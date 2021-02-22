Meghan McCain doubles down on Fauci criticism after 'out of touch' vaccine comment: 'I'm not a phony'

Meghan McCain ripped Dr. Anthony Fauci on The View, but it was the co-host who became a trending Twitter topic. (Photo: ABC via Getty Images)

Meghan McCain was mocked on Monday for voicing frustration over the COVID-19 vaccine rollout. The 36-year-old television personality, who has not been vaccinated, slammed Dr. Anthony Fauci on The View and had what Twitter deemed a "Don't you know who I am?" moment.

McCain made the "out of touch" comment when reacting to Fauci's weekend appearance on CNN's State of the Union, on which he avoided saying whether vaccinated grandparents could spend time with grandchildren who haven't been vaccinated.

"So, I was very frustrated when I saw this clip," McCain began, adding she has "respect" for the almost 500,000 people that have lost loved ones from the virus. "The grief our country is going through should not be downplayed. Next week it will be a year since we left the studio, and I have been very responsible in many different ways as so many Americans have been. The fact that Dr. Fauci is going on CNN and he can't tell me that if I get the vaccine, if I'll be able to have dinner with my family... It's terribly inconsistent messaging and it continues to be inconsistent messaging."

"I don't understand the downplaying of getting the vaccine," she added. "The fact that I, Meghan McCain, co-host of The View, I don't know when or how I will be able to get a vaccine because the rollout for my age range and my health is so nebulous, I have no idea when and how I can get it. I want to get it. If you call me at 3 o'clock in the morning, I will go any place at any time to get it."

That remark lit up Twitter and "Meghan McCain" started trending.

Meghan McCain really just said “The fact that I, Meghan McCain, COHOST OF THE VIEW, don’t know when or how I will be able to get a vaccine” 🥴🥴🥴 Girl pic.twitter.com/aPuIm0Zy6H — blaire erskine (@blaireerskine) February 22, 2021

McCain was called "selfish," "out of touch" and was roasted for her "big Karen energy."

I’m calling for The View to fire Meghan McCain and replace her with someone who actually “does understand humanity” because she is a selfish princess out of touch with the realities of everyday human beings. https://t.co/IrdY3dx0j9 — Barney Schreiber, CPA (@luxurytrash_) February 22, 2021

Some big Karen energy coming Meghan McCain. She wants to speak to the manager of the vaccine rollout. https://t.co/0zX7c0kvO6 — Emma Lucaci (@emma_lucaci) February 22, 2021

I hereby propose that Meghan McCain be the last person in the U.S. allowed to get the vaccine. It's only fair. — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) February 22, 2021

“The fact that I, mediocre white woman on your TV screen only because of my father and no other reputable accomplishment can’t get a vaccine yet to visit Napa with my besties is appalling” - Meghan McCain https://t.co/UfLTqCZPvC — 𝐄𝐱𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐫 𝐏𝐨𝐩𝐞 (@exavierpope) February 22, 2021

Don’t they know who she is? https://t.co/AGXIJUhTya — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) February 22, 2021

"I Meghan McCain, daughter of MY FATHER John McCain, will have a Grande no foam, five-shot, half-caf, no foam pumpkin spice latte with no foam at 210 degrees." pic.twitter.com/UeAINxhdKI — Friendly Neighborhood Thot Pocket (@thotpocket8) February 22, 2021

McCain, who also called on President Joe Biden to fire Fauci and replace him with someone that "does understand science," didn't specifically address her buzzy remark. But she doubled down on her criticism of the leading infectious disease expert.

"Many of you can keep worshiping at the alter of Fauchi [sic]. I’m not a phony," she tweeted. "I will not go on tv and lie saying one thing privately and another on air. This is my opinion."

Many of you can keep worshiping at the alter of Fauchi. I’m not a phony - i will not go on tv and lie saying one thing privately and another on air. This is my opinion. We need someone else in charge of coronavirus messaging and leadership. — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) February 22, 2021

