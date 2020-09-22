Kelly Clarkson admits she 'definitely didn’t see' divorce coming

Kelly Clarkson addressed her divorce during the season premiere of her talk show.

The singer and talk show host opened up to her virtual Kelly Clarkson Show audience about splitting from husband Brandon Blackstock during the pandemic. While she said she will be speaking generally about her life in the second season of the show, she will be guarded when it comes to protecting the “little hearts” of their combined four brood of four.

“As you probably know, 2020 has brought a lot of change also to my personal life,” Clarkson said in her monologue. “Definitely didn't see anything coming that came.”

Kelly Clarkson addressed her divorce in the Season 2 premiere of the Kelly Clarkson Show. (Photo: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

She admitted, “What I am dealing with is hard because it involves more than just my heart — it involves a lot of little hearts. We have four kids. And divorce is never easy. We are both from divorced families, so we know the best thing here is to protect our children and their little hearts.”

Clarkson said that while she is “usually very open” on the show, “In this case, I will talk a little bit here and there are about how it affects me personally but I probably won't go too far into it because I am a mama bear and my kids come first. Although I do love you all.”

She also addressed fan concern about her personally, saying, “Everyone keeps asking: Are you OK? Are you OK? And I am. The answer is yes... I know a lot of you at home unfortunately have probably been through it — either as a kid or as yourself and your own relationship. I feel you. It is a bad connection to have with people, but I will say this though: When I got upset when I was a kid, I had a problem saying how I felt. My mom told me to start writing. That's actually how I get my feelings out. I probably won't speak about it too much but you will definitely hear it musically.”

She said expressing her feelings through song is how she became a songwriter (“music has always been my outlet to get through difficult times”), so she dedicated premiere week to music, musicians and “the way music heals all of us.”

Clarkson filed for divorce from music manager Blackstock in June citing “irreconcilable differences.” They married in October 2013 and share two kids: daughter River Rose, 6, and son Remington, 4. He is also father to son Seth, 13, and daughter Savannah, 18, from a previous marriage.

The couple had initially been social distancing at their Montana ranch amid the coronavirus pandemic, which is where Clarkson shot remote episodes of her talk show at the end of season one. In an interview with Sunday Today earlier this month, she called her life “a little bit of a dumpster ... personally, it's been a little hard the last couple months.”

