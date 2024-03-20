Meet the candidates running for Wausau District 5 alderperson in the April 2 election

Incumbent Gary Gisselman will face challenger Orlando Alfonso for the District 5 seat on the Wausau City Council in the April 2 election.

Wausau City Council members serve two-year terms. All 11 seats are up for election this spring.

To learn more about registering to vote and to find your polling place, visit My Vote Wisconsin.

The Wausau Daily Herald asked each of the candidates to address important issues in the city and why they are running for the position.

Gary Gisselman

Gary Gisselman

Residence: Wausau

Occupation and education: Retired. I have a bachelor's degree in history from the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point, master's degree in history from UW-Oshkosh and master's degree in library science from UW-Madison.

Relevant experience: Served on the Wausau City Council 2006-2020 and 2022 to present. Served on the Marathon County Board 2006-2020 and 2022 to present.

Orlando Alfonso

Orlando Alfonso

Age: 66

Residence: Wausau

Occupation and education: Retired; attended St. Norbert College and Loyola University Chicago

Relevant experience: I have 22 years in the financial industry in Chicago. I owned and operated the derivatives market making firm Copper Trading, an eight-employee company based out of the Chicago Board Options Exchange. I sold to Goldman Sachs in 2001. More recently, with the help of the board of directors, I started, designed and operated the St. Vincent de Paul store on Thomas Street. I understand organizations from financial and operational perspectives.

Campaign website/Facebook page: www.VoteAlfonso.org

Why are you running for office?

Gisselman: I am a lifelong resident of the city and my past experience on the City Council gives me needed perspective on how the city should move ahead.

Alfonso: I have been approached many times over the past few years to run for office by residents who are troubled with the current path our city is taking. I agree with them, and am deeply concerned that our fiscal health is in dire shape. Rather than growing our tax base, we are scarring it out of town. We are following the path of other failed urban areas; we have become too “woke” and “tax unattractive” and can no longer compete for new businesses and new residents. We need a thriving “private” sector to pay for a “public” sector.

What are residents telling you are their most important issues, and how would you address them?

Gisselman: 1) Streets: The city has to develop a plan to repair city streets and to prioritize monies for streets in the 2025 budget. 2) Water rates: The City Council has to be involved in future consideration of the water budget so that water rates do not go up.

Alfonso: High property tax bills, ridiculous water bills, and terrible roads. My core belief is that municipal government should provide traditional basic services effectively and efficiently. Traditional basic services are those that center on public safety. They include police, fire, public works, parks, and at the county level, courts and public health. Government should not be involved with individual citizen's lifestyle, social or personal decisions. If we limit ourselves to these basic services, we can solve those issues, we will regain financial stability and we will attract “organic” growth.

What makes Wausau a destination for visitors and new residents and how would you continue to make attracting people to the community a priority if you are elected to the City Council?

Gisselman: The city can attract new residents by having available good jobs with a living wage.

Alfonso: Wausau has natural advantages. Its central Wisconsin location, its medical “Mecca," its natural beauty and the recreation it provides, and lastly, Wausau, for the most part, has escaped big-city problems, but that is changing. As I said above, some fiscal sanity would go a long way to attract people. That’s first. I would also encourage, not demonize new development. If we truly want growth, we must tax less, regulate less and mandate less. More of our “planning” should come from free citizens running their own businesses, not city hall.

Residents have been discussing their concerns about the increasing water rates in the city. If you are elected, how would you address those concerns?

Gisselman: See #2 above.

Alfonso: First, I would get rid of the PILOT (payment in lieu of taxes) program. This is a fee that the city charges its own water department in lieu of property taxes and uses this money for other city purposes. It is around 15% of your bill. Why does the city charge itself property taxes anyway. The PILOT is a gimmick and it lacks transparency. Second, I would avoid being scared into new “green” programs that have minimal effect on the environment or our health. We all want cleaner water, but we should be able to ask, how much cleaner will it truly be? What is the cost? Who pays?

Residents often share concerns about potholes, parking and traffic. How do you think transportation assets in the city can be best used to address these issues?

Gisselman: The city needs to fix the potholes, and we need a fresh look at our traffic patterns and transit.

Alfonso: Individual parking and traffic complaints are currently decided by Capital Improvement and Street Maintenance, I believe. But transportation definitely needs fixing. We let small amounts of government grant money steer or force us into programs that probably don’t work for Wausau, and greatly add to our debt. We need to rethink busses altogether. Except for school use, early morning and early afternoon, our busses are virtually empty. Those “behemoths” may work in Milwaukee and Chicago, but something less expensive and more creative should be considered. A deal with Uber? A small fleet of vans?

More local news: Pope Francis appoints new bishop to serve Diocese of La Crosse as Bishop Callahan retires

Marathon County inspections: One restaurant with 11 violations and 4 require reinspection

Erik Pfantz covers local government and education in central Wisconsin for USA-TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin and values his background as a rural Wisconsinite. Reach him at epfantz@gannett.com or connect with him on X (formerly Twitter) @ErikPfantz.

This article originally appeared on Wausau Daily Herald: April 2024 election: Wausau City Council District 5 candidates