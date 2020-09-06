'Guardians of the Galaxy' star Michael Rooker reveals he's recovered from COVID-19: 'My body has won the WAR!'

Dwayne Johnson and Robert Pattinson aren’t the only action film stars who have recently been stricken with COVID-19. Guardians of the Galaxy’s Michael Rooker has revealed that he too has recovered from the virus.

On Friday, the 65-year-old actor posted a photo of his negative test results after having “quite the battle” with COVID-19.

”If y’all ain’t figured it out by now why I’ve been isolating in this crazy awesome Airstream of mine, let me help y’all out by saying I’ve been fighting off COVID-19,” the Sea of Love and Henry: Portrait of a Serial Killer actor wrote on social media, “and I have to let y’all know it has been quite a battle. And as in any war, ALL is fair. And IN the middle of this epic battle I’ve come to the conclusion that there ain’t a whole heck of a lot one can do externally, to fight off COVID-19 once it has gotten into your body. This is my personal opinion, definitely not the conclusion of some scientific study. The real battle takes place internally, on a cellular level.”



The former Walking Dead castmember went on to explain that he’d opted to not use any “extra stuff” — as in supplements or other medical treatments — despite feeling “like crap.”

“For me, I made the decision not to take any extra medicines or vitamins or supplements,” he told fans. “I felt that if my immune system was not already prepared for this battle loading up with all this extra stuff would only do me damage as kidneys and liver would have been gravely stressed .. .In the process of fighting off COVID-19, I could feel and see the results of those daily battles, by how I felt and looked the next day. I was either feeling like crap, or pretty dang good, semi-human in fact.

“So, just so y’all know the end result of all those daily battles has come to an end. My body has won the WAR! COVID put up a pretty good fight ... but bottom line, it ended up getting its ass knocked out! buy [sic] my immune system. 1,2, punch to the head, 2 body shots and a left hook right upper-cut combination. End of story.”

Rooker’s news got some support from his GOTG crew, with Chris Pratt “liking” his Instagram post and director James Gunn offering a heart emoji. But it hasn’t all been smooth sailing, post-recovery. On Sunday, the actor posted a selfie revealing that he’d accidentally broken his martini glass.

“Noooooooooooooooo!” he captioned the photo. “After all this time stuck inside ... dealing with this crazy COVID Not ABLE TO HANG with family and friends ... this is the last straw! I’m done&done.”

