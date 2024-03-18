Meet the candidates running for Marathon County District 16 supervisor in the April 2 election

Incumbent Tony Sherfinski will face challenger Bill Conway for the District 16 seat on the Marathon County Board in the April 2 election.

Marathon County supervisors serve two-year terms. All 38 Marathon County Board seats are up for election this spring.

To learn more about registering to vote and to find your polling place, visit My Vote Wisconsin.

The Wausau Daily Herald asked each of the candidates to address important issues in the county and why they are running for the position.

Bill Conway

Age: 55

Residence: Schofield

Occupation and education: Operations manager for Northern Valley Industries; bachelor's degree in English

Relevant experience: Former Marathon County supervisor and current D.C. Everest Idea School president

Tony Sherfinski

Age: 64

Residence: Schofield

Occupation and education: Engineer; bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering and master's degree in management

Relevant experience: By education and training, I'm an engineer − a problem solver. It's what I do every day. Listening to people, getting many different viewpoints and digging for facts leads to making good decisions. These are problem-solving skills and that’s what the County Board is there to do − solve problems. Engaging in discussions about problems we see and ideas that we all may have for solving them works. Martin Luther King Jr. had a beautiful vision for our future − we work best together when we work with people based on the content of their character.

Campaign website/Facebook page: tonysherfinski.com

Why are you running for office?

Conway: I believe the County Board should return to a model of financial sustainability and act in a responsible manner. Valuable institutions like the Sheriff’s Department and the public library need to be supported and protected.

Sherfinski: I’m a constitutional conservative − government needs to be focused and limited. Two years ago, the Marathon County Board was nonfunctional. Instead of focusing on local issues, many board members focused on divisive social issues. Instead of bringing people together and building a stronger future for all of us in Marathon County, they were tearing the community apart. I felt it was time to bring common sense back to the County Board. Marathon County is a wonderful place to live. Let’s work together to build up Marathon County for the next generation.

What are residents telling you are their most important issues, and how would you address them?

Conway: Many residents have relayed their concerns for our aging population. Supported living programs, both in terms of residences and in-home care, are not keeping up with the numbers of folks in need of supports. Even those of us who aren’t quite at that age yet are concerned for the well-being of aging parents and grandparents. Prioritizing the Aging & Disability Resource Center of Central Wisconsin when making sure the “needs” are met before the “wants” is what I will do come budget time. People are also concerned with the attacks on our library. As a father of four children, I will always support the library and the library staff.

Sherfinski: People tell me they want the county to focus on traditional local issues: roads, bridges, infrastructure, the library system and elder care.

What makes Marathon County a destination for visitors and new residents and how would you continue to make attracting people to the community a priority if you are elected to the County Board?

Conway: When attracting people to our community, the main influencer is jobs. The county needs to act as a responsible developer when it comes to the business community, and resources like the Marathon County Development Corporation (MCDEVCO) are positioned to make positive gains. Our many lakes, rivers, trails, and parks are a large part of why people visit, and we are a destination for many kinds of enthusiasts. I have a proven track record of being a strong steward of our natural resources, and I will continue to do so.

Sherfinski: Our outdoor recreational opportunities, regional events like the new balloon festival and the Granite Peak ski area are some of the biggest draws. The role of the county is to help enable private parties to create these events and also to help remove obstacles to future growth.

Which parts of the county’s strategic plan would you prioritize or work to revise?

Conway: Public Safety 7.1: Provide cost-effective and high-quality public safety services. When I was on the County Board in 2020, we were able to provide for a second 911 line and dispatcher for the Everest Metro and Rothschild area. We also were able to repair the county jail’s foundation so we didn’t have to transport inmates to neighboring counties, which is extremely expensive. Sadly, the current board cannot maintain adequate staffing levels for the Sheriff’s Department's corrections officers, so we’re STILL transporting inmates elsewhere, even though our jail is not even full. Prioritizing and fixing that situation is at the top of my list.

Sherfinski: I think the strategic plan is way too long. It's basically a laundry list of every idea that some people think government should deliver. Some of these are good ideas and deserve careful consideration. But I think we need to cut the strategic plan by 25% or more and become more focused.

