The 21 best gift baskets to send (and receive) in 2024
Hint: Mother's Day was made for gift baskets.
It's tough to come up with one gift that sums up your love. And it's even tougher to figure out a way to get them to your loved one's door in time for their birthday, anniversary or whatever holiday you're celebrating (cough, Mother's Day is this Sunday!). That's where gift baskets come into play.
They're not all created equally, which is exactly why I've done the hard work for you and rounded up a list of the best gift baskets — some are stuffed to the brim with sweet and savory foods, others are packed with cozy essentials. The brands below, including favorites like Harry & David, Olive & Cocoa and Happy Box, have gift baskets down to a science. Not only are they full of delicious treats and self-care goodies, but they arrive at the recipient's doorstep packaged and ready for gifting — with fairly little effort on your part.
There's a gift basket for every want and need. Looking for a thoughtful Mother's Day gift for the mom in your life (whether that be your mom, wife, mother-in-law or grandma)? An assortment of Levain cookies will certainly do the trick, but you can always go with a spa gift box from Uncommon Goods if you want to steer clear of food.
You know what's even better than all the treats tucked inside these baskets? The fact that you won't have to deal with the hassle of gift-wrapping and delivery. And you can find more last-minute Mother's Day gift ideas (with fast shipping), plus all the gift cards we recommend most.
Best food gift baskets
Consider this a hug in a box. It comes stocked with everything they need for a cozy night at home — fuzzy socks, tea, honey, cinnamon sticks and a ceramic mug. Short on time? Score next-day delivery with Prime!
On the hunt for a care package to send to a college student? Look no further. This box is filled with 50 (!) individually-wrapped snacks, everything from Famous Amos cookies to Welch's fruit snacks.
Get a bunch of sweet and savory Harry & David's favorites in one box. Inside, find all the fixings for a charcuterie board, plus six gold-foiled pears and a bag of Moose Munch popcorn.
This wooden crate is packed with flavor. The petite version ($54) comes with chocolate almond bark, mixed nuts, tortilla chips, salsa and white chocolate pretzels, but you can double (or triple) up on snacks by opting for the medium ($98) or large ($158) crates.
It's not just about the cheeses, sausages, mustards and mixed nuts (although there's plenty to go around). With every purchase of this gift box, Hickory Farms will donate $5 to No Kid Hungry, an organization aiming to end childhood hunger in America.
Date night coming right up! Use the ingredients in this gift box — pappardelle pasta, mushroom-and-truffle sauce, fresh rosemary and truffle topping — to whip up a popular Florentine pasta dish.
You don't have to take a trip to New York City to get a taste of these coveted cookies. Get a box of four, eight or 12 six-ounce cookies (starting at $30 for four) sent straight to your door, no matter where you live. Each box comes with a mix of chocolate chip walnut, dark chocolate chocolate chip, oatmeal raisin and dark chocolate peanut butter cup cookies, along with reheating instructions so you can serve them just like they do in the bakery.
Stonewall Kitchen knows a thing or two about breakfast. The Nantucket-style basket is a gift in itself, but it's what's on the inside that really counts: three pancake and waffle mixes, two types of jam, maple syrup and a tea towel in the brand's signature red.
Enter the perfect gift box for anyone who considers bacon to be its own food group. The flavored jerky, bacon seasoning, bacon peanut brittle and bacon hot pepper jam in this crate prove it's more than just a breakfast staple. (Psst, some reviewers say the wooden crate is tough to open, so make sure the recipient has a hammer on standby.)
It'll be a happy birthday indeed — as long as they have these brownies, cookies and cakes to munch on. Send this striped, sweet-filled tower in celebration of their birthday, retirement, new job, new home or another happy milestone.
Indulge in the flavors of the Pacific Northwest with chocolates inspired by local favorites like the San Juan Islands, Pike Place Market and Mount Rainier. Each box come with five truffle bars and one-pound of assorted truffles. A bonus: 10% of Seattle Chocolate’s net profits are donated to Girls Inc. and female cocoa farmers in Ghana.
Because sometimes you want to spread the love like butter — Callie's Hot Little Biscuit's words, not mine. Each box comes with 16 freshly-baked biscuits — six buttermilk, six cinnamon and six cheese and chive — and a tub of traditional pimento cheese. Just pop the biscuits into the freezer upon arrival and reheat as needed.
Mix the pesto, olive oil and dried herbs in the two olive wood bowls, then dip away. It's perfect for the hostess with the mostest!
Whether they're new to Matcha or a longtime lover, this four-piece bundle has just what they need to stay caffeinated, including a mason jar, stainless steel straw pack and electric whisk. Choose between the original, mango, vanilla or chocolate flavor.
Send a little sunshine to someone who needs it — in the form of lemon sugar cookies, cheesy popcorn, ginger tea, zesty almonds, peanut butter puffs and other cheer-filled treats.
Best spa gift baskets
Need to remind someone that brighter days are ahead? This self-care bundle will do the trick. It has just what they need for some quality R&R: a mug with herbal tea to sip on, a calming candle to set the mood, a sheet mask and bath bomb for a night of pampering, and more. The best part? You can score one-day shipping with Prime!
The name says it all: This gift box comes with all the necessary supplies for a spa night at home. I'm talking a shower steamer, bar of soap, soy candle body oil and lip balm — all of which mix the calming scent of lavender with a touch of citrus.
The greatest gift you can give a new mom? Some me-time. She'll get all of that (and more) with this box, which comes with body oil, cleansing oil, body lotion and nip balm.
Sensing a theme here? Rest and relaxation are always welcome. This lavender-scented soap, body lotion and shower gel will soothe the body from the outside in.
Most unique gift baskets
Food is the way to the heart — but that doesn't necessarily mean you have to settle for food-filled gift baskets. This one is made with grill masters (or masters-in-training) in mind. Instead of meats and grill rubs, they'll get flavor-infusing grilling wraps, mesh grill bags and Himalayan salt skewers.
Raise a glass to a job well done — or better yet, send this customizable box instead of just saying "cheers." The pre-selected box has two whiskey glasses, a candle, chocolate chunk cookie and champagne-flavored gummy bears, but you can swap any of the items for another Happy Box offering. Note: The price may change, depending on what you choose.
