I'm a shopping editor, and here's what I'm grabbing from Lululemon's We Made Too Much section

If you're a fan of Lululemon, you know scores of their most popular pieces are hard to come by. Famous for its ridiculously durable and fabulously stylish leggings, the brand rarely marks down its goods. Well, consider this your lucky day. The retailer's just dropped even more items into its We Made Too Much section— which is already packed with awesome finds in all categories, including accessories. The prices are jaw-dropping: Some leggings are down to just $59 (from $128). Want to get even luckier — as in getting early access to new-product drops? Get yourself a Lululemon Membership — it's free.

Enough chitchat; it's time to shop! Check out the discounted pieces we're eyeing or shop the entire section. While items vary by color and size, the prices shown below are the lowest starting price. But you'll have to be quick — there's no telling how long these scores will last. Certain options are already selling out fast.

Lululemon Swift Speed High-Rise Tight, 28" $59 $128 Save $69 Designed for running, these high-rise leggings have a contoured waistband that won't slip down as you move around. They also have a pocket at the back to hold your stuff, and the seams are on the outer part of the leg to prevent chafing. $59 at Lululemon