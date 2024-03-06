The total solar eclipse is just weeks away. Here's everything you need to know

Editor's note: More stories will be added to this page as they are published. Bookmark it and check back as the event nears!

Indiana is in the path of totality for the total solar eclipse on April 8, and thousands of visitors are expected to flock to the Hoosier state for the rare event.

Since total darkness in the middle of the day isn't something many of us have much experience with, there are a host of questions about preparation and the day itself.

From what to wear to viewing spots, exact timing and more, we've got you covered.

Check out the links below to find all of our coverage of the 2024 solar eclipse.

What happens during an eclipse

What to know about the eclipse: Hoosiers have less than 4 minutes to see this rare total solar eclipse in 2024

Why is this eclipse special? The total solar eclipse will be viewable in Indiana. What makes this one so special?

Where is the eclipse path of totality

2024 solar eclipse map: See the path of totality in Indiana, U.S.

City by city solar eclipse timing: Where you can see the total solar eclipse in Indiana, when, and how long it's visible

How to watch the solar eclipse in Indiana

IMS eclipse watch party: NASA to broadcast 2024's total solar eclipse live from Speedway

Eclipse event at The Vogue: Team Jacob pitted against Team Edward for the first time in years

More Indiana eclipse watch parties: Ticketed events, parties in Central Indiana where you can see the April 8 solar eclipse

Eclipse glasses and how to view it safely

Where to get eclipse glasses: Protect your eyes during the total solar eclipse

Eclipse glasses for free: Warby Parker is giving out free solar eclipse glasses. Here's how to get them in Indiana

Are your solar eclipse glasses safe? Here are three easy ways to check

Indiana places to stay for the eclipse

Indiana eclipse camping: DNR: There's still time to book a public campsite to watch total solar eclipse in April

Indiana hotels: 'Anybody's bucket list': April's total solar eclipse selling out hotels in central Indiana

Camping at IMS: Planning to watch the eclipse at Indianapolis Motor Speedway? What to know about camping

Indiana school closings for eclipse

IU eclipse plan: Indiana University canceled classes for the total solar eclipse. Here's what's going on

School closings, delays and events: Here's what central Indiana schools are doing on April 8 during the solar eclipse

Will it be cloudy during the eclipse?

Indiana weather on eclipse day: Will April showers obscure total eclipse? Recent data suggests that's a possibility.

What to wear during the eclipse

Eclipse clothing: Here's which colors to wear — and avoid — during the April 8 solar eclipse

