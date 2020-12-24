Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick Test Positive for COVID: 'This Is Bigger Than Us'

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

On Thursday, the former Bachelorette shared the news on Instagram by posting a photo of her and Tartick sitting in front of their Christmas tree writing, "Unfortunately, this is our Christmas card this year."

"We have Covid," Bristowe, 35, wrote in the post. "Jason and I had been trying to quarantine before seeing family. We thought we were making a responsible decision to have ONE person over, who had been tested daily for work. Negative tests 4 days in a row. The day we saw her, she became positive which we all found out the next day. Now, like many, we will spend Christmas by ourselves."

"We just want to let everyone know that we thought we were being safe, but covid is bigger than us," the Dancing with the Stars champ continued. "Today, We are thinking of everyone who is spending the holidays alone, anyone who is sick or overcoming something, (as 2020 has taught us to overcome a lot), and all of the healthcare workers who have been away from family, taking care of others for months, and months now. We will be ok!! Be safe and happy holidays!!"

Bristowe's boyfriend Tartick also shared the news with his Instagram followers, saying he and Bristowe had a "responsible quarantine plan in place" so that they'd be able to spend Christmas with his family.

"Shame on us, we didn’t stick to the plan," Tartick, 32, wrote alongside a video of him and Bristowe. "We made an adult decision to allow a friend over during the quarantine time bc for a project she was working on she was required to be tested and showed 3 negative tests in a row for her work. On her way home Sunday, her Saturday morning test came in positive."

"You just can never be too cautious and careful," he continued. "There’s no outthinking this god awful virus, lesson learned. Thoughts and prayers are with all of those who have been impacted by Covid, to those who have endured a challenging 2020, to the healthcare workers putting their lives on the line everyday for others and to those who are family less during the holiday. ❤️"

In the video, Tartick revealed that he started feeling symptoms on Wednesday.

"A fever, achey, like a pool of sweat when you're sleeping," he said, before sharing that his temperature has reached up to 103.1 degrees.

"I know so many people are suffering and going through so much," Bristowe said in the video. "This 2020 year has been about overcoming things. This will be something we have to overcome. it sucks. Our hearts go out to people who can't be with their families. We hope everybody stay safe."

"When you put it in perspective, we're healthy, we'll get through this and people have gone through a whole hell of a lot worse," Tartick added.

"You can never be too careful," said Bristowe.

"Lesson learned and we're going to war here," Tartick concluded.

As of Thursday morning, there have been at least 18.6 million reported cases of coronavirus in the United States, and at least 327,993 people have died since the start of the pandemic, according to a New York Times database.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from the WHO and local public health departments. PEOPLE has partnered with GoFundMe to raise money for the COVID-19 Relief Fund, a GoFundMe.org fundraiser to support everything from frontline responders to families in need, as well as organizations helping communities. For more information or to donate, click here.