How Joanne Rogers, the late widow of Fred Rogers, kept the 'Mister Rogers' brand relevant

Raechal Shewfelt
·Editor, Yahoo Entertainment
·3 min read

When Joanne Rogers, the widow of TV star Fred Rogers, walked into a Pittsburgh movie theater to watch the premiere of A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, the 2019 movie in which Tom Hanks played her husband, the audience gave her a standing ovation.

They might not have known it then, but Rogers, who died Thursday at 92, was instrumental in bringing the story to the screen. She was “one to five to vet the screenplay,” according to the Los Angeles Times, but she sought minimal changes, including a line in which her character referred to someone as “buster.” (She insisted she’d never say that.) There was a chair reserved for her on the set, and she even gave Hanks old ties of Fred’s to wear. In the scene in which Hanks and the reporter character played by Matthew Rhys are sitting together in a Chinese restaurant, she appeared as an extra.

She married Rogers in 1952, and they navigated his success together, until he died of stomach cancer in February 2003. For much of their time together, she had her own career, as a professional concert pianist, even touring around the country. Yet she was always there for her husband.

After his death, she served as the chair emerita of Fred Rogers Productions and the honorary chair of the Fred Rogers Center for Early Learning and Children’s Media. Rogers was there on her husband’s behalf at the unveiling of his commemorative United States Postal Service stamp and to celebrate the 50th anniversary of his beloved children’s show in 2018 — the same year she popped up in Won’t You Be My Neighbor?, a touching documentary about her husband’s beloved show. She represented him at numerous charity events.

“When Fred died, she wasn’t going to step in to be Mister Rogers, but she was going to step in,” Bill Isler, the president and CEO of Fred’s company for nearly three decades, told the L.A. Times in November 2019. “I think she is incredibly comfortable with it. They were married for over 50 years and raised two sons. Fred relied on Joanne. He would often say that if it wasn’t for Sara Joanne Byrd Rogers, the Neighborhood probably would have never happened.”

He named the Queen Sara character in the “Neighborhood of Make-Believe” after her; Rogers’s first name is Sara.

Joanne Rogers appeared on husband Fred's show in its early days. (Photo: Twitter)
Joanne Rogers appeared on husband Fred's show in its early days. (Photo: Twitter)

The future Mrs. Rogers met Fred at Rollins College in Orlando, although they were just friends at first. After graduation, she remained in the Sunshine State to earn her master’s degree, while he moved to New York to work at NBC. They stayed close through the letters they wrote each other, and that’s how he eventually proposed. She kept those letters nearby, “in a tote bag that hangs by her favorite chair,” according to a 2019 profile, so that she could hold one when she wanted to feel close to him.

And she worked tirelessly to make sure that the beloved, longtime host of Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood wasn’t forgotten by anyone else. She wanted him to be remembered not as a shiny idol but as the genuine man that she loved for half a century. Still, she stayed close to his brand, except for speaking out against President Donald Trump — a “horrible person” — in September 2019. (“I’m alone now. I don’t do a program for children,” she said.)

Joanne Rogers, pictured in 2018, died Jan. 14. (Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images)
Joanne Rogers, pictured in 2018, died Jan. 14. (Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

That same year, she was disappointed when the critically lauded documentary about her husband wasn’t nominated for an Oscar.

She wrote to a reporter, “We just need to concentrate on the doc’s created mission — Fred’s legacy — and be grateful that can continue well beyond.”

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:

Latest Stories

  • Disneyland is scrapping its annual pass program

    Disneyland and Disney California Adventure are axing their annual pass program as they look to better manage pandemic-era crowds. Pass holders who paid for days beyond the parks' closure last March are to get refunds.

  • Saved By the Bell 's Dustin Diamond Is Diagnosed With Cancer After Hospitalization

    Saved by the Bell star Dustin Diamond has been hospitalized after experiencing pain. According to the actor's team, cancer is the cause.

  • 'Saved by the Bell' star Dustin Diamond reveals he has cancer

    Dustin Diamond's team says he has been diagnosed with cancer and remains hospitalized.

  • Joanne Rogers, widow of TV's famed Mister Rogers, dies at 92

    Joanne Rogers, an an accomplished concert pianist who celebrated and protected the legacy of her husband, the beloved children's TV host Mister Rogers, has died in Pittsburgh. Rogers died Thursday, according to the Fred Rogers Center. No cause of death was given.

  • Mossimo Giannulli asks to finish prison sentence at home

    Fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli asked Thursday to serve the remainder of his five-month prison term at home, saying he spent eight weeks in solitary confinement before being transferred to a minimum security camp this week. Giannulli, who reported to a California prison in November for his role in the college admissions bribery scheme, believed he would only be held in quarantine for a short time before testing negative for the coronavirus, his lawyers said in court documents. “Mr. Giannulli spent almost 40% of his total sentence confined in solitary quarantine, despite testing negative for COVID-19 at least ten times and despite his counsel’s multiple requests that (the Bureau of Prisons) release him from quarantine,” his lawyers wrote.

  • 'Servant' creator M. Night Shyamalan explains why he's 'obsessed' with cults like NXIVM

    Shyamalan has crafted his own cult story in Servant, the Apple TV+ series that debuts its second season on Jan. 15.

  • Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke Play Inseparable Best Friends in Heartwarming 'Firefly Lane' Trailer

    In the upcoming series, the two play best friends Tully and Kate, who meet as teens and remain close through 30 years of highs and lows

  • Lily Allen says she knew it was time to get sober when she considered using heroin

    The singer says that, after a relapse, she "lost everything."

  • Ben Affleck recalls 'racist, sexist' criticism of ex Jennifer Lopez: 'People were so f****** mean about her'

    "I don't think I met anybody that worked harder than Jennifer Lopez," says Ben Affleck.

  • These Jabra earbuds have a secret feature that Amazon shoppers love—and they're $50 off right now

    You don't have to break the bank to get an awesome pair of buds.

  • Hurry! This massive 70-inch TV is just $588 at Walmart right now

    With vivid colors, great audio and Apple and Android compatibility, this 4K model is a winner—and it's on sale.

  • Selena Gomez Announces Her Second Spanish Single "De Una Vez"

    I'm gonna be listening to this muchas veces.

  • Patrick Dempsey says his 'Grey's Anatomy' return honors frontline workers 'who are out there taking care of us' amid COVID-19

    The actor talks to Yahoo Entertainment about returning to "Grey's Anatomy" as well as shooting the pilot for political drama "Ways and Means" and “possibly fitting 'Enchanted 2' in this year." He's also the new face of Poland Spring Origin.

  • Julia Child Series Starring Sarah Lancashire Gets Series Pickup at HBO Max

    HBO Max has given an eight-episode series pickup to “Julia,” the scripted series based on the life of world-renowned celebrity chef Julia Child. The series, which stars “Happy Valley’s” Sarah Lancashire as Child and “Frasier” alum David Hyde Pierce as Child’s husband, is set to resume production in the late spring. The hourlong series from Lionsgate Television is described as an exploration into “an evolving time in American history – the emergence of a new social institution called public television, feminism and the women’s movement, the nature of celebrity and America’s cultural growth” through the lens of Child’s life “and her singular can-do spirit.” Also Read: David Hyde Pierce Joins HBO Max's Julia Child Pilot in Recasting In addition to Lancashire and Hyde Pierce, “Julia” also stars Brittany Bradford, Fran Kranz, Fiona Glascott, Bebe Neuwirth, Isabella Rossellini and Jefferson Mays. “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” alum Daniel Goldfarb is writer on the series, with “The Society’s” Chris Keyser as showrunner and “House of Cards” vet Charles McDougall directing. “We are so happy to help bring the incomparable Julia Child back to the small screen, when we need her more than ever. This show’s look into her life, marriage and trailblazing career as she transformed the way we talk about food is an absolute delight,” said Sarah Aubrey, head of original content for HBO Max. “Our incredible cast and formidable creative team are a recipe for success, and we couldn’t be more excited.” “We’re delighted to expand our relationship with HBO Max by teaming with our production partners at 3 Arts on ‘Julia,’ the complex and compelling story of the celebrated chef, author and TV personality who almost single-handedly invented the world of food television,” added Jocelyn Sabo, Lionsgate Television Group’s senior vice president. “Combining an extraordinary creative team, powerhouse cast and timely subject matter, the series has all the ingredients to resonate with HBO Max audiences for years to come.” “Julia” is produced by Lionsgate and 3 Arts Entertainment. Executive producers on the series include 3 Arts’ Erwin Stoff and Kimberly Carver. Todd Schulkin is a consulting producer on behalf of The Julia Child Foundation for Gastronomy and the Culinary Arts. Read original story Julia Child Series Starring Sarah Lancashire Gets Series Pickup at HBO Max At TheWrap

  • Oprah Winfrey Docuseries From ‘Whitney’ Team Ordered at Apple TV+

    Apple TV+ has ordered a two-part docuseries about Oprah Winfrey from director Kevin MacDonald and executive producer Lisa Erspamer, the team behind “Whitney,” the streaming service said Thursday. Per Apple, “The Oprah Winfrey documentary will chronicle 25 years of American history through the lens of one show and one woman, who rose from humble roots to become a billionaire, philanthropist, actress, media executive and agent of social change.” Rolake Bamgbose will serve as showrunner on the currently untitled project, which is being produced by Happy Street. Also Read: Oprah Winfrey and Apple Create Oprah's Book Club Podcast This is the latest project that Apple and Winfrey have collaborated on, after the iconic producer and talk show host’s “The Oprah Conversation,” “Oprah’s Book Club” and “Oprah Talks COVID-19” currently streaming on Apple TV+. Winfrey signed a multiyear content partnership deal with Apple in June 2018. Under the nonexclusive pact, Winfrey produces “original programs that embrace her incomparable ability to connect with audiences around the world.” In addition to her partnership with Apple, Winfrey has a deal to remain chairman and CEO of the Discovery-owned Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN) through at least 2025. Last month, Discovery increased its ownership of the OWN cable network to 95%. In exchange, Winfrey receives a $35 million stake in Discovery, an individual with knowledge of the deal told TheWrap. Read original story Oprah Winfrey Docuseries From ‘Whitney’ Team Ordered at Apple TV+ At TheWrap

  • Lisa Rinna shares vintage dresses with her daughters: ‘The legacy of beauty and style continues’

    The actress and 'RHOBH' star is handing some of her favorite looks to Amelia Gray and Delilah Belle.

  • Chloé Zhao’s ‘Nomadland’ to Debut on Hulu and in Theaters

    Chloé Zhao’s acclaimed film “Nomadland,” a road drama that’s expected to be a major awards player, has modified its release plan due to the pandemic. The movie — starring Frances McDormand as a woman who leaves her small town to travel the American west — will debut in select Imax venues on Jan. 29 before […]

  • J.Lo used Super Bowl performance to make a statement about Latinos: 'We're proud Americans, too'

    The performer talked about the meaning behind February's performance and being outspoken about politics.

  • Tyler Perry to Receive Film Academy’s Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award

    Tyler Perry and the Motion Picture & Television Fund (MPTF) will be the recipients of the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Awards at this year’s Oscars from the Academy’s Board of Governors. Both Perry and the MPTF will be presented with their awards on Oscars night on April 25. The Governors Awards were canceled this year, so this is the first time since 2009 when the Governors Ball was established as a separate event that the honorary awards will be handed out on Oscars night. It’s also a first for the Academy to give out two Humanitarian Awards, including to an organization rather than an individual. The Board of Governors agreed that it would amend the rules for the Governor Awards for this year only such that the Governors could give out two prizes and to “not just to an individual, but also to a group of individuals or an organization in the motion picture arts and sciences whose humanitarian efforts have brought credit to the industry.” Also Read: Oscars International Race Breaks Record With 93 Entries “There has been such widespread generosity in our industry that limiting the Hersholt Humanitarian Award to one recipient, this year in particular, was impossible. So, we are breaking with tradition and giving two awards to honor that spirit,” Academy president David Rubin said in a statement. “Tyler’s cultural influence extends far beyond his work as a filmmaker. He has quietly and steadily focused on humanitarian and social justice causes from the beginning of his career, caring for people who are most often ignored. The work of the MPTF is more vital than ever, and the organization has gone above and beyond to help our community. The sheer number of individuals and families–from every corner of our industry’s workforce–aided during the pandemic and over the last 100 years is nothing short of extraordinary.” Perry also received the Governors Award from the Television Academy last year, in large part due to his contributions amid the coronavirus pandemic in getting people back to work safely, bringing cast and crew of his series such as “Sistas,” “Bruh” and “The Oval” to his massive 330 acre Tyler Perry Studios lot in Georgia where they could quarantine. Beyond that, he then worked with local governments in Atlanta and in New Orleans to help provide free coronavirus testing and gift cards to grocery stores for people with needs. He even flew George Floyd’s family out for his funeral. Perry’s 22 feature films, 20 stage plays, 13 TV shows and two bestselling books have generated more than $2 billion to date. He’s produced over 1,200 episodes of TV and is one of the highest earning individuals at the U.S. box office in history. Also Read: Innovators List 2020: 12 Hollywood Disrupters, From Tyler Perry to Cameo to Sarah Cooper | Videos The Motion Picture & Television Fund is now in its 100th year and provides emotional and financial relief to entertainment industry members and their families during times of need, including case management, financial assistance for basic living expenses, palliative care, and senior and childcare services. The organization’s contribution during the pandemic likewise gave social services support to nearly 9,000 industry members in 2020. MPTF also offers a wide range of housing accommodations from independent and assisted living to nursing and memory care. Jean Hersholt, for whom the Academy’s humanitarian award is named, served as president of the Fund for 18 years, from 1938 until his death in 1956. The 93rd Oscars will be held on Sunday, April 25, and will be televised live on ABC and in more than 225 countries and territories worldwide. Read original story Tyler Perry to Receive Film Academy’s Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award At TheWrap

  • ‘Doogie Howser’ Reboot at Disney Plus Casts ‘Andi Mack’ Star Peyton Elizabeth Lee in Lead Role

    The “Doogie Howser” reboot at Disney Plus, “Doogie Kameāloha, M.D.,” has cast Peyton Elizabeth Lee in the title role, Variety has learned. The rebooted series will focus on Lahela “Doogie” Kameāloha (Lee), a mixed race 16-year-old girl who works as a doctor in Hawaii. The 10-episode half-hour comedy follows Kameāloha as she juggles a budding […]