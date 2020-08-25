Kevin Hart had coronavirus, jokes he 'couldn't say anything' because of Tom Hanks

Kevin Hart had the coronavirus around the same time as Tom Hanks. (Photo: Getty Images)

Kevin Hart tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this year. The comedian made the revelation on Saturday during Dave Chappelle’s An Intimate Socially Distanced Affair show in Yellow Springs, Ohio. According to Page Six, Hart joked how he couldn’t come forward with his diagnosis at the start of the pandemic because he was overshadowed by another star.

“The problem is that I had it around the same time as Tom Hanks, and I couldn’t say anything because he’s more famous than I am,” Hart quipped.

Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, revealed on March 11 they tested positive for COVID-19 while in Australia. They were the first big stars to publicly share their diagnosis.

“We felt rotten,” Hanks recalled on the Today show last month. “I had body aches — crippling, cracking body aches. ... The Australian officials put us in the hospital, and they kept very strict attention on our fevers, because if they had spiked, we were going to be in trouble; our lungs, because if they had filled up or scarred we were going to be in trouble; and the levels of our oxygen.”

Hanks slammed people unwilling to “do their part” to stop the spread of the virus. “We don't know what's going to happen with COVID-19. The idea of doing one's part, though, should be so simple: Wear a mask, social distance, wash your hands,” he declared.

“Look, there's no law against ignorance. It's not illegal to have opinions that are wrong,” Hanks added. "But there is a darkness on the edge of town here folks, and ... let's not confuse the fact: It's killing people. ... Yeah, that's right. It's killing people.”

It’s unknown how severe Hart’s symptoms were or if his family tested positive as well. The Jumanji: The Next Level star’s wife, Eniko Parrish, is pregnant with their second child together. The model announced the news on March 24.

“In the midst of all of this we’re counting our blessings and couldn’t be more grateful!” she shared.

This is the 41-year-old comedian’s fourth child.

