Meet the candidates running for Marathon County District 36 supervisor in the April 2 election

Scott Poole and Frederick Schaefer will compete for the District 36 seat on the Marathon County Board in the April 2 election. The seat is currently held by Bruce Lamont, who is not seeking reelection.

Marathon County supervisors serve two-year terms. All 38 Marathon County Board seats are up for election this spring.

The Wausau Daily Herald asked each of the candidates to address important issues in the county and why they are running for the position.

Scott Poole

Age: 58

Residence: Village of Rib Mountain

Occupation and education: Legislative aide for the Wisconsin State Legislature; bachelor's degree in political science and history from the University of Wisconsin-Madison

Relevant experience: I currently work at the state Capitol as a legislative aide. This provides me with firsthand understanding of issues and legislation at the state level which affect the county. Additionally, the district of the state representative I work for is in Marathon County. I am frequently in meetings and work on local concerns with constituents, businesses, community organizations, and government representatives from Marathon County. Add to that a political science degree from UW-Madison, working in other political roles for most of my adult life, and I’ve gained a great deal of insight into the issues, process and function of government.

Campaign website/Facebook page: pooleforcountyboard.com and Poole for County Board on Facebook

Fred Schaefer

Age: 59

Residence: Village of Rib Mountain

Occupation and education: Attorney for 33 years specializing in environmental and toxic tort litigation; bachelor's degree in economics and political science from Hobart College, Juris Doctor from John Marshal Law School

Relevant experience: Supervisor/trustee for the town/village of Rib Mountain for 27 years − ensured full-time fire and ambulance coverage, expanded the tax base responsibly, increased recreational opportunities, and contributed to the creation of the new town hall, fire department building, and public works building while maintaining low taxes. Founding board member of the SAFER Fire District Board of Directors − enhanced fire and ambulance services while lowering the cost. Rib Mountain Sanitary District Commissioner − addressed PFAS contamination calmly and pragmatically, and maintained some of the lowest water rates in the region.

Why are you running for office?

Poole: I believe we are at a pivotal moment in history. We still have substantial challenges coming out of the pandemic but with that we also have opportunity for positive change. With my knowledge, experience and determination I believe I can help achieve that in this county. I want to ensure we have a county government that operates efficiently and effectively, one that not only addresses existing challenges but also anticipates and prevents new ones from arising. For those familiar with Theodore Roosevelt's speech "The Man in the Arena," I believe this a worthy cause and it’s time to get off the sideline.

Schaefer: I am running for supervisor to ensure that the residents of Rib Mountain have strong representation on the County Board. Marathon County faces various challenges, including defining the proper role of the County Board. As a policy-making entity, the board plays a critical role in guiding our county’s direction. I understand that government should facilitate prosperity rather than hinder it. If elected, I will bring my experience and problem-solving mindset to the County Board, ensuring efficient operations and promoting growth and prosperity for the people of Marathon County and the 36th District in Rib Mountain.

What are residents telling you are their most important issues, and how would you address them?

Poole: Related to county government, the majority of residents I’ve talked with in my district are largely concerned with issues of fiscal responsibility, keeping taxes reasonable, and worries about crime and drugs expanding from Wausau into the area. As County Board supervisor I would address these issues by making sure funding and focus remain on core services and not expanding department roles outside of their proper scope. Making sure needed services are sufficiently funded is important, but we should keep as much money in the hands of taxpayers as possible. I will be a strong supporter of law enforcement as well.

Schaefer: Residents in Marathon County have a clear message: They want an effective County Board that prioritizes citizen input, avoids internal conflicts, and focuses on efficient governance. Their vision is to maintain Marathon County as a vibrant and desirable place to live, work, and play. Stability and forward-looking leadership are key, while infighting and bickering should not define the County Board. My experience of pragmatic problem solving will bring the needed stability to the County Board.

What makes Marathon County a destination for visitors and new residents and how would you continue to make attracting people to the community a priority if you are elected to the County Board?

Poole: Marathon County is a hub for outdoor recreation. The “Basecamp” concept is a good one. I would support continuing to develop outdoor recreational infrastructure that complements and maintains a clean environment and natural areas. Another strength in our county is education centers like Northcentral Technical College. I would support expansion of educational opportunities for in-demand careers that feed skilled employees to local businesses which then attracts more students and businesses to foster a virtuous cycle of growth and innovation. I would also look to support our creative economy, arts, festivals and events which help attract and retain young people in the community.

Schaefer: Marathon County, nestled at the crossroads of Wisconsin, boasts natural beauty and a family-oriented community. With lakes, mountains, and expansive recreational areas, our county stands out. It welcomes visitors and potential residents alike. As a County Board member, my focus would be on maintaining our appeal and prosperity. Prioritizing our natural spaces and recreational opportunities is crucial. Equally important is our commitment to families, affordable housing, low taxes, and sensible regulations. Drawing from my experience as an elected leader in Rib Mountain, I’ll champion these principles on the County Board

Which parts of the county’s strategic plan would you prioritize or work to revise?

Poole: The top challenges in our county – and nearly everywhere else – involve workforce and housing. I would prioritize these issues to help gain a comparative advantage over other places. All of the prosperity objectives in the strategic plan are excellent relating to workforce, however, there should be more focus on housing. As for specific revisions, I would want to hear more from stakeholders and experts regarding their merits and ramifications. I want to give consideration to all aspects of any such proposals. Overall, the strategic plan is a good one. However, the implementation is always what is key.

Schaefer: In Marathon County’s strategic plan, the focus on “Most Prosperous” is critical. The county has outlined several objectives within this area, all of which require prioritization. From a skilled workforce to cost-effective public services, these are top priorities. While Marathon County possesses the essential elements for prosperity, it needs a County Board that recognizes its role and has the vision to achieve this ultimate goal. Additionally, maintaining our family-oriented orientation is crucial. As parents who raised our child here in Marathon County, my wife and I understand the importance of prioritizing families.

