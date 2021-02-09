Kobe Bryant's daughter Natalia signs modeling contract with IMG Models

Natalia Bryant, second from right, attends a movie premiere with parents Vanessa and Kobe and sister Gianna in February 2018. (Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Natalia Bryant, the eldest daughter of late Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant, and his widow Vanessa, is ready for the runway.

IMG Models announced Monday that it's now representing the teen, who turned 18 last month.

Natalia Bryant has signed with IMG Models. (Photo: Instagram)

Natalia released a short statement with the news: "I have always been interested in fashion since a very young age," she said. "I have a love for the industry and ever since I can remember I wanted to model. There is a lot to learn but I feel this is a great opportunity for me to learn and express myself creatively."

Her mom, who's a former model herself, reposted the news. "I'm so happy for you! I love you Nani," she wrote.

Natalia is the older sister of Gianna — who died in January 2020 with the NBA star — and the Los Angeles Laker star's youngest daughters, 4-year-old Bianka, and Capri, who's 1.

Although she's just beginning her career, Natalia already has 2.3 million followers on the Instagram. Her photos until now have mostly been photos with her family members, including tributes to Kobe and Gianna. Her mom has said that the high school senior is awaiting the decisions on her applications to a few different universities in the fall.

Just last month, IMG landed another high-profile client, when the company announced it had signed Ella Emhoff, the 21-year-old stepdaughter of Vice President Kamala Harris and the daughter of second gentleman Douglas Emhoff. That announcement followed Ella's buzzy appearance at the presidential inauguration.

