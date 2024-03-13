Meet the candidates running for Wausau District 9 alderperson in the April 2 election

Incumbent Dawn Herbst will face challenger Vicki Tierney for the District 9 seat on the Wausau City Council in the April 2 election.

Wausau City Council members serve two-year terms. All 11 seats are up for election this spring.

To learn more about registering to vote and to find your polling place, visit My Vote Wisconsin.

The Wausau Daily Herald asked each of the candidates to address important issues in the city and why they are running for the position.

Dawn Herbst

Residence: Wausau

Occupation and education: Retired, current District 9 alderperson

Relevant experience: I have served three consecutive two-year terms as District 9 alderperson.

Vicki Tierney

Age: 59

Residence: Wausau

Occupation and education: Accounts receivable representative

Relevant experience: I have no previous political experience, however, with my work experience I do have a financial background.

Why are you running for office?

Herbst: There are numerous projects I am currently involved in and desire to see them completed. My appointment to the Human Resources Committee provides opportunity to continue pressing forward with attracting and retaining the crucial employees needed to operate the Wausau Water Works facility. I am involved with the Parks and Recreation Committee, and we are in the process of improving the ice rink facility and the playground equipment.

Tierney: I feel there have been questionable choices for outside contractors for the downtown development of the old mall site and the lead service line replacement project. The downtown area has had numerous delays. The new deadline is June. I have read they will start in May. I’m skeptical. The lead service line project was given to a company in business less than a year. To my knowledge, CIP has not done this type of a job as a new independent company not associated with Corvias. We must be better stewards of taxpayer money.

What are residents telling you are their most important issues, and how would you address them?

Herbst: The residents of District 9 have reached out to me in the past with concerns and issues. I have either directed them to the appropriate person at City Hall or I have contacted City Hall to report the issue and have resolved the issue. (i.e. road/sidewalk concerns, lighting concerns and more).

Tierney: Property taxes, water rates, city debt and transparency on spending. Regarding water rates, we must reduce the PILOT tax. The city has not been transparent with the debt amount in the past. In 2021, the budget showed debt at $98 million and forecasted to be $94 million, when in fact, 2022 debt was about $200 million. They knew it was going to shoot up but didn’t include it in the budget. I feel this was an intentional omission. Spending needs to prioritize critical needs first such as police and fire protection and road repairs.

What makes Wausau a destination for visitors and new residents and how would you continue to make attracting people to the community a priority if you are elected to the City Council?

Herbst: Wausau has many activities, facilities and events that draw people to the community and these continue. The current priority is to forge ahead with The Foundry on 3rd project that will bring about 17,500 square feet of smaller retail and commercial space with 154 apartments.

Tierney: Wausau has many unique and wonderful resources to offer visitors. In the winter we have Granite Peak for skiing and snowboarding, Seven Mile cross-country and snowshoe trails, Sylvan for winter tubing, and The Grand Theater provides year-round entertainment. We have a world-class white-water course, the Balloon glow, and many other festivals. We need to make sure we are working with websites like Travel Wisconsin. It would be great to be featured on an episode of Discover Wisconsin. We need to be able to assist the Chamber of Commerce to get the word out about Wausau.

Residents have been discussing their concerns about the increasing water rates in the city. If you are elected, how would you address those concerns?

Herbst: The Public Service Commission sets the water rates. The Water Commission does not. The PSC requires one year of cost data before rate changes can be considered. Active PFAS litigation settlement can potentially wipe out the debt of the new facility. A solar farm will assist with reducing the building's operating expenses.

Tierney: I feel very strongly that we need to reduce the PILOT tax by 75%. Our water bills should go toward water and not the general fund. I do not support a pay reclassification for the water department employees, which would be paid for by additional rate hikes.

Residents often share concerns about potholes, parking and traffic. How do you think transportation assets in the city can be best used to address these issues?

Herbst: The candidate did not provide a response.

Tierney: I agree whole heartedly that the condition of the city’s roads need to be a top priority. How much are we getting from the Department of Transportation in general transportation aids and is that all being allocated to road repair? It should be, and I would like to make sure it is. We need to look at the general fund and increase the amount going to road repair. As I stated earlier, I feel this is a critical need.

Erik Pfantz covers local government and education in central Wisconsin for USA-TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin and values his background as a rural Wisconsinite. Reach him at epfantz@gannett.com or connect with him on X (formerly Twitter) @ErikPfantz.

