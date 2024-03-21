Meet one of the candidates running for Wausau District 6 alderperson in the April 2 election

Incumbent Becky McElhaney will face challenger Bronson Lobato for the District 6 seat on the Wausau City Council in the April 2 election.

Wausau City Council members serve two-year terms. All 11 seats are up for election this spring.

To learn more about registering to vote and to find your polling place, visit My Vote Wisconsin.

The Wausau Daily Herald asked each of the candidates to address important issues in the city and why they are running for the position. Lobato did not provide responses.

Becky McElhaney

Residence: Wausau

Occupation and education: The candidate did not provide a response.

Relevant experience: Served as District 6 alderperson for the last eight years

Why are you running for office?

McElhaney: I would like to continue to work on our transit routes and availability. Local employers state the lack of reliable transportation continues to be an issue in fulfilling their employment needs. I would like to continue to work on finding ways to reduce our water rates and property taxes, while continuing to provide the services residents need.

What are residents telling you are their most important issues, and how would you address them?

McElhaney: Residents are feeling the pain of our increased water rates. Council is poised to look at ways of reducing and/or eliminating the PILOT (payment in lieu of taxes) payment to lower the operating expenses of the utility. We need to use TID financing more judiciously. If operating a TID is necessary, we should have the district's timeframe be as short as possible to maximize the tax base going to the levy.

What makes Wausau a destination for visitors and new residents and how would you continue to make attracting people to the community a priority if you are elected to the City Council?

McElhaney: The candidate did not respond to the question.

Residents have been discussing their concerns about the increasing water rates in the city. If you are elected, how would you address those concerns?

McElhaney: We are currently studying the elimination of the PILOT payment the utility pays. Eliminating the PILOT will reduce operating costs, which will help rates. Any monetary gain through the PFAS litigation needs to be used to pay off the utility's debt, which would help reduce rates.

Residents often share concerns about potholes, parking and traffic. How do you think transportation assets in the city can be best used to address these issues?

McElhaney: The candidate did not respond to the question.

