Anyway, we can all do more to protect ourselves than just washing our hands and dressing up like [Mortal Kombat character Sub-Zero]. We may have to do some reading, but we got the time.”

Lee Fierro

Status: Died of complications from the coronavirus

Fierro, who famously played the grieving mother who slapped Chief Brody (Roy Scheider) in the 1975 horror classic Jaws, died at an assisted living facility in Aurora, Ohio, according to Entertainment Tonight. She was 91. Fierro appeared in two other movies, including Jaws: The Revenge, in 1987, and worked extensively in theater.

Forrest Compton

Status: Died of complications from the coronavirus

Compton, 94, is best known for his role on the Edge of Night in the ‘70s and ‘80s, but his acting resume dated back to 1954 and included daytime soap operas and TV classics such as the Twilight Zone, My Three Sons and Gomer Pyle: USMC. His final appearance was on Ed in 2002. He died April 4, friends confirmed to the Shelter Island Reporter newspaper in New York.

Jay Benedict

Status: Died of complications from COVID-19

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our dear client Jay Benedict, who this afternoon lost his battle with COVID-19,” Benedict’s management team said April 4 on social media. “Our thoughts are with his family.” Benedict was 68. He appeared in countless theater productions and movies during a 40-year career, including the British soap Emmerdale, Victor Victoria and the Dark Knight Rises.

J.K. Rowling

Status: ‘Fully recovered” after experiencing COVID-19 symptoms

Though she has not been tested, the Harry Potter author told fans on April 6 that she experienced “all” COVID-19 symptoms over the last two weeks. On advice from her husband, who is a doctor, she used a special technique to relieve her respiratory symptoms.

Marianne Faithfull

Status: Hospitalized after testing positive

On April 4 it emerged that British singer Marianne Faithfull was “stable and responding to treatment” at a London hospital after testing positive for COVID-19. The “Broken English” performer is 73.

Nancy Silverton

Status: Tested positive

The Los Angeles-based restaurateur, who’s appeared on Top Chef, The Chew and other food-centric shows, is recovering in quarantine after testing positive for the virus on March 27, her partner Michael Krikorian shared on his website. Both drove 42.5 miles away to take a test after learning someone they’d been in contact with had tested positive. He quoted Silverton as saying that she realized she was sick, even before the results had come back, as she prepared an omelet at home. The ingredients were unorganized, the process was messy and the resulting meal was less than delicious. “That wasn’t the way I cook,” Silverton said. “That omelet was cooked by the virus.” Until she became ill, Silverton had provided free meals for hospitality workers at one of her eateries.

Pink

Status: Recovering after testing positive

On April 3 the pop star, 40, told fans that she and 3-year-old son Jameson were recovering from COVID-19; both have since tested negative following a quarantine. The “Walk Me Home” singer, whose real name is Alecia Moore, is donating $1 million to health care professionals, and called the lack of available testing an “absolute travesty and failure of our government.”

John Taylor

Status: Recovered from COVID-19

The Duran Duran bassist tested positive in mid-March, he shared April 3 on Facebook. “Perhaps I am a particularly robust 59-year-old — I like to think I am — or was blessed with getting only a mild case of COVID 19 — but after a week or so of what I would describe as a ‘Turbo-charged Flu,’ I came out of it feeling okay,” he said. He added that his time in quarantine gave him “the chance to really recover.”

Christopher Cross

Status: Tested positive

The Oscar-winning singer/songwriter behind “Sailing” and the theme from the 1981 movie Arthur revealed his diagnosis on April 3. “I’m not in the habit of discussing medical issues on social media, but I do so in hope this will help other people to understand how serious and how contagious this illness is,” he shared on Facebook. “Although I am fortunate enough to be cared for at home, this is possibly the worst illness I’ve ever had.”

Patricia Bosworth

Status: Died of the coronavirus

Bosworth’s friend Ray Leslee shared the sad news that she died on April 2 “from coronavirus.” The 86-year-old had been a model and actress in the ‘50s and ‘60s before becoming an accomplished writer. Her books included biographies of Marlon Brando, Jane Fonda and Diane Arbus, the latter of which inspired a 2006 Nicole Kidman movie, Fur: An Imaginary Portrait of Diane Arbus. “She had just returned from a week’s travels, researching for her new book about Paul Robeson,” Leslee wrote April 3 on Facebook. “She was excited and feeling just fine. We even joked about the virus, believing it was far from our reality. The deadly virus came on very quickly and she’s gone.”

Brooke Baldwin

Status: Recovered after testing positive

“I am OKAY,” the CNN anchor said April 3, as she announced that she’d tested positive for the coronavirus. “It came on suddenly yesterday afternoon. Chills, aches, fever. I’ve been social distancing. Doing ALL the things we’re being told to do. Still — it got me.”

Baldwin later provided the happy update that, on Day 10, she “started feeling shades of myself.” She predicted she was only a few days away from a full recovery. “I haven’t taken Tylenol for the body aches in 36 hours... and my chief complaint right now is simply the remnants of a cough and what feels like a head cold,” Baldwin said. “I am still sleeping 10 hours at night battling this thing. I still can’t fully taste or smell... but I caught just the slightest whiff of peppermint in my tea this morning.”

In an April 19 essay for CNN, she said she was grateful that her illness wasn’t worse: “Even though my body constantly gave me the middle finger, my lungs did not.”

She shared on April 23 that she had finally tested negative for the virus. Baldwin planned to donate plasma to those who were still sick.

YNW Melly

Status: Tested positive

Rapper YNW Melly requested a restricted release from Florida’s Broward County Jail after testing positive for the coronavirus, his team said April 2 on social media. Representatives for the rapper explained that Melly was seeking “better care due to any jails not being prepared to treat this new virus.” Melly (real name: Jamell Demons) has been awaiting trial on double murder charges for more than a year.

Sergio Rossi

Status: Died of the coronavirus

The iconic shoe designer’s brand confirmed on April 3 that he had died at 84. The U.S. version of the Sun reported that Rossi succumbed to the coronavirus, citing Luciana Garbuglia, the mayor of San Mauro Pascoli, Italy, where Rossi resided. “Today is a very sad day for our community, because we have the first one killed by the coronavirus,” Garbuglia said. “Sergio Rossi was a great entrepreneur, who worked for our community, a patriarch in our shoe district.” Rossi’s creations were favorites of stylish celebrities including Rihanna and Ariana Grande.

Sara Bareilles

Status: Recovered from the coronavirus

“I had it, just so you know,” the “Love Song” singer said April 2 on Instagram Stories. “I’m fully recovered, just so you know.” Bareilles said she was thinking about “all the people who are walking through this really tricky time.”

Eddie Large

Status: Died of complications from the coronavirus

The British comedian died at 78 after catching the virus during a hospital stay for another condition, his son, Ryan McGinnis announced April 2. “He had been suffering with heart failure and unfortunately, whilst in hospital, contracted the coronavirus, which his heart was sadly not strong enough to fight,” McGinnis wrote on Facebook. “Dad had fought bravely for so long. Due to this horrible disease we had been unable to visit him at the hospital but all of the family and close friends spoke to him every day.” Large, whose real name was Hugh McGinnis, broke through in the ‘70s when he won the talent show Opportunity Knocks. He went on to achieve fame as one half of comedy duo Little and Large, with Syd Little.

Ellis Marsalis

Status: Died of complications from COVID-19

The pianist and father of jazz greats Wynton and Branford Marsalis died April 1 in New Orleans, the latter said in a statement. He was 85. Upon hearing of Marsalis’s death, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell wrote, “Ellis Marsalis was a legend. He was the prototype of what we mean when we talk about New Orleans jazz.”

Brian Stokes Mitchell

Status: Tested positive

Mitchell calmly revealed April 1 that he’d been diagnosed with the virus causing a global pandemic. “I’ve been laying low for the last couple of days because I could feel my body fighting something unusual,” the Tony Award-winning actor from Kiss Me Kate said in a video he posted on social media. “I just got confirmation that I’ve indeed tested positive for the coronavirus.” Mitchell added that he had felt better on each of the past three days, but he advised others to “keep your social distancing.”

Nick Cordero

Status: Hospitalized with COVID-19

Fitness trainer Amanda Kloots said on April 1 that her husband Nick Cordero, who’s appeared on Broadway in Waitress and Ragtime and on TV’s Blue Bloods, has been hospitalized with pneumonia. However, she suspected the diagnosis was incorrect and that he was actually suffering from COVID-19. On April 7, she confirmed he was positive for COVID-19 — after two false-negative tests. On April 10, Kloots shared a somber update: Cordero was “fighting for his life,” and he needed prayers. He underwent surgery to improve his blood flow on April 16, and Kloots reported that it was successful. However, she said it was unclear if he would be able to walk again — and one day later announced he would have his leg amputated. He remained supported by a ventilator in a medically-induced coma. Kloots said April 24 that Cordero had had a pacemaker installed successfully to stabilize him for any future procedures and had finally cleared the virus. “On Monday, they will put a trach in and take the ventilator out, which will make him more comfortable and also on Tuesday they’ll put a feeding tube in,” she said.

Ali Wentworth

Status: Tested positive

The actress and comic explained April 1 that she was sick. “I have tested positive for the Corona Virus,” Wentworth shared on social media. “I’ve never been sicker. High fever. Horrific body aches. Heavy chest. I’m quarantined from my family. This is pure misery.” Meanwhile, her husband, Good Morning America anchor George Stephanopoulos, said on that morning’s show that he’ll be working from home for the foreseeable future as a result.

Adam Schlesinger

Status: Died of complications from the coronavirus

Schlesinger, a co-founder of Fountains of Wayne and composer of the music on the former show Crazy Ex-Girlfriend and the theme song from the movie That Thing You Do!, died April 1. Schlesinger’s lawyer Jamie Herman told Yahoo Entertainment just one day earlier that Schlesinger had been hospitalized for more than a week. His family had issued a statement that suggested they were holding out hope for his recovery: “He’s on a ventilator and has been sedated to facilitate his recovery,” they said. “He is receiving excellent care, his condition is improving and we are cautiously optimistic.” Schlesigner was 52.

Joe Exotic

Status: Quarantine

The Tiger King star, whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage, is being quarantined after being transferred from a county jail to a federal prison in Fort Worth, Texas, according to ET. A 14-day quarantine, in which inmates are prohibited from communicating by email or phone, is reportedly standard for all inmates arriving at any prison during the coronavirus pandemic. Exotic is behind bars, in part, for his role in a murder-for-hire plot mentioned in the popular Netflix series.

Julie Bennett

Status: Died of COVID-19

The voiceover actress, best known for playing Cindy Bear in Hanna-Barbera’s classic Yogi Bear cartoons, died March 31 from COVID-19, according to her agent and friend Mark Scroggs. Bennett’s credits, which date back to 1950, include acting appearances on TV’s Leave It to Beaver and the “Mathnet” segment of “Square One,” as well as voice work on the Famous Adventures of Mr. Magoo and, in 1997, the role of Aunt May in Spider-Man: The Animated Series. She was 88.

Caroline Lunny

Status: Tested positive

Lunny, who appeared as a contestant on Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s season of The Bachelor in 2018, said she laughed when she got her test results. “Which is so weird, but I just panicked and didn’t know what else to do — how are you supposed to react when finding out you’re a part of the pandemic?” Lunny told RADIO.COM’s Karson and Kennedy of Boston radio station Mix 104.1 on April 1. Despite her diagnosis, she said she was “feeling great” during the interview.

Andrew Jack

Status: Died of complications from COVID-19

Jack, a 76-year-old actor, who also made significant contributions to entertainment as a dialect coach for big-budget movies including Lord of the Rings, Avengers: Endgame and Sherlock Holmes, died March 31 at a hospital outside of London, his rep told TMZ. Jack was working up until a few weeks ago, when he was teaching dialect on the highly anticipated movie The Batman.

Ray Benson

Status: Tested positive

On his second attempt to get a test for the coronavirus, the Asleep at the Wheel frontman learned the coronavirus had been the source of his fatigue and headaches over the past 10 days. He noted that he ended up with the virus despite having been alone and taking other precautions, such as wearing a mask.

Nico Santos’s stepfather, Sonny, and his mother, Tita

Staus: Died of COVID-19 while she recovered from it

The actor, known for Crazy Rich Asians and Superstore, broke the devastating news March 29 that his “Tito Sonny,” who he described as a “kind, caring man,” had died from COVID-19. Santos said his mother was also struggling with the disease, but she had not required hospitalization. The most upsetting part of all of it, he said, is that his family had to stay apart during such a tragic time. During an April 23 Instagram event, Santos confirmed to Variety that his mother had fully recovered. He also mourned his stepfather: “His laugh is the thing I remember the most,” he said. “He had just this loud, joyous laugh that was just infectious. … He was just like a great guy with a great personality.”

Sincere Show

Status: Tested positive and hospitalized with COVID-19

Show, who appeared on Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood, shared March 28 that he’d sought medical treatment a week earlier. He was diagnosed with COVID-19 at the hospital. “I know this thing is affecting everybody differently. For me, I have pneumonia in both my lungs, makes it difficult for me to breathe,” Show shared. He added that he was feeling “a little better” since his hospitalization.

Kalie Shorr

Status: Tested positive

In a post dated March 30, Shorr explained the miserable symptoms she had before being diagnosed with the coronavirus. She described the first few days with it as “absolutely miserable,” and she remarked that she caught it despite having stayed in quarantine, except for a few trips for groceries. By the time the “Fight Like a Girl” singer shared the news, she said she was feeling “significantly better.”

Chris Cuomo, wife Cristina and their son, Mario

Status: Recovered after testing positive

The CNN anchor and the younger brother of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, shared March 31 that he’d tested positive for the coronavirus. Chris self-quarantined in his basement away from his family and continued his show, Cuomo Prime Time, from there. He regularly shared his symptoms: losing 13 pounds in three days, high fevers and hallucinations featuring his father, who died in 2015.

Chris revealed on April 15 that his wife, Cristina, also had the coronavirus, although her symptoms were completely different. The two quarantined separately inside their home. On April 18, Cristina shared that she was “feeling so much better” and Chris had recovered enough to care for their three children.

There was a setback at some point. Cristina noted on April 22 that she was “working hard” to get one of their kids, 14-year-old Mario, through the virus.

Cuomo delivered happy news on the April 27 episode of his show. “I tested negative,” Cuomo said. “I have both antibodies: The short-term one and the long-term one. So I'm lucky, right? Or not? We don’t know what the antibodies mean, if they mean anything.”

Alan Merrill

Status: Died of the coronavirus

The singer, guitarist and songwriter died on March 29 in New York from COVID-19, his daughter announced on Facebook. Merrill, best known for writing the track “I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll,” was 69.

Maria Mercader

Status: Died of complications from the coronavirus

The veteran CBS News journalist died March 29 after testing positive for the coronavirus. She was 54. Mercader fought various health issues, including cancer, for more than 20 years. She had been on medical leave for an unrelated matter since February.

Joe Diffie

Status: Died of complications from COVID-19

The death of country singer Joe Diffie was announced on Sunday, just two days after he revealed that he had tested positive for COVID-19. Diffie, known for country hits like “Pickup Man” and “Third Rock from the Sun,” was 61.

Till Lindemann

Status: Reportedly tested positive

The frontman of the band Rammstein is recovering after having been hospitalized in critical condition, German newspaper Bild reported on March 27. He reportedly had a high fever following a concert in Moscow earlier this month, so he was admitted to a Berlin hospital, where he tested positive for the coronavirus. He was also reportedly diagnosed with pneumonia, but according to Bild, his condition has since improved.

Mark Blum

Status: Died of complications from the coronavirus

Blum, a theater actor since the ‘70s also known for playing roles in movies and shows such as You, Desperately Seeking Susan and Shattered Glass, died at 69 from complications of the coronavirus, the Los Angeles Times reported March 26. According to the newspaper, Blum’s wife, actress Janet Zarish, said Blum had not been in contact with anyone with the virus, but he suffered from asthma.

Mark Blum was consistently a great actor and a finer man. We met when I moved to NY & were briefly TV married in 1987. Last Xmas we caught up for over an hour at a party and he was still kind and hilariously sardonic. I adored him. My heart breaks for his beautiful wife Janet. pic.twitter.com/uRT136B3Ma — Dana Delany (@DanaDelany) March 26, 2020

Scarface

Status: Tested positive

During an interview in late March, the rapper said he had suffered terrible symptoms, including vomiting and kidney failure, and eventually tested positive for COVID-19. “I’m thinking I may be on the back end of it, because I’ve probably had it for so long,” Scarface, whose real name is Brad Jordan, said. “It’s been to the point where I’d be laying down and I couldn’t get comfortable because it was like an elephant sitting on my chest, bro. I could not breathe, I couldn’t sit up.” He warned people to stay home. “Don’t play no games with it,” he said.

Kathy Griffin

Status: Unclear

Griffin called out President Trump for boasting about how well the United States is doing on testing people for the coronavirus, saying that she had been unable to get one, despite having sought medical care. “I was sent to the #COVID19 isolation ward room in a major hospital ER from a separate urgent care facility after showing UNBEARABLY PAINFUL symptoms,” Griffin wrote March 25. “The hospital couldn’t test me for #coronavirus because of CDC (Pence task force) restrictions.” She told the Los Angeles Times that afternoon that doctors were able to diagnose an infection for which they prescribed medication. She was able to return home the same day. She still doesn’t know if the coronavirus is the underlying cause of her symptoms, but she’s quarantining herself just in case.

Laura Bell Bundy

Status: Tested positive

Bundy has been in quarantine since March 12, after she had a headache, a sore throat, a tightness in her chest and a shortness of breath. After calling her doctor, she obtained a test that came back positive, she said in a video dated March 25. “It’s very, very scary. Of course I’m scared,” Bundy said, adding that she actually felt OK. She said her husband was also sick but their 10-month-old son appeared to be just fine so far.

Floyd Cardoz

Status: Died of complications from COVID-19

Cardoz, a New York restaurateur who won Top Chef Masters in 2011, died March 25 at Mountainside Medical Centre in New Jersey, as a result of complications from the coronavirus, a spokesperson for his Hunger Inc. Hospitality Group confirmed to People. He was 59. Cardoz’s team shared March 17 that he’d been admitted to the hospital, and the chef himself apologized the next day for having caused a panic. Upon his death, Bravo and Top Chef paid tribute to Cardoz on Instagram, calling him “an inspiration to chefs around the world.”

Prince Charles

Status: Tested positive

The heir to the British throne, 71, isolated himself at one of his homes in Scotland after testing positive for the coronavirus, his office said March 25. “It is not possible to ascertain from whom the Prince caught the virus owing to the high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during recent weeks,” the official statement read. Charles is showing only mild symptoms and is in good health otherwise. Meanwhile, a royal source told CNN that Charles last saw his mother, 93-year-old Queen Elizabeth II, the day before doctors said he would have become contagious.

Greg Rikaart

Status: Recovering after testing positive

Rikaart, a former star of the Young and the Restless, disclosed March 25 that he was recovering from the coronavirus, which he called “the hardest experience of my life.” He said he’d been in isolation, away from my family, since March 14. “I had a fever for 11 days, difficulty breathing and was (originally) diagnosed with pneumonia,” Rikaart said, adding that he later tested positive for COVID-19. He was recovering at home.

Jackson Browne

Status: Tested positive

Browne took a test for the coronavirus after noticing he had a small cough and a temperature, and before it had even come back positive, he quarantined himself at home in Los Angeles. “It was before the mandatory quarantine orders were issued, because you don’t know if you had it or not,” he told Rolling Stone March 24, after he said he’d been in isolation for 10 days. “I’m in the middle of trying to call everyone I know to discuss with them how they are feeling and whether or not they have symptoms. You have to assume you have it. You need to assume that you in some way could very easily pass it to someone else.” The “Somebody's Baby” singer added, “It’s important for us all to be pretty forthcoming about what we’re going through. Our experiences will be helpful for others to know.”

Greta Thunberg

Status: Self-quarantine

The environmental activist suspected she had the coronavirus, so she stayed apart from her family. “The last two weeks I’ve stayed inside,” she shared March 24. “When I returned from my trip around Central Europe I isolated myself (in a borrowed apartment away from my mother and sister) since the number of cases of COVID-19 (in Germany for instance) were similar to Italy in the beginning. Around ten days ago I started feeling some symptoms, exactly the same time as my father — who traveled with me from Brussels. I was feeling tired, had shivers, a sore throat and coughed. My dad experienced the same symptoms, but much more intense and with a fever.” Thunberg explained that she hadn’t taken a test, because those were being reserved for emergency cases, but she suspected she had it. “Now I’ve basically recovered, but — AND THIS IS THE BOTTOM LINE: I almost didn’t feel ill. My last cold was much worse than this!” She urged people to stay home and avoid spreading the virus.

Slim Thug

Status: Tested positive

The rapper said he’s overcoming the coronavirus. “Check this out. No games being played.The other day I got tested for the coronavirus, and it came back positive," Thug, whose real name is Stayve Thomas, revealed in a video posted March 24. “As careful as I been self-quarantined and staying home — I might have went and got something to eat, stayed in my truck, mask, gloves, everything on — my test came back positive.” He reassured fans that he was OK. “I feel good or whatever, I ain’t got no problems right now,” he said, explaining that he had a slight fever and a cough at one point. “I feel like I’m good, but y’all better take it serious,” he warned others.

Manu Dibango

Status: Died of complications from COVID-19

Dibango’s team broke the awful news in a statement on Facebook: “It is with deep sadness that we announce you the loss of Manu Dibango, our Papy Groove, who passed away on 24th of March 2020, at 86 years old, further to covid 19.” They had announced just six days earlier that the 86-year-old saxophone legend had been hospitalized for a reason “linked to Covid 19” but was “resting well and calmly recovering.” During his lifetime, the Grammy-nominated, Cameroonian musician played with the likes of Herbie Hancock. His 1972 song “Soul Makossa” was famously sampled by Michael Jackson in Jackson’s own hit song “Wanna Be Startin’ Somethin’,” Rihanna in “Don’t Stop the Music” and other artists in their own works. His team requested that fans send condolences to manu@manudibango.net.

Terrence McNally

Status: Died of complications from COVID-19

The Tony Award-winning playwright, whose shows included Ragtime, The Full Monty and many more, died March 24 at Sarasota Memorial Hospital in Sarasota, Fla., his spokesman Matt Polk told Deadline. In addition to his latest condition, the 81-year-old McNally was a lung cancer survivor who struggled with chronic pulmonary disease.

Aaron Tveit

Status: Recovered after testing positive

The star of Broadway’s Moulin Rouge and Catch Me If You Can said he’s “feeling much better” after having tested positive for COVID-19. “I’ve been in quarantine since Broadway shows shut down on Thursday, March 12, and I’m feeling much better,” he wrote March 23. “I consider myself extremely lucky that my symptoms have been very mild — cold like with no fever — as so many are experiencing much more serious symptoms, because this is a very dangerous virus.” By April 25, he was well enough to perform at the online 90th birthday concert for Stephen Sondheim.

Tom Holland

Status: Self-quarantine

The Spider-Man star self-isolated after not feeling well, although he said he didn’t think the coronavirus was the culprit. He reported on March 21 that he was spending time hunkered down with a couple of friends doing puzzles.

Sophia Myles’s father, Peter Myles

Status: Died of the coronavirus

Myles, an actress known for her work in Doctor Who and Tristan and Isolde, documented her father’s struggle with the coronavirus in a video diary since March 14. She shared a heartbreaking photo of him in his hospital bed and even took a CBS news crew with her to show people they should take the health threat seriously. She announced that he’d died on March 21.

Yesterday I went on a journey to see my father. This is the harsh reality of the Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/T609EBfAfJ — Sophia Myles (@SophiaMyles) March 21, 2020

Harvey Weinstein

Status: Tested positive

The disgraced movie mogul, who’s serving a 23-year prison sentence for sexual assault and rape, tested positive on March 22, according to Michael Powers, president of the New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association. Weinstein, who has a series of additional medical problems, has been in isolation at Wende Correctional Facility in Alden, N.Y., but was in two other prisons since his March 11 sentencing.

Meghan McCain

Status: Self-isolating due to pregnancy

The View panelist announced her pregnancy on March 22, several months after suffering a miscarriage. On the advice of her doctors, McCain will self-isolate at home and appear on The View via satellite. “I should be extra-vigilant about limiting the amount of people we come in contact with,” she told fans.

Plácido Domingo

Status: Hospitalized with COVID-19

On March 22 the opera singer revealed that he tested positive after experiencing fever and a cough, but noted that he and his family, who were self-isolating, were “in good health.” A week later, however, the Spanish opera singer was hospitalized in Acapulco, Mexico. A spokesperson for Domingo told CNN, “He is doing well and is responding to treatment.” Domingo himself said March 30 that was continuing with therapy and rest. “I am at home and I feel fine,” he wrote on Facebook.

Nyle DiMarco

Status: Self-quarantine

Deaf model, actor and former Dancing with the Stars champion DiMarco told fans that, despite being “really sick” over the past few days, he declined to get tested due to the shortage of tests available. “The sick patients need it more than I do,” the “on the mend” star shared on March 21.

David Bryan

Status: Tested positive

On March 21, the Bon Jovi keyboard player shared his test results after feeling sick for a week. He urged fans to “help out each other,” but added, “it’s the flu, not the plague.” Bandmate Jon Bon Jovi offered his well wishes, and later joined Chicago fans in a self-isolated singalong to “Livin’ on a Prayer.”

Debi Mazar

Status: Tested positive

On March 21, the Younger actress revealed her positive diagnosis after she and her family fell ill with fevers, headaches, sore throats, dry coughs and body pains. Mazar assumed it was a seasonal cold, “But it felt unusual [and] different,” she wrote on Instagram. After visiting a local clinic, Mazar was diagnosed with COVID-19. “I was sent home and told to quarantine myself until I had results, which would take 3-7 days...” she wrote. “Well, today is day 5 and I just found out. I’m hoping I’ve been through the worst of it already...one day I feel crappy and the next I’m normal. Today my lungs are heavy, but I’m tough.” Mazar said her family had shown no symptoms but were “under quarantine” for two weeks.

Ten days into the coronavirus, she said she was “doing OK.” She thanked people offering her words of encouragement, but said she found it “incredibly disgusting” that people from publications such as Page Six were calling to ask her how she was able to obtain a test.

After 14 days, Mazar said she was “almost symptom-free.”

Andy Cohen

Status: Tested positive

Cohen was planning to do his show, Watch What Happens Live, from his home. He scrapped those plans after “not feeling great” for a few days in self-quarantine, then discovering he was suffering from the coronavirus. The Bravo honcho returned to work on March 30 and shared with fans what it’s like to recover from COVID-19. “My symptoms were a fever, tightness in my chest, a cough,” Cohen explained on his Sirius XM show Andy Cohen Live, noting he was “very, very achy” in his body. “Make sure you have Tylenol and a pulse oximeter,” he shared.

Colton Underwood

Status: Recovered after testing positive

The Bachelor alum began having symptoms in late March and, sure enough, a test confirmed that he had the coronavirus. He hunkered down at girlfriend Cassie Randolph’s family home to recuperate. “It’s been kicking my a**, just to put it very bluntly,” he said in a video post to social media. “The main thing is I can’t even walk up a flight of stairs without being out of breath or go to the bathroom without having to sit down because I’m exhausted.”

In an update three days later, Underwood said that for the first time, he was feeling improvement. He had spoken to the local health department and had moved to a floor of the home by himself. “Im hopeful that I’ve turned the corner and will be back to 100% soon,” he wrote.

On April 7, Underwood said he'd made "a full recovery." He thanked Randolph and her family for taking such good care of him. “Not only physically, but mentally too (and I’m probably the most high maintenance patient),” he said. “Her family opened up their doors to us while we were in quarantine and through everything we stuck together.”

Daniel Dae Kim

Status: Tested positive

Kim, who’s starred in Lost and Hawaii Five-0, said he tested positive after experiencing scratchiness in his throat, body aches and fever. He learned of his diagnosis when he took a drive-thru test. After care from his doctor, he said, he’s feeling better each day. In a video about testing positive for the coronavirus, Kim urged everyone to take the threat of illness seriously and to end prejudice in their treatment of Asians during the pandemic. “Please, please stop the prejudice and senseless violence against Asian people,” Kim said. “Randomly beating elderly, sometimes homeless Asian Americans is cowardly, heartbreaking and it’s inexcusable. Yes, I’m Asian, and yes, I have coronavirus, but I did not get it from China. I got it in America. In New York City, and despite what certain political leaders want to call it, I don’t consider the place where it’s from as important as the people who are sick and dying.”

Kim revealed on March 29 he’s “considered virus free” and that his required period of self-isolation ended.

Prince Albert II

Status: Tested positive

The palace of Monaco said on March 19 that Prince Albert II, the 62-year-old son of late actress-turned-princess Grace Kelly and Prince Rainier III, had tested positive for the coronavirus. He was being treated by doctors at Princess Grace Hospital in Monaco, but he continued to work out of his private apartment at the palace.

Indira Varma

Status: Sick

The Game of Thrones alum said that she’s sick: “I’m in bed with it and it’s not nice," presumably referring to the coronavirus. Varma lamented that COVID-19 had caused theaters, including one where she had been working, to go dark.

Drake

Status: Self-quarantine

Following NBA star Kevin Durant’s announcement that he has the coronavirus, Drake is hunkering down in his hometown of Toronto, according to Page Six. The two had been photographed hanging out together March 10 in Los Angeles. As TMZ reported exactly one week later, Drake has since posted on social media about having settled in at home for a while.

Charlotte Lawrence

Status: Tested positive

The “Joke’s on You” singer told people about her condition as part of a plea for people to stay inside their homes and stem the spread of the coronavirus. “I am going to be completely fine,” Lawrence said. “But many who get it won’t be if too many people get sick too quickly. So this is not me asking for prayers, for love, for sweet messages. This is me pleading for you all to protect those less able to fight this virus.”

Savannah Guthrie

Status: Self-quarantine

After the Today host experienced a sore throat and a runny nose, she made the decision to stay home, and she even broadcast NBC’s popular morning show from there on March 18. Guthrie said she was following the advice of the doctors at the network, as well as her bosses. However, she assured viewers that she felt “good” and was acting “in an abundance of caution.”

Sarah Hyland

Staus: Self-quarantine

If you want to find the Modern Family actress during the epidemic, then look for her at home. As she said on the March 18 episode of the Brad Behavior podcast, she’s only leaving for doctor’s appointments, when she wears a mask and gloves. “I am obviously immunocompromised with my transplant history and am on immunosuppressants, so everything in this house is sanitized,” she said, per People. Hyland noted that the virus is “really dangerous” for immunocompromised people like herself.

Diplo

Status: Self-quarantine

The musician, whose real name is Thomas Pentz, said he was staying away from his two young sons — although he missed them terribly — because he had been in contact with hundreds of people in recent days. “I’m staying away from the house until I am cleared of the virus,” Diplo said.

Andrew Watt

Status: Tested positive

On March 17, Watt explained to fans that he’d woken up 11 days earlier feeling like he’d been “hit by a bus,” and that he couldn’t move out of bed for days. He said a doctor who came to his house told him he couldn’t have the coronavirus because he had tested positive for the flu. However, a second doctor who came to his home administered a test and confirmed that he did, in fact, have COVID-19. While Watt said his own condition was improving, he urged others to take the threat seriously. “This is not a joke,” he said. “Stay safe, stay sanitized.”

Arielle Charnas

Status: Tested positive

The influencer reported March 17 that she had been very ill for several days, but she said she planned to continue focusing her social media channels on the things that made her happy. “Each day the symptoms evolve into something else and while I can’t imagine how I’d ever catch coronavirus (from what I know I haven’t been in contact with anyone who has it) I’m dealing with the weirdest virus I’ve ever had since mono,” Charnas said.

Rachel Matthews

Status: Tested positive

“Hey guys, I tested positive for COVID-19 and have been in quarantine the last week,” Matthews, who provided the voice of Honeymaren in Frozen 2, revealed March 16 on InstagramStories. She said she was feeling better but would remain in quarantine until she was told to do otherwise. Matthews also shared her symptoms, which she said she hoped some found helpful.

Destin Daniel Cretton

Status: Tested negative

The director of the upcoming live-action adaptation of Marvel’s Shang-Chi has a newborn baby boy, and he was thinking of him when he went into self-quarantine on March 12. Marvel and Disney subsequently shut down production on the movie entirely. On March 16, Cretton said he’d taken a test for the coronavirus after learning that he had been in “close proximity with some people who had potentially been exposed,” but he’d tested negative. “But I will continue to be even more careful in the days ahead. Because if you believe in good science, and I do, we still have a mountain to climb together,” Cretton said.

David Higgs

Status: Tested positive

The L.A.-based photographer said doctors gave him the test after they found he didn’t have the flu. “I don’t know where I got it. I don’t know how I got it,” Higgs told his followers on March 15. “If you are feeling sick, straight away just quarantine yourself.”

Kris Jenner

Status: Tested negative

Jenner took a test for the coronavirus after she attended a birthday party for Universal Music Group CEO Lucian Grainge, who’s since been hospitalized with the illness. “Kris wasn’t sick and didn’t have any symptoms, but since she was in contact with someone who tested positive, she took the test,” a source told ET. “Jenner luckily tested negative for coronavirus.”

Kristofer Hivju

Status: Tested positive

The Norway production of Netflix's The Witcher shut down following the news that one of its stars was infected. Hivju, best known as Game of Thrones fan favorite Tormund Giantsbane, said he and his family were “self-isolating at home for as long as it takes.” He described his symptoms as “mild,” like a cold.

Craig Melvin

Status: Acting “out of an abundance of caution”

Just like Al Roker, the Today host skipped the March 16 show after an unidentified colleague was said to have the virus. Melvin assured fans that he was “feeling great.”

Al Roker

Status: Self-quarantine

After a staffer at Today tested positive for the virus, the longtime host sat out the show March 16 “out of an abundance of caution,” Savannah Guthrie told viewers.

Roker posted an update March 16 telling fans he was self-isolating for 15 days.

Seth Doane

Status: Recovered from COVID-19

The CBS News foreign correspondent’s March 16 report on CBS This Morning was an update on his own health: Doane had tested positive for COVID-19, which he’d taken after noticing he had “a little bit of a cough.” He said that, so far, he’d had colds that felt worse. He said the psychological part had been the worst of it. He remained in lockdown at his residence in Rome, staying isolated even from his husband.

“This is not what I want to be discussing on TV. This is not what I want to be known for,” Doane told viewers. “I am trying to be public and open because I think it is vital that we stop the spread of this thing.”

On April 20, after 41 days in quarantine, he told viewers that he’d finally tested negative in two tests, taken 24 hours apart — which is what Italy requires in order for people to be released from quarantine. He called it “a relief.”

Idris Elba

Status: Tested positive

When the Luther star revealed March 16 that he tested positive, he said that he’d not experienced any symptoms. “No panic,” he advised. On March 21, it was revealed that his wife, Sabrina Dhowre, had also tested positive.

This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing 👊🏾👊🏾 No panic. pic.twitter.com/Lg7HVMZglZ — Idris Elba (@idriselba) March 16, 2020

Heidi Klum

Status: Self-quarantine, tested negative

The America’s Got Talent star said she and her husband, musician Tom Kaulitz, were both feeling ill and are staying away from others, including each other, while awaiting the results of the COVID-19 tests they had “finally” been able to secure in a post dated March 15. Kaulitz has since tested negative.

Klum revealed March 24, as she marked her 14th day at home, that she also had tested negative.

Olga Kurylenko

Status: Tested positive

The “Bond girl” in 2008’s Quantum of Solace urged others to take the threat of the illness seriously, as she said March 15 that she had tested positive.

Matthew Broderick’s sister, Janet Broderick

Status: Recovered after testing positive

While Matthew Broderick was healthy, his sister, the rector of an Episcopal church in Beverly Hills, Calif., was diagnosed with the virus. However, the Election star told Deadline on March 14 that Janet’s condition had improved.

“My entire family is grateful for the concern about, and the well wishes for, my sister Janet,” he said. “I’m happy to say she is feeling much better and is on the road to a full recovery. We are all very appreciative for the wonderful care she received from the amazing doctors and nurses at Cedars Sinai.”

Janet ended up spending six days in the hospital, before returning home to quarantine. She later told New York magazine that she received preferential treatment because of her celebrity connection. “I think there is no question and it breaks my heart,” she said. “My God, I hope this causes us to take some kind of look at how we are handling medicine in this country.”

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson

Status: Recovered after testing positive

The beloved actor and his actress wife announced March 12 that they had tested positive for the virus following an outbreak on the Australian set of director Baz Luhrmann’s upcoming Elvis Presley biopic. At the time, Hanks said they were staying in isolation. People reported on March 16 that the two had left a Queensland hospital but continued staying separated from others at a rented home nearby.

A little over weeks after his diagnosis, Hanks confirmed he and his wife returned home to Los Angeles. He vowed to follow social distancing rules including shelter in place. “Many, many thanks to everyone in Australia who looked after us,” he wrote on social media. “Their care and guidance made possible our return to the USA. And many thanks to all of you who reached out with well wishes.”

Baz Luhrmann

Status: Self-quarantine

The director and his family, including a wife and two teenage children, have stayed at a home in Australia rented by the studio behind the film he was working on when one of his lead actors, Tom Hanks, fell ill.

