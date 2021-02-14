'Jersey Shore' star Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi has COVID-19: 'I feel like I ran a marathon'

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi of Jersey Shore fame has tested positive for COVID-19. (Photo: Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi is spending Valentine’s Day in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19.

On Sunday, the former Jersey Shore star revealed her diagnosis to fans on social media.

“Happy Valentine’s Day! This one’s a bit different,” the 33-year-old mom of three wrote.

“I have COVID. I’ve been isolated in my room since I found out. My family and I have been super cautious and careful, so this is super-scary.”

Polizzi went on to share her symptoms, which she says first presented as “just a bad sinus cold” complete with a “headache, stuffy nose and mild cough.” The reality star decided to get tested for the coronavirus after starting to feel “super-tired.”

She added that her family has tested negative for the virus, “so I am here hiding out in my bedroom until this is over.”

Though Polizzi told fans she currently feels “groggy” and has lost her sense of taste and smell, her sense of humor remains intact. She bemoaned the fact that she couldn’t “taste a damn thing” when eating cheese pizza on Saturday, cracking, “WHAT A SIN.”

She’s also kept her spirits somewhat up on Valentine’s Day. Her post features a selfie of her clutching a bouquet of red and white roses which she revealed had been tossed onto her floor — along with chocolates and a festive balloon — by her family in honor of the holiday.

“Still showing my quarantine ass love on Valentine’s Day!” she quipped.

She ended the post by telling followers that she’s “OK” and urging them to “please stay safe.”

Polizzi’s Jersey Shore pals were among those reacting to her news.

“Can I throw chocolates at your window?” asked close friend Jenni “JWoww” Farley.

“Thank you for speaking your truth. You will not be silenced,” commented Vinny Guadagnino, while Lauren Sorrentino, wife of Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, told Polizzi to “feel better.”

Polizzi shared more about her symptoms — which she initially tried to treat with cold medications like VapoRub, which she says she can no longer smell — in her Instagram Stories.

"I feel like I ran a marathon, but I’m OK,” she added, wearing a face mask in bed. “I think the worst part is not being able to taste right now."

She added that she is “following the rules” in order to protect her husband and kids.

"I'm staying away from my family and we're all going to self-quarantine until this is over," she told fans.

