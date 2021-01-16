Liv Tyler says battling COVID-19 was an 'emotional and psychological' experience

Liv Tyler revealed she tested positive for COVID-19 on Jan. 1, 2021. (Photo: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Liv Tyler is the latest star to test positive for COVID-19, comparing the virus’s impact to a “locomotive.”

The actress and daughter of Aerosmith rocker Steven Tyler shared the news on Instagram Friday, alongside a photo of herself wearing a mask and snuggling two of her three children. “Reunited with my loves ... what a wild 2 weeks,” wrote Liv, 43. “I’m such a private and shy person and usually don’t share such things but this is a big one and i feel we all need to share our stories, to share information, to gather facts and awareness and mostly to know we are not alone in this.”

Tyler said she tested positive for COVID-19 on New Year’s Eve. “Shit, I had made it all the way through 2020 keeping myself and my family safe,” she wrote. “Doing everything I could to protect my wolf pack and follow the rules to protect others. Suddenly on the [morning] of the last day of 2020... boom it took me down. It comes on fast, like a locomotive. Owchie.”

Tyler said the news made her feel culpable in a pandemic that’s infected more than 23 million people in the United States. “With it, feelings of fear, shame and guilt swirling through you, who could you have gotten it from and who could you have infected...terrifying,” she wrote.

Her family, however, tested negative. Liv shares daughter Lula, 4, and son Sailor, 5, with fiancé Dave Gardner. Liv also has a 16-year-old son named Milo with ex-husband and former Spacehog lead singer Roy Langdon.

“There are so many strange elements to this sickness,” she wrote. “It [affects] everyone so completely differently. I was so lucky and had corona light, as my momma @realbebebuell [Bebe Buell] called it, but it floored me for 10 days in my bed. There is the physical aspects but also emotional and psychological ones too. It F’s with your body and mind equally. Every day different. Being isolated in a room alone for 10 days is trippy to say the least.”

Story continues

Liv said recent events, such as the U.S. Capitol attack by President Trump supporters to overthrow the upcoming presidency of Joe Biden (whose inauguration takes place on Wednesday), didn’t seem real. “Waking up to news of our capital being under attack. Was it real or the twilight zone? Ohhh no it was real!!!” she wrote. “The first days of 2021 have been scary for everyone in the world. The unknown so great.”

Liv Tyler, depicted with her father, Aerosmith rocker Steven Tyler, in 2011. (Photo: REUTERS/Fred Prouser)

However, Liv was able to watch her children, from afar. “I missed my babies beyond but they visited my window and called up to me and I watch them play outside. Such a gift. They sent little messages and drawings under my door. Reminders of what’s on the other side. What to get better for.”

Liv said she’s recovered and feels compassion for other patients and healthcare workers. “I am so grateful to be through it and spent my days alone praying and beaming love to all who are [affected] and suffering from this,” she wrote. “Those who are working tirelessly to protect and care for others. Thank you. We are all connected through this experience. I am humbled and filled with gratitude to be well, a gift and beaming love and light to all those who have left this world because of this virus and those who are suffering...”

In September, Tyler departed the Fox television series 9-1-1: Lone Star due to her travel schedule amid the pandemic, according to a report by Variety. Tyler, who played Texas paramedic Michelle Blake in the first season, was concerned about taking flights to and from the U.S (the actress lives in England). On Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published a report stating that B.1.1.7, a “highly transmissible variant” of SARS-CoV-2, had been detected in ten U.S. states. The variant, also found in the U.K., “has the potential to increase the U.S. pandemic trajectory in the coming months.”

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment: