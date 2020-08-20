Britney Spears’s 1st husband joins #FreeBritney protest outside hearing: 'She's ready for the conservatorship to end'

The first husband of Britney Spears, at the premiere of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, joined the #FreeBritney protests yesterday in Los Angeles. The movement continues by Spears fans to get her out of her conservatorship. (Photo: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Britney Spears’s first husband has joined the #FreeBritney movement, appearing with the star’s fans outside the L.A. courthouse Wednesday as a hearing took place over her conservatorship.

Jason Alexander — no, not the Seinfeld actor — appeared along with the pop star’s fans outside court. In an interview with TMZ, Alexander — Britney’s childhood friend from Kentwood, La., who she was infamously married to for 55 hours in 2004 — said he was there to show his support as Britney looks to permanently replace dad Jamie as a conservator of her person.

Describing his appearance as a “last-minute thing,” Alexander said he wanted to “bring some love” and “attention” to the situation as well as “show support” for his ex.

Speaking of how his Britney has been under a conservatorship, put in place amid her 2008 public breakdown, he marveled at it being “12 years now. We can understand in the beginning” that the star needed help. “There was a reason for the conservatorship then for a short period. But 12 years later? Come on, man. It’s ridiculous.”

He talked about some of Britney’s money is “missing” and “being spent out of her control,” under Jamie’s governance, and said it’s “just time to put it to an end.”

Alexander said that he “recently” got back in contact with Britney after 10 years of not speaking. He said “she reached out within a few months — three months now probably — and we’ve been in contact. I’ve kind of been going through this process with her.”

He noted, “She’s supportive of the movement,” led by fans to get her out of the conservatorship. “She’s ready for the conservatorship to end.”

The videographer asked him if he’d ever rekindle a romantic relationship, despite Britney being in a long-time relationship with Sam Asghari, and he said, “That’s why I’m here. If that’s what God wants... We never were given an opportunity. It was kind of stolen from us in Vegas. They made promises that they didn’t keep.”

Alexander knows what it’s like going up against Team Britney. He and Britney randomly eloped at the Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas in January 2004, after a whirlwind weekend of hanging out, drinking and using drugs. However, just 55 hours later, Spears filed for an annulment, under pressure from her parents and handlers, stating in the legal papers that she “lacked understanding of her actions to the extent that she was incapable of agreeing to the marriage," as she had taken no steps to protect her fortune.

View photos A Britney Spears supporter protesting outside a courthouse in downtown as a hearing regarding Spears's conservatorship is in session on Aug. 19. (Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images) More

Recalling their brief union in a 2012 interview on Good Morning America, Alexander said Britney’s mother, Lynne, and managers “went crazy” when Spears informed them she had gotten married “because there was no prenup. They didn't want to hear anything ... and it ended.” He said he only signed the annulment papers to be nice, thinking they could still be together, but instead he was sent back to Louisiana — on a coach flight. He added, “I didn’t get paid. I didn't make any money, uh, directly from that.”

Though he has done many interviews about Britney since, profiting in that sense — and that caused a rift between them. Britney, who went on to have an even more disastrous second marriage with Kevin Federline, publicly slammed Alexander after he claimed in a tabloid interview that she was physically abused by another boyfriend, Jason Trawick.

PS - Star Magazine, Radar Online, Jason Alexander and the rest of you liars, Ya'll can kiss my lily white southern Louisiana ass! — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) December 2, 2010

As for Wednesday’s hearing, Jamie was not removed as a conservator of Britney’s person, despite her request to make that happen in a document filed earlier this week. TMZ reports that the hearing was a regularly scheduled status conference and nothing about her situation has changed at this point. The discussion of the change will take place at a future hearing.