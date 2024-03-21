Meet one of the candidates running for Marathon County District 7 supervisor in the April 2 election

Alex Eichten and Deb Hoppa will compete for the District 7 seat on the Marathon County Board in the April 2 election. The seat is currently held by Rebecca Buch, who is not seeking reelection.

Marathon County supervisors serve two-year terms. All 38 Marathon County Board seats are up for election this spring.

To learn more about registering to vote and to find your polling place, visit My Vote Wisconsin.

The Wausau Daily Herald asked each of the candidates to address important issues in the county and why they are running for the position. Hoppa did not provide responses.

Alex Eichten

Alex Eichten

Age: 33

Residence: Wausau

Occupation and education: Communications and marketing coordinator at North Central Health Care; Bachelor of Fine Arts degree

Relevant experience: Co-founding the Wausau Makers Market demonstrates my commitment to community engagement, event organization and bringing people together around common goals. My roles as events manager at the Wausau River District and chair of the United Way Committee at North Central Health Care underscore my strong leadership and management abilities. Spearheading successful initiatives, I've engaged our downtown and raised substantial funds for community causes, showcasing my capacity to drive impactful change. As communications coordinator at NCHC, I advocate for mental health awareness and effectively disseminate vital information to the public, emphasizing my commitment to community service and education.

Campaign website/Facebook page: www.AlexMarathonCounty.com and Alex Eichten for Marathon County Board Supervisor, District 7 on Facebook

Why are you running for office?

Eichten: I'm running for County Board to champion community-driven initiatives and inclusive governance. My journey, rooted in Central Wisconsin's vibrant culture, fuels my commitment to representing District 7's diverse voices. As an active member of Marathon County, I've witnessed our potential firsthand. From revitalizing local economies to prioritizing environmental stewardship, my platform embraces progress while honoring our traditions. I believe collaborative leadership, coupled with transparent communication, can pave the way for a brighter, more equitable future.

What are residents telling you are their most important issues, and how would you address them?

Eichten: Recently, residents in District 7 have emphasized the importance of safeguarding our natural resources, particularly our drinking water. It's crucial to remain proactive in ensuring its safety for the health and well-being of our community. Moreover, I prioritize promoting renewable energy initiatives and advocating for incentives to transition toward cleaner energy sources. By fostering partnerships with local businesses and organizations committed to sustainability, we can collectively safeguard our environment and pave the way for a healthier future for all residents.

What makes Marathon County a destination for visitors and new residents and how would you continue to make attracting people to the community a priority if you are elected to the County Board?

Eichten: Marathon County's allure stems from its diverse outdoor activities, vibrant events, rich cultures, and thriving agricultural scene. Whether canoeing pristine rivers or skiing through snow-covered landscapes, our county offers year-round adventures. Events like the Hmong Festival, bustling farmers markets, and the International Wisconsin Ginseng Festival spotlight our cultural diversity and agricultural excellence. As a County Board member, I'll champion the promotion of outdoor recreation, catering to enthusiasts. I'll also celebrate our cultural richness, ensuring Marathon County remains a dynamic and sought-after destination for all to explore and enjoy while highlighting our vibrant community spirit.

Which parts of the county’s strategic plan would you prioritize or work to revise?

Eichten: Aligned with Marathon County's strategic plan for health, safety, and economic prosperity, I plan to prioritize mental and behavioral health, addressing disparities, service gaps and additional educational opportunities to enhance community well-being. Promoting Marathon County as a hub for professionals, I aim to prioritize fostering a thriving economy, attracting skilled workers and entrepreneurs. As your County Board supervisor, I envision a vibrant community where health, safety, and prosperity thrive, supporting successful careers, small businesses, and economic growth.

More local news: Wausau firefighter severely injured while fighting Tuesday church fire

Marathon County inspections: One restaurant with 11 violations and 4 require reinspection

Erik Pfantz covers local government and education in central Wisconsin for USA-TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin and values his background as a rural Wisconsinite. Reach him at epfantz@gannett.com or connect with him on X (formerly Twitter) @ErikPfantz.

This article originally appeared on Wausau Daily Herald: April 2024 election: Marathon County Board District 7 candidates