Alyssa Milano reveals awful bout with COVID-19 despite multiple negative tests: 'Our testing system is flawed'

Just as everything was shutting down due to the coronavirus, Alyssa Milano began to feel terrible.

As the star of the upcoming Who’s the Boss? reboot revealed Wednesday, during that time she had headaches, a low-grade fever, trouble keeping down food — she lost nine pounds in two weeks — and a loss of smell. Breathing was difficult, and she was confused. And yet two tests she took for COVID-19 were negative. A test she later took for virus antibodies later came back negative as well.

“After living the last 4 months with lingering symptoms like, vertigo, stomach abnormalities, irregular periods, heart palpitations, shortness of breath, zero short term memory, and general malaise, I went and got an antibody test from a blood draw (not the finger prick) from a lab,” she wrote. “I am POSITIVE for covid antibodies. I had Covid19.”

Milano included a photo of herself wearing an oxygen mask, which she said was taken April 2.

“I just want you to be aware that our testing system is flawed and we don’t know the real numbers,” wrote Milano, a frequent critic of President Donald Trump’s administration. “I also want you to know, this illness is not a hoax. I thought I was dying. It felt like I was dying. I will be donating my plasma with hopes that I might save a life.”

As many of the celebrities directly affected by COVID-19 have done, Milano called on others to take care of themselves by wearing a mask and social-distancing.

“I don’t want anyone to feel the way I felt,” she said.

