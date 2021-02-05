Stanley Tucci reveals 'odd' connection between late wife and his current one: there's 'a photo of them together'

Stanley Tucci has revealed he had COVID-19. (Photo: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Johnnie Walker)

Stanley Tucci has many happy memories of filming The Devil Wears Prada.

Some of them include his late wife, Kate, who died of breast cancer in 2009. One in particular involves her and his current wife, Felicity Blunt. She happens to be the sister of Emily Blunt, one of his co-stars in the Anne Hathaway-Meryl Streep dramedy about the inner workings of a fashion magazine.

"We found out just before I did that movie that she had breast cancer," Tucci said of Kate, who he married in 1995, on a new episode of the WTF With Marc Maron Podcast. "So I did the movie, and she started treatments and then, you know, we had the premiere, and then she was alive for four more years after that. But ... that’s where I met Emily, and we became friends and, actually, Felicity — Emily’s sister, my wife — she and Kate talked at the premiere that night and have a photo of them together, which is so odd. And then many years later, I ended up marrying Felicity.”

Tucci wed Blunt in 2012. While he and his first wife had three children, all of whom are now adults, he has two younger children — a 2-and-a-half-year-old and a 6-year-old — with Blunt.

They're riding out the pandemic at their home in London. Tucci revealed that many of the family members had a bout with COVID-19 in the spring.

“I experienced symptoms last March. But they were minor," Tucci said. "I had the antibodies at one point, and then they don’t show up again. But I lost my sense of taste and smell for five days, as did all of my older children. Felicity never had any symptoms.”

His mother also tested positive, although his 90-year-old father did not.

Everyone is doing better now.

Tucci himself, especially, as he's working on several projects: a memoir of his life through food, the upcoming CNN show Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy and a lead role in Supernova, in which he plays the partner of Colin Firth. The two have been real-life friends for 20 years, and Tucci was the one who brought the script to Firth. They're earning rave reviews.

“It definitely brought us closer," Tucci said. "We were close already, and then it just brought us closer.”

