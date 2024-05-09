28 last-minute Mother's Day gifts that will ship fast

We're getting down to the wire for Mother's Day prep. With t-3 days until the day, if you haven't gotten your gifts for Mom yet, you may start running into shipping delays. What you need this late in the game is a last-minute Mother's Day guide full of gifts that will ship fast — which is exactly what you've landed on. The picks below all have fast shipping, but of course May 12 availability will depend on your location and other factors, so don't forget to check before you buy!

So, just because it's crunch time doesn't mean you should give your mom, mother-in-law, grandma, wife or other maternal figure in your life a generic gift that, well, feels like you bought it at the last minute. You might've missed the mark on personalized presents, but the following finds are just as special. The key: Take her hobbies, interests and needs into account while scrolling through these last-minute Mother's Day gift ideas. If she's been going nonstop, encourage her to make time for some self-care with a Spafinder gift card (which will arrive in her email within seconds of ordering!). Or if she's gearing up for a busy summer of travel, get her a new weekender bag or a Book of the Month membership to guarantee she always has fresh reading material.

Some of these picks are more practical than others, but all of them are packed with heart. Why should you take my word for it? Well, as Yahoo's gifting editor, I've been spending my days scouring the web for mom-approved Mother's Day gift ideas — and this selection includes the best of the best.

Find something for every type of mom (from great-grandmas to first-time moms), every budget ($9 and up) and different delivery windows. Amazon Prime and Walmart+ shoppers will score free one- or two-day shipping on most items (though keep in mind that shipping estimates may vary by location). And if you see something you like at Target or Sephora, sign up to become a Target Circle member or Sephora Beauty Insider to get free, fast shipping at no added cost.

The best last-minute Mother's Day gifts

Amazon iWalk Mini Portable Charger for iPhone If Mom always forgets to charge her phone, give her this mini-juicer that fits into any purse or pocket and will ensure she's never out of touch. It’s smaller than a lipstick tube! $24 at Amazon

Storyworth Storyworth Subscription Just when you think you've heard it all, she surprises you with yet another fascinating/heart-rending/hilarous tale. Storyworth will put all of her best (and, er, most embarassing) memories in one place. She'll get a new prompt each week and respond with her story; at year's end they'll be compiled and bound in a hardcover book for posterity. $89 at Storyworth

Amazon Parlovable Women's Cross Band Slippers Mom deserves a bit of luxury every day, and these cozy slippers are just the thing to deliver it. They mix a faux rabbit fur upper for next-level softness with a practical, anti-skid rubber sole and a supportive memory foam insole — a combo that she is sure to appreciate. Choose from 12 colors, including cream, caramel, gray, black and pink (shown here). $20 at Amazon

Amazon Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (16 GB) Is mom a reader, not a watcher? How might she feel about access to an entire library's worth of her favorite books? That's just what she'll have with this model's 16 gigs of storage. She'll also have an adjustable light source and a battery that can last up to 10 weeks on one charge. $115 at Amazon Explore More Buying Options $115 at Target$124 at Staples

Target Love x June Checkered Calming Eye Pillow Sure, you can always splash out on one of those fancy eye massagers, but this lavender-infused pillow will get her to that tranquil place for a fraction of the price. It's filled with Himalayan salt beads that can be heated or cooled — pop it in the microwave to relieve eyestrain or headaches, or stick it in the freezer to reduce puffiness and dark circles. $10 at Target

Book of the Month Book of the Month Club Membership It's dang near impossible to read into (heh) the contents of someone else's bookshelf — even your mom's. Instead of guessing what she might like, let her select six new reads for her collection. Once a month, she'll be able to choose from a curated shortlist of new, buzzy hardcovers and audiobooks. If nothing strikes her fancy, she can skip that month and save her credit for an upcoming one. $100 at Book of the Month

Amazon Cosrx Glass Skin Starter Set If glass-clear skin is Mom's goal, then she needs to add snail mucin — yep, I'm talking about snail slime — to her self-care arsenal. This three-piece set includes a sample of retinol cream and two bottles of the bestselling serum, which over 60,000 five-star reviewers said brought their dull, aging skin back to life. "I used it when my skin was oily. I used it when my skin became combination dry/normal in my 30s. I used it throughout pregnancy. I used it while I was in chemo. I used it in swampy Midwestern summers and dry Southwestern winters. It does not fail me," one Amazon shopper wrote after calling it their "#1 Holy Grail." $33 at Amazon

Amazon Freshcut Paper Peony Paradise Card A paper bouquet that comes with a matching Mother's Day card? Now we're talking! Snag the total package by picking up this blooming beauty from Freshcut Paper, which she can leave up long after the festivities wrap. $13 at Amazon

Amazon Eberjey Relaxed Short PJ Set She's a queen in your eyes — and she deserves to sleep like one. These lightweight jammies will carry her through the hot summer months, and best of all, as one well-rested reviewer wrote, "They get softer and cozier with every wash." Pick from an array of pretty colors, including seasonal shades like bright pink and yellow. $128 at Amazon Explore More Buying Options $128 at Nordstrom

Amazon Mueller Pro-Series 10-in-1 Vegetable Chopper Busy moms will always welcome a helping hand, especially in the kitchen. This handy gadget will slash her meal-prep time — it allows her to switch among eight interchangeable blades for instant chopping, slicing, grating and shredding. After, just throw 'em in the dishwasher and store in their (included) container. $24 at Amazon

Amazon Jolie Filtered Showerhead Sure, you can shower her (get it?) with all manner of hair masks and hydrating treatments, but she'll find that this water filter will work wonders when it comes to attaining soft, luscious locks. It attaches to most fixtures in just three simple steps. The reviews speak volumes: "My hair was limp and lifeless, and my skin was very dry. I've been using this shower filter for a few months now, and the curl has come back to my hair," one shopper raved. $165 at Amazon Explore More Buying Options $165 at REVOLVE

Amazon Tea Forte Mariposa Tea Sampler A regular old cuppa tea will get the job done, but Tea Forte's pyramid-shaped bags will take her experience to the next level. She can sample five fruit-forward varieties — white ginger pear, raspberry nectar, cucumber mint and more — in this 10-piece set. $28 at Amazon Explore More Buying Options $28 at Horchow

Amazon Anne Klein Diamond Dial Bangle Watch Part watch, part bracelet, this top-rated pick from Anne Klein can be worn for every (and any) occasion, formal or not. The light-pink-and-gold combo is a real standout, but it also comes in neutrals like cream, ivory and black. $29 at Amazon

Sephora Laneige Dreamy Lip Kit Winter is behind us, but that doesn't mean she should skimp on moisturizer. This hydrating, antioxidant-packed lip mask will make sure she has a smooth foundation for stains, glosses and other products. Get four minis in one box — she can rotate among berry, sweet candy, mango and peach iced tea, depending on her mood. $20 at Sephora

Spafinder Spafinder Gift Card There's nothing like a spa day to bring a smile to a mom's face. Give her a gift card that she can redeem at thousands of spas across the country. Contribute to a treatment or give her enough money to cover a manicure, facial, massage or other full-body treatment. $25 at SpaFinder

Walmart The Pioneer Woman Glass Decorative Hummingbird Feeder Dangle this from a tree branch and they'll come flocking! The red base and flower-shaped drinking ports are intentional — both are said to attract the eponymous flying beauties. It also has a built-in ant moat to keep pests away, as well as a perch ring for her new friends to rest on. $14 at Walmart

Amazon Bonne Maman 'Ten Ways to Say I Love You' Gift Set Consider this the sweetest way to spell out your love. Inside this (gorgeous!) box, there are 10 mini jars of Bonne Maman's finest — nine fruit spreads (ranging from tangy orange marmalade to decadent fig preserves) and one honey. Ooh-la-la! $27 at Amazon

Amazon 'Pasta Grannies: The Secrets of Italy's Best Home Cooks' Nonna always knows best — especially when it comes to pasta. She'll be transported to an Italian kitchen as she flips through the pages of this James Beard Award-winning cookbook, which is full of tried-and-tested recipes perfected by 85-year-old Lucia, 97-year-old Giuseppa and other actual Italian grandmothers. Who knows — maybe this will score you a dinner invite! $23 at Amazon Explore More Buying Options $35 at Bed Threads

Amazon Burt's Bees Spring Hand Cream Set Out with the old, in with the new: She can swap her heavy-duty hand creams that got her through winter for these minis with floral-forward scents like Wild Rose & Berry. Leave them in their original packaging or add the trio to a curated gift basket with seasonal must-haves. $16 at Amazon Explore More Buying Options $13 at Burt's Bees

Amazon Canoly Juicer Freshly-squeezed OJ coming right up! This juicer takes a slow and steady approach to preserve as many nutrients and enzymes as possible. Stick whole fruits and veggies right into the chute (No cutting necessary!) and let it work its juicing magic. $90 at Amazon

Amazon Eulnars Swedish Dishcloths, 8-Pack Although Swedish dishcloths may not seem like a particularly heartfelt Mother's Day gift, there's more here than meets the eye. These are not just practical, but also pretty enough to leave out to dry (with the three labeled clips) and will save her money in the long run with all the paper towels she won't have to buy. $17 at Amazon

Target Universal Thread Caning Natural Tote Summer is fast approaching, which means her days will soon be filled with farmers' market runs, trips to the beach and so much more. Not only does this woven bag look the part, but it's big enough to hold her summertime essentials — beach towels, sunscreen, you name it. One Target shopper pointed out that the tote is made of a plastic material "so it’s going to hold up more than regular, natural caning." $35 at Target

Olive & Cocoa Olive & Cocoa Succulent Trio Tray She's come to expect flowers from you on Mother's Day. That said, she'll be pleasantly surprised if she unboxes this inspired, exotic trio. They arrive pre-planted in a wooden tray, which she can reuse around the house when she eventually repots them. $44 at Olive & Cocoa

Walmart Beautiful by Drew Barrymore Air Fryer, 6-Quart Air fryers aren't anything new, but have you ever seen one that also doubles as decor? Didn't think so. Feed up to seven people with the six-quart basket or go with the three-quart option if she has fewer mouths to feed. Either way, she'll find ways to use it daily, especially since it can also roast, dehydrate and reheat food with the touch of a button. (Note that this may not arrive in time for Mother's Day.) $69 at Walmart

Amazon Knock Knock 'What I Love About Mom' Fill-in-the-Love Book The best Mother's Day gifts are the ones that come straight from the heart. Show her what's in yours by answering the 50 prompts in this fill-in-the-blank testimonial — some require vulnerability, others inspire a poignant stroll down memory lane. $10 at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

