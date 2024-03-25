Election Day is April 2. Here's what Wausau area voters need to know.

Here's your guide to contested races in the April 2 election in the Wausau area. The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

There will be a mix of races on the ballot, including mayor, city council, school board, county board, the presidential preference primary and two state referendum questions.

There are lots of resources for voters at myvote.wi.gov. You can:

Here's the list of contested races for Wausau-area voters

(i) denotes incumbent

Wausau mayor

The mayor of Wausau serves a four-year term.

Doug Diny, Katie Rosenberg

Wausau City Council

Wausau City Council members serve two-year terms. All 11 seats are up for election this spring.

District 1: Catherine Kronenwetter, Carol Lukens (i)

District 4: Tom Neal, Debra Weiss

District 5: Orlando Alfonso, Gary Gisselman (i)

District 6: Bronson Lobato, Rebecca McElhaney (i)

District: 8: Joshua Dirks, Sarah Watson (i)

District: 9: Dawn Herbst (i), Victoria Tierney

Wausau School Board

Three of the nine seats on the Wausau School Board are up for election this year. School board members serve three-year terms.

Sarah Marie Brock, Patrick McKee (i), Cody Nikolai (i), Jane Rusch, Fred Tealey, Karen Vandenberg (i)

Marathon County Board

All 38 Marathon County Board seats are up for election this spring. Marathon County supervisors serve two-year terms.

District 1: John Kroll, Ken Tokarz

District 3: Jo Ann Egelkrout, Kody Hart (i)

District 5: Orlando Alfonso, Gary Gisselman (i)

District 6: Jeff Johnson, Stacy Morache (i)

District 7: Alex Eichten, Deb Hoppa

District 10: Donna Krause (i), Randy Radtke

District 11: Randy DeBroux, Bruce Trueblood

District 14: Ken Charneski, Rick Seefeldt (i)

District 15: Randy Fifrick, Joel Straub (i)

District 16: Bill Conway, Tony Sherfinski (i)

District 23: David Baker (i), Chris Voll

District 32: Cindy Beaty, Kurt A. Gibbs (i)

District 36: Scott Poole, Frederick C. Schaefer

District 38: Jonathan D. Fisher, Brandon Jensen

Presidential preference primary

The following candidates will appear on the ballot for Wisconsin voters.

Democratic Party : Joe Biden (i), Dean Phillips

Republican Party: Chris Christie, Vivek Ramaswamy, Ron DeSantis, Nikki Haley, Donald Trump

State referendum

QUESTION 1: “Use of private funds in election administration. Shall section 7 (1) of article III of the constitution be created to provide that private donations and grants may not be applied for, accepted, expended, or used in connection with the conduct of any primary, election, or referendum?”

QUESTION 2: “Election officials. Shall section 7 (2) of article III of the constitution be created to provide that only election officials designated by law may perform tasks in the conduct of primaries, elections, and referendums?”

