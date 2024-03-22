Meet one of the candidates running for Marathon County District 14 supervisor in the April 2 election

Incumbent Rick Seefeldt will face challenger Ken Charneski for the District 14 seat on the Marathon County Board in the April 2 election.

Marathon County supervisors serve two-year terms. All 38 Marathon County Board seats are up for election this spring.

The Wausau Daily Herald asked each of the candidates to address important issues in the county and why they are running for the position. Seefeldt did not provide responses.

Ken Charneski

Residence: Kronenwetter

Occupation and education: Retired

Relevant experience: Growing up on a successful farm in Kronenwetter in the 60s and 70s, I learned to evaluate, problem-solve, and to think independently. Since then I have advised and participated in a number of successful businesses. As a Kronenwetter trustee, my work ethic and ability to read, comprehend, and evaluate has often been of great value to village residents. I hope these qualities are a good fit for the county supervisor seat as well. I work for the people who I represent, to benefit the rights and quality of life of those taxpayers, not the interests or convenience of the government.

Campaign website/Facebook page: kencharneski.com

Why are you running for office?

Charneski: I believe the current supervisor of District 14 has not advocated for the interests of the people of the district as well as I plan on doing.

What are residents telling you are their most important issues, and how would you address them?

Charneski: High taxes and a perception of the county's disregard for the frugal use of those tax dollars is always a concern. Much more lately, is the concern about social engineering, the promotion of community-dividing anti-family, anti-traditional values that seek to normalize any behavior. People as young as 40 say they've seen a general decline in the quality of our society, and an increase in fear and mental illness, etc. Older people see it even more. I won't submit to political pressure from special interest groups seeking special treatment or preference for their ideologies that disparage natural, traditional values.

What makes Marathon County a destination for visitors and new residents and how would you continue to make attracting people to the community a priority if you are elected to the County Board?

Charneski: Kronenwetter has been one of the fastest growing communities in the county. I think it is due to us establishing controlled spending, low tax rate, and minimal, reasonable regulation. People need incomes, and long commutes to Wausau does not make sense if economic development can be decentralized (non-Wausau) to other parts of the county. As for "visitors," there seems to be plenty of events happening.

Which parts of the county’s strategic plan would you prioritize or work to revise?

Charneski: I think that by far the biggest strategic failure that needs a re-evaluation is "Healthiest." It is obvious that the general health of the people is worse than it was 25 or 50 years ago. There are many countries in the world with much healthier people, and much, much lower health costs than the U.S. I think that needs to be studied and have Marathon County establish a health model that follows that which has been successful elsewhere.

