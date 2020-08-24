Ellen DeGeneres to address toxic workplace allegations: 'I will be talking to my fans'

Ellen DeGeneres stayed quiet regarding staffing shakeup on her show, but said she will address fans. (Photos: Reuters)

Ellen DeGeneres will address the elephant in the room when her daytime talk show returns next month. The Emmy-winning host said she plans to talk to her fans regarding allegations of toxicity at The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

DeGeneres, 62, was approached by a paparazzo near her home in Santa Barbara over the weekend, and while she remained mum on the show’s recent producer shakeup, she had one thing to say.

“I will be talking to my fans,” DeGeneres declared through a face mask in video obtained by The Daily Mail.

Entertainment Tonight reports there are no concrete plans of how DeGeneres will address the scandal, although it’s likely she will acknowledge it on her program. The Ellen DeGeneres Show returns for its 18th season on Sept. 14 — minus three senior staff members.

Last week, Variety reported executive producers Ed Glavin and Kevin Leman, and co-executive producer Jonathan Norman were ousted from the show following Warner Media’s internal investigation. Over the past several months, multiple reports have detailed a troubling culture at The Ellen DeGeneres Show including an environment of intimidation, fear, racial insensitivity and sexual misconduct.

DeGeneres apologized to more than 200 staffers via a video conference call last Monday amid the controversy. Multiple sources told Variety that DeGeneres acknowledged she’s “not perfect,” and that in the effort for the show to run as a “well-oiled machine” sometimes leaders were not as sensitive to “human beings” as they should have been. She added that reading about the allegations was “heartbreaking.”

As for the rumors that some staff and show guests were told not to look at her in the eye, DeGeneres apparently called that “crazy” and “not true.” While admitting she’s an “introvert,” DeGeneres apologized to anyone who felt “disregarded.” She concluded by thanking employees and insisted the show would “come back strong” next month.

“This will be the best season we’ve ever had,” DeGeneres said.

Watch — Ellen DeGeneres gives second apology to staffers: “I try to learn from my mistakes”:

