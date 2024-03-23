Marathon County District 15 candidate answers additional questions ahead of April 2 election

Incumbent Joel Straub will face challenger Randy Fifrick for the District 15 seat on the Marathon County Board in the April 2 election.

Marathon County supervisors serve two-year terms. All 38 Marathon County Board seats are up for election this spring.

To learn more about registering to vote and to find your polling place, visit My Vote Wisconsin.

The Wausau Daily Herald asked each of the candidates to address important issues in the county and why they are running for the position. Straub did not provide responses to the questions asked by the Daily Herald.

Randy Fifrick

Randy Fifrick

Age: 39

Residence: Kronenwetter

Occupation and education: Wausau economic development manager; bachelor's degree from the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point

Relevant experience: Marathon County District 15 supervisor (2016-2022), Marathon County Infrastructure Committee chair (2020-2022), Kronenwetter community development director (2010-2021), Kronenwetter Redevelopment Authority member (2013-present)

Campaign website/Facebook page: Randy Fifrick - Marathon County 15th District Supervisor on Facebook

Why are you running for office?

Fifrick: The village of Kronenwetter and Marathon County Board have had some rough times over the past few years. We need local government representatives who are forward-thinking and open-minded who represent the best interest of the village and the county as a whole. I’ve lived in Kronenwetter since 2010 and see the great potential our community has and want to do my part to see that potential fulfilled. The pandemic has introduced a multitude of new problems that we must address to maintain low taxes and still provide high-level services to our county residents.

What makes you the better candidate in this race?

Fifrick: My experience serving as the County Board District 15 representative for six years and working in a variety of positions within local government from Kronenwetter to Wausau provides me with the background expertise to hit the ground running. I will bring the voice of a professional who is both forward-thinking and open-minded to ensure the citizens of Kronenwetter are heard at the county level. I will work to balance continued investment in education, economic development and smart long-term planning with an eye on conservative spending that will ensure tax rates are maintained at current levels.

What are residents telling you are the most important issues in Marathon County, and how would you address them?

Fifrick: It’s getting back to the focus of what local government should be. Providing public services while reducing taxes. Improving our roads, specifically County Highway X and the intersection of highways X and XX. County Highway X is in need of significant maintenance and the intersection of X and XX needs to be reviewed for safety. Funding needs to be prioritized for both of these projects. We also have large areas of the village that don’t have adequate internet and cellular service. We need to work with these providers and dedicate funding to address these critical infrastructure issues.

What makes Marathon County a destination for visitors and new residents and how would you continue to make attracting people to the community a priority if you are elected to the County Board?

Fifrick: Marathon County offers a perfect mix of natural attractions, outdoor recreation, culture, history, and entertainment, providing diverse activities without the hassles of a larger city. Personally, I love the quality of life in Marathon County and cherish spending my free time outdoors − hunting, fishing, working around my home, and participating in local community events. Placemaking is crucial to workforce attraction, as it creates vibrant environments, improving overall quality of life. Collaboration with organizations like the Chamber and Convention and Visitors Bureau is essential for hosting quality-of-life events, a key factor for employees deciding where to live and work.

Which parts of the county’s strategic plan would you prioritize or work to revise?

Fifrick: (1) OBJECTIVE 8.7: Strive to provide affordable, reliable, high speed internet access throughout the County. Post-pandemic, the decline in education levels underscores the critical need for reliable broadband, essential for education and attracting remote workers. It’s crazy to think that in 2024, we have over 25% of our residents in Marathon County underserved or unserved by broadband, with one of those huge holes being in Kronenwetter. (2) OBJECTIVE 12.3: Promote cost-effective public services. This is the most basic function of local government. I’ll strive to balance ongoing investments while maintaining current tax rates through prudent spending.

What do you see as the role of a County Board representative, and how would you use your position to serve residents in your district if elected?

Fifrick: The County Board is a policy making board that sets the direction for the county. With six years experience as County Board District 15 representative and various local government roles, I bring expertise to the County Board to hit the ground running. My focus is on representing Kronenwetter effectively, fostering an open-minded and forward-thinking approach. I’ll work to balance continued investment in education, economic development, and smart long-term planning with an eye on conservative spending that will ensure tax rates are maintained at current levels.

Local education news: Schuette Metals donates $38,000 to bring advanced robotics to Wausau East students

More local news: Pope Francis appoints new bishop to serve Diocese of La Crosse as Bishop Callahan retires

Erik Pfantz covers local government and education in central Wisconsin for USA-TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin and values his background as a rural Wisconsinite. Reach him at epfantz@gannett.com or connect with him on X (formerly Twitter) @ErikPfantz.

This article originally appeared on Wausau Daily Herald: April 2024 election: Marathon County Board District 15 candidates