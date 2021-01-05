'Harry Potter' actress Jessie Cave reveals infant son is in the hospital with COVID-19

Jessie Cave is back in the hospital with her 11-week-old baby. The English actress, best known for playing Lavender Brown in the Harry Potter franchise, revealed her son has tested positive for COVID-19.

“Poor baby is covid positive. He’s okay and doing well but they are being vigilant and cautious, thankfully,” she captioned an image on Instagram of her child in a hospital room.

In the photo, a laptop shows U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s announcement of a lockdown in England in order to get the new coronavirus variant under control. The actress watched the news in an isolated room.

“This strain is super powerful and contagious so I do hope that people take extra care in the coming weeks,” she added.

Cave welcomed her third child with comedian Alfie Brown in October. She previously opened up about the “slightly extreme” birth, revealing her son was delivered 40 minutes after her water broke. The boy was transferred to the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) with the actress calling the experience “one of the hardest moments of my life.”

“Really didn’t want to be back in a hospital so soon after his traumatic birth. Once again I’m in awe of nurses and doctors,” the Trollied star wrote on Tuesday. “Please wish baby a speedy recovery.”

On Monday, Johnson imposed a third national lockdown in order to contain the new coronavirus strain, which was first discovered by scientists in the U.K. The highly contagious COVID-19 variant B.1.1.7 has also been detected in the U.S.

