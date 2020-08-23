    Cher protests USPS cuts: 'Hey Senate! Snap out of it'

    Cher (pictured performing in 2019) is using her voice to support the USPS. (Photo: Marco Piraccini/Archivio Marco Piraccini/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images)

    Cher struck out when she tried to volunteer at her local post office — one supervisor told the Oscar winner she’d need a background check and fingerprinting — but that hasn’t stopped her from speaking out for the United States Postal Service (USPS).

    On Saturday, the singer and actress, who has been decrying changes to the USPS under Trump-appointed Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, joined other concerned citizens for “Save the Post Office Saturday,” a protest demanding DeJoy’s resignation over cuts and the removal of mail sorting machines and collection boxes nationwide.

    As for a protest sign slogan, the star needed only turn to one of her best-known films for inspiration.

    “Hey Senate! Snap out of it,” read Cher’s sign, a nod to the oft-quoted line she says to a besotted, freshly slapped Nicolas Cage in the 1987 rom-com Moonstruck. The sign also referenced doubt that the Senate will sign off on new legislation to provide $25 billion in funds to the USPS and halt operational changes, which the House approved on Saturday.

    Photos posted by the music legend show her wearing a mask and oversized hat during the demonstration. Cher had earlier urged Twitter followers to take part in the event to “show [postal workers] our gratitude for risking their lives to deliver medicine for grandmas, vets, toddlers who couldn’t live without it” and take a stand against “Trump’s new henchman.”

    “Most of all to show Trump he can’t take our postal service,” she added, noting concerns that the recent cuts are intended to sabotage the reliability of using mail-in ballots ahead of the 2020 election.

    But the 74-year-old later lamented a lack of turnout, saying she was “disappointed in [the] number who showed up” and calling out “no-shows” at the post office in Malibu, Calif.

    “This is about [the] future of America,” she tweeted. “It’s difference between your children growing up in a democracy or dictatorship.”

    The star’s next political move will undoubtedly get more attention: She’s headlining a virtual LGBTQ fundraiser for Democrat candidate Joe Biden on Aug. 31.

