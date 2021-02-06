Hilaria Baldwin returns to social media with apology following Spanish appropriation accusations

Hilaria Baldwin made her return to social media Friday with a photo of her entire family, including husband Alec and their five children together, following the controversy over her heritage.

One big difference: the comments were turned off.

It was her first post since Dec. 27, the day she addressed the controversy over her background, when social media users accused her of posing as a Spanish woman, when she's actually a white woman from Boston named "Hilary."

Baldwin, who married her actor husband in 2012, has previously explained that her family has spent a lot of time in Spain and that she grew up speaking Spanish. Several of her family members live there now and, in fact, she's raising her children to speak the language.

In her new post, she reiterated that Spanish culture has a special meaning for her but she also apologized for any confusion about her identity.

Hilaria Baldwin has returned to social media. (Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

"I've spent the last month listening, reflecting, and asking myself how I can learn and grow," she said. "My parents raised my brother and me with two cultures, American and Spanish, and I feel a true sense of belonging to both. The way I've spoken about myself and my deep connection to two cultures could have been better explained — I should have been more clear and I'm sorry."

She noted that she hopes to "get back to the supportive and kind environment we've built together." However, people were not allowed to comment on the post.

After the criticism surfaced, Baldwin explained the situation in more detail on social media and in an interview with the New York Times, but she stopped short of apologizing.

For his part, Baldwin has defended his wife. He reposted her family photo and apology with no comment.

