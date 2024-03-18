Meet the candidates running for Marathon County District 1 supervisor in the April 2 election

Candidates John Kroll and Ken Tokarz will compete for the District 1 seat on the Marathon County Board in the April 2 election. The seat is currently held by Michelle Van Krey, who is not seeking reelection.

Marathon County supervisors serve two-year terms. All 38 Marathon County Board seats are up for election this spring.

The Wausau Daily Herald asked each of the candidates to address important issues in the county and why they are running for the position.

John Kroll

Age: 40

Residence: Wausau

Occupation and education: Building science researcher; associate degree from Western Technical College in La Crosse

Relevant experience: Chair of the Sustainability, Energy and Environment Committee and member of the Citizen’s Advisory Committee for the city of Wausau

Campaign website/Facebook page: John Kroll - Marathon County District 1 Supervisor Candidate on Facebook

Ken Tokarz

Age: 70

Residence: Wausau

Occupation and education: I’m retired from Greenheck after 27 years, the last 15 as general manager of the fan and vent business unit. I earned a degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Notre Dame. I’m also a founding member (2008), past president, and board member of the St Vincent de Paul Cabrini Conference in Wausau.

Relevant experience: As a successful business leader, I’m familiar with running a large organization, including building teams, leading change, and implementing lean processes. Prior to Greenheck, I worked for GE at several locations around the country, giving me a broad perspective beyond the borders of Marathon County. In my 17-year tenure with St. Vincent de Paul, I’ve been part of providing person-to-person basic human needs assistance to thousands of residents. Because St. Vincent de Paul collaborates with United Way and all the services providers in the area, I know the strengths and opportunities for a good share of the public-private human services network.

Campaign website/Facebook page: kentokarz.org

Why are you running for office?

Kroll: District 1 is well-known for its highly active and engaged voter base. I fully embrace this mentality by volunteering my time at various appointed city of Wausau committees and attending local neighborhood meetings. I’m also fortunate to work in a profession that allows me to travel Wisconsin and greater Marathon County, where I visit homes and listen to residents’ personal issues. When I combine my active participation in the community with my unique career, I believe I have the tools and skills to be an excellent County Board representative of my district.

Tokarz: As a 35-year resident of Wausau’s southeast side, where my wife Marcia and I raised four children, and now have 10 grandchildren, five of whom live in Wausau, I want to help make Marathon County a more vibrant and sustainable community. I also want to better integrate North Central Health Care and social services with the Community Partners Campus and other human service providers to improve our delivery system for mental health and substance abuse treatment, the homeless, and those living in poverty. I think my skillset, collaborative approach, and extensive experience make me well-suited for the job.

What are residents telling you are their most important issues, and how would you address them?

Kroll: In District 1, many residents are concerned that the Marathon County Public Library System may still be a focal point for massive changes even though it’s a central service for much of northcentral Wisconsin. I intend to support the library system through proper funding and appropriate autonomy. Mental health is also a growing issue and it’s encouraging to hear how many supporters we have of mental health advocacy that are proud of the services given at the North Central Health Care facility. I hope to look for ways to expand mental health services throughout the county.

Tokarz: After knocking on over 600 doors, our neighborhood issues include fixing the streets, removing the tree stumps, and finishing the North Central Health Care expansion. My effort would go toward assuring that the grounds surrounding the NCHC facility and walking trail will be aesthetically pleasing and build upon the recently opened Lakeside Recovery & Treatment Center to increase service capacity and efficacy. Youth sports families point out that creating athletic complexes for sports like hockey and baseball/softball would bring more regional tournaments. I would propose public-private partnerships to address parks and recreation projects of this sort.

What makes Marathon County a destination for visitors and new residents and how would you continue to make attracting people to the community a priority if you are elected to the County Board?

Kroll: Marathon County is an environmental gem nestled perfectly in northcentral Wisconsin that I consider the Gateway to the Northwoods. In Marathon County, residents have access to excellent park systems, numerous outdoor recreation opportunities, easy access to Northwoods adventures, and relatively close proximity to other Wisconsin metro areas. This description sets up Marathon County to be marketed as an outdoor playground for visitors yet still contains the necessary amenities to be a local year-round resident. If elected, I would continue to lean into the outdoor recreation definition and support decisions that promotes this vision.

Tokarz: Compared to the nation, we have the #4 small health system, the #1 place to buy a home on a budget, and the #1 place to work in manufacturing. Our cost of living is 15.4% lower than the U.S. average. We are well-known for our cultural arts and Granite Peak Ski Resort. As a County Board member, I will promote public-private partnerships to improve our urban vitality, that will help us attract and retain a talented workforce. I was surprised to hear that I was the only County Board candidate to meet with the Chamber regarding this issue.

Which parts of the county’s strategic plan would you prioritize or work to revise?

Kroll: Objective 5.2 of the newly updated Strategic Plan promotes sound land use and natural resource decisions, which crosses paths with personal passion of mine. My professional background is in energy efficiency and I believe Marathon County is missing an opportunity by not having a comprehensive energy reduction plan. Energy costs continue to rise at the expense of taxpayers and generational amounts of federal funding are about to come online in Wisconsin. I want Marathon County to be at the front of the line for these funds, but we need to have a plan in place.

Tokarz: First, achieving economic prosperity starts with convincing developers and investors to construct more living space and amenities, with infrastructure support from local government. In parallel, with improving the vitality of Marathon County and Wausau, we need to recruit and retain a talented workforce to help our exceptional companies thrive. Second, to help all residents achieve prosperity, I would work to better integrate Marathon County Social Services and North Central Health Care with the other human services providers in achieving United Way’s Bold Goal to “Lift 10,000 Community Members to Financial Stability by 2033." The Social Service’s “Family Keys Program” is a great example.

