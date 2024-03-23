Meet one of the candidates running for Marathon County District 11 supervisor in the April 2 election

Candidates Randy DeBroux and Bruce Trueblood will compete for the District 11 seat on the Marathon County Board in the April 2 election. The seat is currently held by Alyson Leahy, who is not seeking reelection.

Marathon County supervisors serve two-year terms. All 38 Marathon County Board seats are up for election this spring.

To learn more about registering to vote and to find your polling place, visit My Vote Wisconsin.

The Wausau Daily Herald asked each of the candidates to address important issues in the county and why they are running for the position. DeBroux did not provide responses.

Bruce Trueblood

Age: 56

Residence: Wausau

Occupation and education: Teacher; master's degree in education

Relevant experience: In addition to the many functions I perform as an educator, which have prepared me to serve, I have sat on several community and civic boards and committees including the Park and Recreation Committee in Watertown, Wisconsin, and the Iredell Children’s Museum Board of Directors in Statesville, North Carolina. I am active in the local community theater community and have served as a church deacon, Sunday school teacher, children's ministry director, and PTO president.

Campaign website/Facebook page: BruceforCountyBoard.com and BruceforCountyBoard on Facebook

Why are you running for office?

Trueblood: I'm running for office to help effect the change I want to see. This is an opportunity for me to be an example of what I am teaching to my students − get involved and be a leader. Marathon County is blessed with incredible natural beauty. It is the community of diverse backgrounds and beliefs that come together for everyone’s betterment that makes this a great county. On the board, I want to help our county to keep building on our strong foundation for a better future.

What are residents telling you are their most important issues, and how would you address them?

Trueblood: Generally, I'm hearing from the residents that things are going as well as can be expected in the county. With all the division and discord in society today, it is hard for people to agree on what our priorities should be. Infrastructure, primarily the condition of the roads, and high fees and taxes, are frequent points of discussion. My goal would be to find the items we do agree on and then to work from there toward creative solutions to some of those issues, including looking for possible ways to improve our infrastructure while reducing the fees and taxes that are negatively affecting our aging population.

What makes Marathon County a destination for visitors and new residents and how would you continue to make attracting people to the community a priority if you are elected to the County Board?

Trueblood: Marathon County has tremendous history and is a natural wonderland of water, woods and trails. Tourism must remain a priority for the county. Additionally, a concerted effort needs to be made to encourage our young people to stay in Marathon County, as well as to develop industries that will draw families into the county. As a board, it is important to support our existing industries while encouraging new opportunities. I look forward to discussing alternative crops for our farms as well as other initiatives that have been successfully implemented elsewhere to see how they might work in Marathon County.

Which parts of the county’s strategic plan would you prioritize or work to revise?

Trueblood: There is much of the county’s strategic plan I agree with, but the one objective that I would like to study and focus on further is Objective 5.2: Promote sound land use decisions that conserve and preserve natural resources in decisions with economic development and growth. To accomplish this objective, several of the exciting new technologies should be investigated, current policies should be reviewed to identify any that are hindering growth, and promote productive land use that secures natural resources for future generations while providing the best economic advantage to the citizens of the county.

