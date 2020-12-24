Britney Spears' Boyfriend Sam Asghari Reveals He Tested Positive to Coronavirus

Britney Spears' boyfriend Sam Asghari recently had the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Asghari, 26, shared his diagnosis on Instagram Wednesday, saying that he has since recovered and experienced very few symptoms.

"2020 has been a crazy/twisted year for all of us. Recently I tested positive for Covid-19, I was lucky enough to catch the news before being around and infecting my loved ones (friends, family, significant other)," the model wrote on Instagram. "I quickly isolated myself and started my quarantine process alone. 🙏🏽"

Asghari said he credits his "healthy lifestyle" for only experiencing cold symptoms for one day. The model said he continued working out and eating clean while he was in quarantine.

RELATED: Celebrities Who Have Tested Positive for Coronavirus

"This is where my healthy lifestyle helped a lot, I only had 1 day of common cold symptoms day 2 after testing positive but 24 hours later I was perfectly normal," he continued. "I continued my workouts and clean nutrition at home as usual. 10 days later I was no longer contagious, and tested negative twice and was cleared by doctors to end quarantine and return to my loved ones. 💪🏽"

Asghari added that "even outside of Covid," he spends a lot of his time thinking about the importance of health, writing that he will "continue to do my best and inspire you guys to also live a healthy lifestyle. 🍎🍉"

On his Story, Asghari talked more about his experience with the contagious respiratory virus.

"My healthy lifestyle and my strong immune system helped me a lot because I only had common cold symptoms for one day," he said, later adding, "I understand there has been healthy people that got it and they were a tough time with it."

"I do understand that, but my suggestion is take vitamins, stay hydrated, have great nutrition and boost your immune system," he said. "Because it's gonna help you. Not just with COVID, just with everything."

Story continues

RELATED: Britney Spears Celebrates 39th Birthday with Boyfriend Sam Asghari: 'Let the Cake Eating Begin'

Now reunited, earlier on Wednesday, Spears, 39, shared a video of her and Asghari playing with the scooter she used when she broke her foot back in February.

"This is the same scooter 🛴 I had to use when I broke my foot and couldn’t walk around," the pop star wrote on Instagram, tagging her boyfriend. "it was pretty fun then but now I use it like a daredevil through my house 😂🤷🏼‍♀️😜🙊 !!!! Hope you all have a wonderful Christmas 🎄🎅🏼🦌 !!!!"

Last week, Spears again referenced her injury, this time sharing a photo of herself dancing to "Sex on Fire" by Kings of Leon and writing, "The last time I danced to this song was almost a year ago when I broke my foot … thankfully that didn’t happen again !!!! GOD BLESS YOU ALL 💋🌹✨!!!!"

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from the WHO and local public health departments. PEOPLE has partnered with GoFundMe to raise money for the COVID-19 Relief Fund, a GoFundMe.org fundraiser to support everything from frontline responders to families in need, as well as organizations helping communities. For more information or to donate, click here.