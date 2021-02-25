  • Oops!
Garth Brooks reveals Trisha Yearwood has COVID-19, says she's 'under the greatest care'

Taryn Ryder
·Writer, Yahoo Entertainment
·3 min read
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood are quarantining together as she has tested positive for COVID-19.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood are quarantining together as she has tested positive for COVID-19.

Trisha Yearwood has tested positive for COVID-19. Garth Brooks issued a statement on Tuesday and said he "will ride through this" in quarantine with his wife of more than 15 years.

The country superstars revealed on Feb. 11 they were isolating at home and canceling scheduled events after a member of their team contracted the virus. According to a spokesperson for Brooks, Yearwood, 59, tested positive in recent days while he remains negative.

"The Queen and I have now tested twice," Brooks, 59, tells Yahoo Entertainment in a statement. "Officially, she's diagnosed as 'on her way out of the tunnel' now, though, which I'm extremely thankful for."

According to the statement, severe weather in Tennessee prevented the couple from getting tested until almost a week after their initial exposure.

"Anyone who knows me knows my world begins and ends with Miss Yearwood, so she and I will ride through this together," Brooks notes, adding projects like his weekly Inside Studio G conversation on Facebook will be paused. "And anyone who knows her knows she's a fighter and she's been doing everything right, so I know we’ll walk out the other side of this thing together."

Yearwood is dealing with symptoms, but is doing OK, per Brooks's rep.

"She's tough. She's stronger than me," Brooks says, noting they welcome any prayers and good thoughts. "If anyone asks, that's what you can do for her. That's what I’m doing."

Brooks admitted he's still worried about his wife and potential long-term effects from contracting the virus.

"Living with her, I sometimes take it for granted she's one of the greatest voices in all of music, so the possible long-term effects on her concern me as her husband and as a fan," he concludes. "We're very lucky she is currently under the greatest care in the best city for treating and healing singers."

Yearwood and Brooks have had to quarantine before due to COVID-19 exposure. One of Brooks's three children from his previous marriage, 24-year-old daughter Allie, had a mild case of the virus.

"As a parent, nobody knows what COVID is going to do in the future so you just watch over them," Brooks said in July, noting his daughter just had a sore throat. "You pray a lot and hopefully she will come out of this thing with just that."

Brooks added during the interview over the summer that recent months have "probably been the most we’ve ever gone through as a couple."

"What’s on the other side is so great, especially when you are with the right one," he declared.

For the latest coronavirus news and updates, follow along at https://news.yahoo.com/coronavirus. According to experts, people over 60 and those who are immunocompromised continue to be the most at risk. If you have questions, please reference the CDC’s and WHO’s resource guides.

