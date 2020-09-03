Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson reveals that he, his wife and two daughters had COVID-19 and how they contracted it

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson says he and his family have tested positive for COVID-19. (Photo: Annette Riedl/picture alliance via Getty Images)

Action star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has revealed that his entire family is recovering after contracting the coronavirus in the past few weeks.

Johnson explained that he, his wife Lauren and their daughters, 4-year-old Jasmine and Tiana, 2, tested positive after spending time with “very close family friends.”

While the girls’ symptoms were limited to sore throats early on, the Moana star explained that he and his wife of one year had a “rough go.”

He urged fans to strengthen their immune systems and be strict about the people who you allow into your home right now. He followed that rule in the past, he said, but plans to be even more so in the future.

“Get everybody tested before they come over,” Johnson advised. “Get everybody tested the day before.”

Above all, he stressed the importance of wearing a mask in public, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said time and again.

“It baffles me that some people out there, including some politicians, would take this idea of wearing masks and... make it part of a political agenda,” Johnson said. “It has nothing to do with politics. Wear your mask. It is a fact. It is the right thing to do, and it’s the responsible thing to do, not only for yourself and your family and your loved ones, but also for your fellow human beings.”

“Wear your mask,” he said. “I’m not a politician. I’m a man though who cares about my family deeply.”

He called it “one of the most challenging and difficult things we have ever had to endure as a family, and for me, too, personally as well.” Seeing his family, which he always protects, affected has been especially painful, a “real kick in the gut,” he said.

Johnson summed up his strategy with one phrase: “Control the controllables.”

