Meet the candidates running for Marathon County District 38 supervisor in the April 2 election

Jonathan Fisher and Brandon Jensen will compete for the District 38 seat on the Marathon County Board in the April 2 election. The seat is currently held by Bobby Niemeyer, who is not seeking reelection.

Marathon County supervisors serve two-year terms. All 38 Marathon County Board seats are up for election this spring.

To learn more about registering to vote and to find your polling place, visit My Vote Wisconsin.

The Wausau Daily Herald asked each of the candidates to address important issues in the county and why they are running for the position.

Jonathan Fisher

Age: 40

Residence: Village of Maine

Occupation and education: Senior finance director; bachelor's degree and master's degree in business administration

Relevant experience: Former District 38 supervisor; member of Finance, HR and Property committees; member of Solid Waste Management Board; Village of Maine Plan Commission member; and currently volunteering for several local nonprofit boards

Campaign website/Facebook page: Former Supervisor Jonathan Fisher - Marathon County Board District 38 on Facebook

Brandon Jensen

Age: 39

Residence: Village of Maine

Occupation and education: Information technology manager; associate degree in computer support specialist and bachelor's degree in information and communication technology

Relevant experience: I have spent 18 of my 19 years with a private manufacturing company in leadership roles, where I have also gained experience in budgeting, planning, project management, data analysis and customer service.

Campaign website/Facebook page: Brandon Jensen for Marathon County Supervisor on Facebook

Why are you running for office?

Fisher: Service. I want to serve on behalf of my neighbors, residents of District 38, and all of Marathon County. I am driven to make sure local voices are heard and represented at the county level and above. In these times of every increasing cost, we must do everything possible to keep the cost of government in check, ensuring that each tax dollar is spent wisely and efficiently. Every effort must also be made to make sure our local municipalities have a seat at the table when it comes to county-level decisions that may impact the local tax base.

Jensen: I am running for County Board supervisor because I want to ensure there is a candidate for District 38 who brings common sense and fiscally sound principles to the committees that I would be assigned to and the policy motions brought forth to the board. In my conversations with district residents, it is apparent that we share many of the same values and vision for Marathon County. Things such as personal responsibility and accountability, the desire to have safe, drivable roads, to focus our spending on essential needs, and keeping Marathon County a great place to live, work and visit.

What are residents telling you are their most important issues, and how would you address them?

Fisher: Residents have spoken to me about ensuring our many miles of local roadways are properly maintained, emergency services are fully funded and available when required, connectivity continues to become more widely available (in a safe and efficient manner), and our water is clean and safe to drink. These types of essential services must be maintained. Only by helping to innovate, with new ideas and working with new partners, will we be able to make this happen. Part of this will require winning and using state and federal grant funds, which this current board turned down.

Jensen: The most common issues that residents have spoken with me about are the high cost of property taxes and government spending. It is more important than ever that the County Board spend responsibly, as county residents continue to have to pinch their pennies at home. If elected, I will work with my fellow County Board supervisors to identify ways we can reduce taxes and fees through project and service reviews to reduce spending, while continuing to offer the services citizens rely on.

What makes Marathon County a destination for visitors and new residents and how would you continue to make attracting people to the community a priority if you are elected to the County Board?

Fisher: Marathon County has a wealth of resources from educational opportunities, outdoor tourism activities, a strong employment base, and reasonable cost of living compared to other areas. The County Board must do everything in their power to retain and attract new residents to fill the jobs our local employers have to offer. Continuing to invest in our local education resources is vital as well, to train and retain residents here in the county. Finally, the county needs to focus on supporting services that individuals expect like public transportation, flight availability at CWA, and recreational opportunities.

Jensen: Marathon County, as a whole, offers many events and venues for people to visit. Skiing at Granite Peak, shopping and dining at our many specialty shops and restaurants, or attending festivals like Art in the Park, the Hmong Wausau Festival, the Edgar Steam Show or the Taste N Glow Balloon Festival. These attractions and our community spirit are also great ways to attract new residents to the area. What will retain them are good jobs, great schools for their children, and an affordable home for their family.

Which parts of the county’s strategic plan would you prioritize or work to revise?

Fisher: Ensuring our county is the most prosperous is critical to our future success in the region. Continually seeking out ways to attract and retain the best workforce to empower our employers to stay local and thrive, properly maintaining and enhancing our infrastructure so our industries, farmers, and residents can get the job done, and help supply strength to the foundation for new businesses to grow. Objective #1 of the Chamber’s Greater Wausau Prosperity Partnership is to attract and retain skilled workers and talented individuals. Let’s help see that through!

Jensen: I would prioritize three areas within the strategic plan: public safety with an emphasis on drug prevention and enforcement practices; improvements and maintenance of infrastructure such as roads, bridges, and transportation-related services; and identify cost-saving measures that promote fiscal responsibility in our services provided. Longtime residents or individuals considering a move to Marathon County are looking for a community that is safe, well-maintained, and has a low tax rate.

