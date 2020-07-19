Jennifer Aniston urges fans to wear masks as she shares photo of hospitalized friend: 'This is COVID. This is real'

Last month Jennifer Aniston posted a rare selfie on Instagram to show herself wearing a face mask while urging others do the same during the coronavirus pandemic. Now, the actress is once again using social media to hammer in the importance of taking COVID-19 seriously.

On Sunday, the Friends star posted a photo of a man she identified as her friend Kevin, who is pictured lying in a hospital bed with a ventilator and other tubes attached. A second image shows her and Courteney Cox, her close friend and former co-star, wearing matching tie-dye masks.

According to Aniston’s post, her “perfectly healthy” friend Kevin was hospitalized for COVID-19.

“This is our friend Kevin,” she wrote. “Perfectly healthy, not one underlying health issue. This is COVID. This is real. ⠀

⠀

”We can't be so naive to think we can outrun this ... if we want this to end, and we do, right? The one step we can take is PLEASE #WearADamnMask.⠀

⠀

”Just think about those who've already suffered through this horrible virus. Do it for your family. And most of all yourself. COVID effects [sic] all ages.”

Fans have praised Aniston for speaking out, and expressed well wishes for her ailing friend.

Cox, meanwhile, shared a more lighthearted video. Her Instagram post shows her, Aniston and a pair of pups in masks.

Aniston and Cox are among several celebrities who have been taking part in the #WearADamnMask challenge started by designer Tory Burch. In her June 30 post, the Morning Show star called out people who see masks as a political token, rather than a necessary precaution.

“There are many people in our country refusing to take the necessary steps to flatten the curve, and keep each other safe,” she wrote. “People seem worried about their ‘rights being taken away’ by being asked to wear a mask. This simple and effective recommendation is being politicized at the expense of peoples’ lives. And it really shouldn’t be a debate.”

