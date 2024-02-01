I'm a shopping editor, and here's what I'm grabbing from Lululemon's We Made Too Much section
Don't miss this rare opportunity to scoop up fantastic finds for way less.
If you're a fan of Lululemon, you know scores of their most popular pieces are hard to come by. Famous for its ridiculously durable and fabulously stylish leggings, the brand rarely marks down its goods. Well, consider this your lucky day. The retailer's just dropped even more items into its We Made Too Much section— which is already packed with awesome finds in all categories, including accessories. The prices are jaw-dropping: Some leggings are down to just $59 (from $128). Want to get even luckier — as in getting early access to new-product drops? Get yourself a Lululemon Membership — it's free.
Align High-Rise Pants with Pockets, 25"$59$128Save $69
Align Asymmetrical Bra Light Support$34$58Save $24
Scuba Oversized Half-Zip Hoodie$89$118Save $29
Wunder Train Racerback Tank Top$29$68Save $39
Classic-Fit Cotton-Blend Long-Sleeve Shirt$39$68Save $29
Straight-Leg Mid-Rise Pant Luxtreme$59$128Save $69
Swift Speed High-Rise Tight, 28"$59$128Save $69
Align High-Rise Wide-Leg Pant, 31"$89$128Save $39
Swiftly Tech Racerback Tank Top 2.0$39$58Save $19
Groove Super-High-Rise Flared Pant$49$118Save $69
Enough chitchat; it's time to shop! Check out the discounted pieces we're eyeing or shop the entire section. While items vary by color and size, the prices shown below are the lowest starting price. But you'll have to be quick — there's no telling how long these scores will last. Certain options are already selling out fast.
These are hands down the softest, comfiest leggings you'll ever wear. They're perfect for low-impact workouts or just hanging out at home. Even better, they have pockets.
How pretty is this one-shouldered bra? While you may think a single-strap option might not be practical for workouts, this one offers ample support for low-impact activities such as walking and yoga.
This cozy number is perfect for layering and has a kangaroo pocket to hold your gear. Even better? It's ultra soft and warm — perfect for chilly morning walks.
This wildly popular tank is designed to be sweat-wicking and breathable, allowing for plenty of airflow. It comes in a bunch of colors and patterns, but sizes are disappearing fast.
Designed for people on the move, this long-sleeve top is soft, stretchy and breathable. Even better, it's available in sizes 0-20 (some sellouts, depending on size) and three pretty colors.
How pretty are these forest-green sweats? Along with being silky soft, they're sweat-wicking, quick-drying and ultra-breathable.
Designed for running, these high-rise leggings have a contoured waistband that won't slip down as you move around. They also have a pocket at the back to hold your stuff, and the seams are on the outer part of the leg to prevent chafing.
These easy, breezy pants are buttery soft, sweat-wicking and breathable. Their wide-leg silhouette makes them perfect for yoga or for just chilling. Available in three lengths.
This seamless tank skims your body and hits right at the waistband, so it won't rise up while you're running or training. It's lightweight, breathable and comes in a bunch of styles!
These cozy yoga pants are sweat-wicking, stretchy and buttery soft.