Kelly Clarkson says co-parenting with Brandon Blackstock is 'a difficult thing'

Kelly Clarkson hosts The Kelly Clarkson Show. (Photo: NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Co-parenting with ex Brandon Blackstock has been challenging, Kelly Clarkson said in a new segment cut from The Kelly Clarkson Show.

"It's tough," Clarkson said, as she interviewed Khloé Kardashian for Tuesday's episode. "I know with me and Brandon, it's just a difficult thing because we're in different places. And it's like, we both agree on the main things, but it's hard thing when you're not together all the time, for me personally."

For example, they are both of the opinion that the focus should be on their kids.

"As long as you make sure it's about the children and their best interests, then we're both on board," she said.

Clarkson filed for divorce from Blackstock, her husband of seven years, in June. They share two children, 6-year-old daughter River Rose, and son Remington, 4. (Clarkson's also stepmom to Blackstock's two older children from his previous marriage, teens Savannah and Seth.)

Kelly Clarkson poses with her kids and Brandon Blackstock at the L.A. premiere of UglyDolls on April 27, 2019. (Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage)

She was awarded custody of her two little ones in December, but they're still hammering out the financial details in court.

The day after the custody ruling, Clarkson referenced her painful split while talking to another guest, author Glennon Doyle.

"It's horrible. There are so many hard parts," she said. "The hardest for me is the kids."

She explained, too, how Doyle's words had convinced her that ending her marriage was the right thing to do.

Doyle had noted, while writing about her own divorce in her memoir Untamed, that what had convinced her to leave was thinking about whether she'd want her own daughter to stay in an unhappy marriage.

That part "hit home for me," Clarkson said.

During the transition, Clarkson's children have been working with professionals, she told Extra in October.

"We have a lot of help," The Voice coach said, "as far as therapists or child psychologists cause we want to do it right."

She added, "Everyone's sad and it's OK to be sad."

