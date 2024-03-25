Indiana interstates will likely be packed on eclipse day. How to prepare and what to expect

With the total solar eclipse approaching and Indiana being prime real estate for sky-watching, police are anticipating packed roads and heavy traffic conditions.

“We've likened it to having the Indy 500 in the Evansville area, Bloomington area, here in Indy and then in the northeast,” said Capt. Ron Galaviz of Indiana State Police.

State Police anticipate traffic will snarl before, during and after the event, which will occur April 8. Galaviz said the police agency will have “all hands on deck” when it comes to staffing troopers on the state’s highway and particularly its interstate system.

At the same time, motorists are asked to prepare ahead of time for traffic jams as thousands descend into the state. Filling up vehicles with gas ahead of time is advised as well as having food and water supplies in anticipation of long waits.

"Exercise patience," Galaviz said.

Police: Don't stop on the interstate to watch the eclipse

During the event, state police are also urging drivers not to stop, park, or watch the solar activity on the interstates.

“In Indiana, it’s against the law to stop, stand or park along the side of the interstate. Let alone, on the interstate itself in one of the lanes of travel,” Galaviz said.

How to avoid traffic during the eclipse

To gauge road congestion during and after the eclipse, drivers can visit 511in.org which shares the latest traffic patterns across the state and possibly find alternative routes.

