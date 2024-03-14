Wausau mayor candidates answer additional questions ahead of the April 2 election

Incumbent Katie Rosenberg will face challenger Doug Diny in the election for mayor of Wausau on April 2.

The mayor of Wausau serves a four-year term. Rosenberg was elected to her first term in 2020.

To learn more about registering to vote and to find your polling place, visit My Vote Wisconsin.

The Wausau Daily Herald asked each of the candidates to address important issues in the city.

Doug Diny

Age: 62

Residence: Wausau

Relevant experience: 1) 15 years in the U.S. Army with supervisory experience; attained the rank of major. 2) 26 years in customer service and accounts management as a sales executive in the bio-fuels industry. 3) served two years as an alderman and six years on the Wausau Airport Committee. 4) bachelor's degree in physics from Saint Norbert College in De Pere.

Campaign website/Facebook: dougforwausau.com and Doug Diny for Wausau on Facebook

Katie Rosenberg

Age: 40

Residence: Wausau

Occupation and education: City of Wausau mayor, master’s degree in strategic public relations from The George Washington University, bachelor’s degree in philosophy-religious studies from the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point and associate degree in liberal arts from UW-Marathon County

Relevant experience: City of Wausau mayor, two terms on the Marathon County Board, integrated marketing manager at Foot Locker, 10 years on the Marathon County Library Board, executive committee member of the State of Wisconsin’s Law Enforcement Standards Board, co-chair of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Small Communities Advisory Subcommittee, and member of the U.S. EPA’s Local Government Advisory Committee, 22 former community boards, bodies or commissions

Campaign website/Facebook: www.katieforus.com and Rosenberg For Wausau on Facebook

Why are you running for this position?

Diny: As I approached retirement, I began to look for ways to give back like serving on the Wausau Airport Committee. Once I became involved, what I found was alarming. 1) Wausau needs a return to normalcy. The city seems to lurch from one crisis to the next, and that needs to stop. 2) We need a return to nonpartisan city government. It is the best framework to get neighbors to work together. 3) We need to return to common-sense fiscal policies. The city’s debt has doubled in the last four years, and we are feeling it in painful water rates.

Rosenberg: I would like to continue making progress on the work we started four years ago, including steps outlined in our community’s first-ever strategic plan, meeting the state and federal mandates for lead service line replacements and PFAS remediation, cultivating relationships between city of Wausau officials and our counterparts in state and federal government, and applying for and bringing home as much federal and state funding as I can. So far I’ve helped capture tens of millions of dollars for our city by telling our city’s stories to our allies in other levels of government.

What makes you the better candidate in this race?

Diny: The answer is a full lifetime of experience. I met and married my wife, Jean, 33 years ago while we were both in the Army on active duty. My wife and I raised three wonderful children to adulthood. I have had a career in the military and a career in the private sector. Those careers have left me well-versed in command responsibility and customer service − two key skill sets for a mayor. I am a generation older than my two opponents. With all those added years comes wisdom and common sense, two things city hall would benefit from by electing me.

Rosenberg: I will stop at nothing to ensure our community has access to funding, technical resources, and can share our needs with our state and federal decision makers. I’ve used this office as a platform to advocate for ARPA and IRA funds, for state increases in shared revenue, and for resources to help us address PFAS contamination. The flexibility when it comes to funds is helping drive different kinds of policymaking in our city. I’ve also shared the story of our veterans, our Hmong community, our ginseng, and the history that makes us unique at the state, federal and global level.

What are residents telling you are the most important issues in Wausau, and how would you address them?

Diny: 1) Escalating water rates. Stop taxing the utilities. Why should city utilities raise rates to pay taxes to the city? Look for simple solutions to PFAs like drilling new or deeper wells. 2) Failed economic development projects that are constantly in the news. Place economic development under close supervision by the mayor's office. Do a thorough job of vetting partners so we know they can live up to their promises and obligations. 3) Mountains of debt. Stop borrowing and pay it off. Have a rolling future debt plan in the city budget.

Rosenberg: Right now, we are talking a lot about water. I’ve been hearing a lot about water rates, how we need to continue holding our water polluters accountable, and I’ve received a lot of questions about our water projects. But those aren’t the only issues of this race. I’ve also heard from folks who want to ensure Wausau is a welcoming place for people of all backgrounds and identities. There are also folks who are excited about housing and development picking up steam again and businesses recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.

What makes Wausau a destination for visitors and new residents and how would you continue to make attracting people to the community a priority as mayor?

Diny: Wausau has a wonderful and welcoming culture. As mayor, one of my top priorities will be selling Wausau as not only a great place to work, but also as a great place to settle down and raise a family. We should target young professionals and bring them to Wausau. We have countless amenities, and we are an active sporting destination with opportunities for canoeing, kayaking, bike riding, golfing, hiking, curling, and skiing. Lastly, we need to bring the cost of housing down. Wausau needs to not only to be a fun place to live, but an affordable one as well.

Rosenberg: One hundred words is insufficient to answer. Wausau has many special attributes including an award-winning main street, unique cultural attributes, nationally recognized industry, and proximity to the outdoors. We must continue to support it all, but we can make our community shine by supporting and investing in the right housing opportunities at all levels so residents can work and live here. We are home to one of the largest per capita Hmong populations in the nation at 12%. It’s critical that we not only recognize but also embrace our history and heritage and foster opportunities and policies that allow everyone to participate and thrive.

Residents have been discussing their concerns about the increasing water rates in the city. If you are elected mayor, how would you address those concerns and would water rates increase or decrease under your administration? Why?

Diny: Much of the damage has already been done. We should have never replaced both the water and wastewater treatment plants in the same year. Now, 38% of our water bill goes to paying off debt and will for decades to come. There are two things we can do to lower those rates. First, stop taxing our own utilities, right now one in eight rate dollars is transferred from the utilities to the city as a form of property tax. Second, any pending PFAS litigation settlement money should go toward reducing our water bills and lowering utility debt.

Rosenberg: We are currently engaged in lawsuits against the manufacturers of PFAS and based on the settlement projections, Wausau should receive tens of millions of dollars in the first multidistrict litigation suit. I would propose that once those dollars are with the city that we put our heads together to determine what we should set aside for future remediation and what we can use right now to retire some of the debt related to the new water facility. At that point, we would likely have the data we need to build a new rate case with the Public Service Commission.

Residents often share concerns about potholes, parking and traffic. How do you think transportation assets in the city can be best used to address these issues?

Diny: Let’s make road maintenance a priority. Accounting for inflation, we’re spending half as much on roads as we did a decade ago. Every year the city borrows about $2.8 million for road construction. Instead, we should make that $2.8 million part of the operating budget. Then, the 10%-15% of the amount spent on interest could be used for construction instead. As for parking, studies have determined that we have enough parking downtown. We should work with local businesses and encourage them to provide parking as part of their benefits package. This will also encourage more people to join the workforce.

Rosenberg: Public works is a quarter of the city’s budget, and it costs more than a million dollars to build a mile of road in the city. It’s possible to shift priorities to cover more road projects but there’s no magic wand outside of more revenue. We decided during the last budget to beef up the asphalt allocation and road funding to cover more roads. I’ve also personally reached out to our state transportation secretary about resident concerns over state roads through the city, including East Wausau Avenue where it hasn’t been reconstructed in my lifetime. We’re now on the calendar for a few years out.

