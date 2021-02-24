Kelly Clarkson and Jill Biden bond over divorce: 'I think over time you heal,' says first lady

Jill Biden talks with Kelly Clarkson about divorce and offers some advice. (Photo: Getty Images)

Jill Biden offered words of encouragement to Kelly Clarkson amid her divorce from Brandon Blackstock. The first lady is a guest on Thursday's The Kelly Clarkson Show and the women have a candid conversation about marriage and heartbreak.

"I want to tell you Kelly, this is what I would say to you if I were your mother," Jill says in a teaser clip. "You know, my mother always said to me, 'Things are going to look better tomorrow. And if you can take one day at a time, things will get better.'"

Before President Joe Biden, the professor was married to Bill Stevenson for five years. She and Stevenson divorced in 1975. Jill wed the politician two years later.

"I look back on it now and I think, you know, if I hadn't gotten divorced, I never would've met Joe. I wouldn't have the beautiful family I have now," Jill continued. "So, I really think things happen for the best. I think Kelly, over time, I don’t know how long it’s been for you [since the separation], but I think over time you heal. You're going to be surprised, and I can't wait until that day comes for you. You're going to call me up and you're going to say, 'Hey, Jill, you were right!'"

Clarkson filed for divorce from Blackstock in June after nearly seven years of marriage. The split has not been amicable at times, but The Voice coach said earlier this month they are co-parenting.

"It's tough," Clarkson said while interviewing Khloé Kardashian. "I know with me and Brandon, it's just a difficult thing because we're in different places. And it's like, we both agree on the main things, but it's hard thing when you're not together all the time, for me personally."

The couple share daughter River Rose, 6, and son Remington, 4. (Blackstock also has two older children from his previous marriage.)

"As long as you make sure it's about the children and their best interests, then we're both on board," the talk show host added.

Clarkson is very open about what it's like going through a divorce, but she has kept private exactly why she and the talent manager separated.

"I am a very open person, but I'm not going to be able to be truly open about this in certain aspects because there’s kids involved," she told the Los Angeles Times in September. "I think that I will navigate a way in which to be open and honest about it eventually, probably via the show, and it’ll probably, I’m assuming, happen organically when someone says something in conversation or something. It definitely wouldn’t be planned."

