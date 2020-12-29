Alec Baldwin has NSFW response to those criticizing wife Hilaria amid Spanish appropriation scandal

Alec Baldwin doubles down on defense of Hilaria Baldwin amid Spanish heritage controversy. (Photo: WireImage)

For those people wishing the Hilaria Baldwin controversy would just go away — namely the Bostonian yoga instructor and her husband, Alec Baldwin — Tuesday offered little reprieve.

The New York Post splashed Hilaria’s face on its cover (imposed on the body of a Spanish bullfighter) with the headline “IT’S ALL BULL!” as the paper did a scathing analysis of her supposed “fake Spanish identity.” Former students at The Cambridge School of Weston in Massachusetts who say they knew her also talked to Boston.com insisting she had “zero Spanish accent” growing up. Speculation as to whether 36-year-old Hilaria, real name Hillary Hayward-Thomas, misappropriated her Spanish heritage has been covered everywhere from the Washington Post, to the Los Angeles Times to here on Yahoo — and Alec has had enough.

On Monday night, the 62-year-old actor shared a quote on Instagram, “A lie can travel halfway around the world while the truth is putting on its shoes.” As commenters began mocking his wife, who married Alec in 2012 and has five children with the star, he fired back.

“Just please stop insulting people who can see clear facts,” one person wrote. “None of her parents is Spanish. She is not Spanish. She admires and loves Spain so much that she reinvented herself as a Spanish woman while many were hiding the fact that they are Latino. So there are many ways to defend this — saying that facts are not facts is not one.”

“She was born in Boston but grew up in Spain. You got it?” Alec replied.

“Like your wife being Spanish when she lived In Massachusetts her entire life. I take it her accent is fake as well? FRAUDS!” added someone else, to which Alec wrote, “Go f*** yourself.”

Alec went on Twitter to call out certain outlets, like Vulture, for critiquing his Instagram post and agreed there are bigger things to worry about than whether his wife adopted a fake persona as a Spanish woman.

I ask myself the same thing. https://t.co/L7lX292Hdz — AlecBaldwin(HABF) (@AlecBaldwin) December 29, 2020

The worst part of my day was having my Instagram critiqued by a hack like @ralter.

Kidding.

Vulture. Good God. — AlecBaldwin(HABF) (@AlecBaldwin) December 29, 2020

Critics say it does matter, though. Hilaria has frequently been covered in publications like Latina and Hola!, ultimately taking up space in outlets aimed to highlight Hispanic and Latina women.

The fact that @hilariabaldwin pretended to be from Spain with that ridiculous accent, while some of us have been denied opportunities for our actual accents, is disgusting. The fact that she pretended to be an immigrant, at a time of hatred, detention, and deportation, is sick. — Aura Bogado (@aurabogado) December 25, 2020

Cultural appropriation, particularly in Hollywood, it still a major issue. It’s something Ireland Baldwin acknowledged on Tuesday following backlash for how she previously offered support to her stepmother.

In a lengthy Instagram post, the 25-year-old daughter of Alec and Kim Basinger said she empathizes with Hilaria in relation to the scrutiny she is facing.

“Stories come out about my family members that oftentimes are fabricated or blown out of proportion. I’ve spent so much time getting worked up and upset seeing people dig into my parents’ divorce and relationship history, into my past having visited a mental rehabilitation facility, and so many PRIVATE ordeals made public,” Ireland wrote.

“Like I mentioned yesterday, I do love my stepmom very much. I think she’s a strong, kind and a caring human being. Without saying anything further on all of this, I think it is her business and not my own to discuss her family background and answer your question,” the model added.

Ireland thanked her “Instagram friends” who “have been very open and honestly having discussions about cultural appropriation, the right terms to address their communities, and sharing with me ways I can do better.”

Hilaria addressed viral accusations about her heritage in an Instagram video on Sunday. The Living Clearly Method author admitted she was “born in Boston,” but claimed she “grew up spending time with my family between Massachusetts and Spain.”

That contradicts interviews she’s given in which she claimed she was born in Mallorca, Spain. (Up until Monday afternoon, Hilaria’s speaker biography on her agency CAA’s website claimed the same.)

“Yes I am a white girl,” she added. “Europe has a lot of white people in there. My family is white. Ethnically I am a mix of many, many, many things. Culturally, I grew up with the two cultures. So it’s really as simple as that.”

