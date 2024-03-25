Make her smile — or ya know, shed a few happy tears — with these thoughtful gifts from Mark & Graham, Cozy Earth, Etsy and more. (Le Creuset, Amazon, Mark & Graham)

Alright, I know we're still a week out from Easter, but who's to say you can't get a jump start on your Mother's Day gifts? Not me, that's who. And quite frankly, once you take a peek at this rundown of the loveliest, cutest, most inspiring and inspired ideas out there, you won't want to waste another minute.

How can I be so sure? As Yahoo's resident gifting expert, I take pride in my ability to find meaningful gifts for any occasion, and Mother's Day just so happens to be one of my absolute favorites. Not only does the holiday evoke fresh flowers and all things pastel, it's a time to focus on the woman (or, if you're lucky enough, women) who's done so much for you. While it may seem impossible to give a gift that sums up your love for your mom, mother-in-law, grandma or other maternal figure in your life, this mix of useful and unique Mom's Day gifts will do the trick.

But before you make a beeline our stellar selection (it's tempting, I know), think about the woman you're shopping for and the things she loves (other than you, of course!). Is she already hard at work on her vegetable garden? Give her a personalized harvest basket to collect her bounty. Is she the type to skimp on luxury items? Then spoil her with a pair of Cozy Earth pajamas or a Barefoot Dreams blanket. That said, the most heartfelt items often don't come with the highest price tag. Snag this fill-in-the-blank book at Amazon for just $10, and it'll become a keepsake that she'll cherish forever.

I've given you some thought-starters, but now it's time for the real fun to begin. Keep scrolling for creative gift ideas for every kind of mom, no matter your budget.

The best Mother's Day gifts

BLRIET Blriet Shower Steamers Like bath bombs for the shower, these tabs release soothing scents of lavender, mint and eucalyptus as they dissolve. "They last as long as my showers (approximately 15 minutes) and are a nice way to wind down after the day," one happy shopper wrote. $10 at Amazon

Harry & David Harry & David Mini Rose Plant Gift Trio She'll be able to bask in the beauty of these rose plants long after the Mother's Day festivities wrap. Keep in mind that some of the roses won't be in full bloom upon arrival, but that just means she'll have something to look out for in the weeks ahead. $90 at Harry & David

Knock Knock Knock Knock 'What I Love About Mom' Fill-in-the-Love Book Your mom's known you since, well, the beginning. Think about your relationship — past, present and future — as you answer the 50 prompts in this little book. It's up to you: Break out your funny bone, lean into your sweet side or find a fine balance. $10 at Amazon

Walmart Beautiful by Drew Barrymore Rotating Belgian Waffle Maker Okay, maybe this one's not entirely for her benefit. ... Still, this waffle maker is so, um, beautiful, she'll want to leave it out for all to see. It's not just for show, though: The rotating function ensures evenly cooked waffles, and it can make up to five waffles in 10 minutes flat. $30 at Walmart

BloomsyBox BloomsyBox Original Subscription You can't top a gift that keeps on giving. Sign her up for a monthly flower delivery — either on a month-to-month basis or for the next three, six or 12 months. Pick the first delivery date, then BloomsyBox will arrange seasonal selections and deliver them on the chosen day each month. $60 at BloomsyBox

Cozy Earth Cozy Earth Short Sleeve Bamboo Pajama Set Ask anyone who's tried Cozy Earth pajamas (ahem, Oprah) and they'll tell you just how luxurious they feel. Made with buttery-soft bamboo-based fabric, these bestselling pjs are breathable, sweat-wicking and won't bunch up in the night. $188 at Cozy Earth

REZIPO Rezipo Hummingbird Feeder Fun fact: Hummingbirds prefer red feeders because they mimic the flowers they often feed from. This handblown glass one has four crimson flowers around the base, which will attract the birds to feed on the nectar. (Speaking of: Mom's gonna need some of that — here's a 64-ounce bottle for just $11.) $27 at Amazon

Le Creuset Le Creuset Mini Cocotte with Flower Lid These pretty petaled minis are just the right size for créme brulee, baked eggs or garlic confit. They're crafted with the same stoneware as the brand's bigger Dutch ovens, which means they can withstand temperatures ranging from -9°F to 500°F. $32 at Le Creuset

Uncommon Goods Gardener's Harvest Basket If she takes her gardening seriously, then she needs this wire basket (sometimes called a "hod") to hold the produce she picks. Opt for the personalized version and add up to two lines of text to the hardwood. $75 at Uncommon Goods

Freshcut Paper Freshcut Paper Pop Up Nantucket Hydrangeas Card Finally, a bouquet that'll stand the test of time! These 3D paper hydrangeas are as eye-catching as the real thing but don't need any water, sunlight or TLC. There's a matching card included too, so you can pen a sweet Mother's Day message. $13 at Amazon

Nordstrom Rack Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Stripe Throw Blanket Chances are, she knows all about Barefoot Dreams blankets — namely, how soft and cozy (and, well, pricey) they are. If not, this gift will make her an instant fan. Get this striped version (available in pink, blue or tan) for more than half off at Nordstrom Rack, and you'll make your mom very happy indeed. $50 at Nordstrom Rack

Made by Mary Made by Mary Mini Sweetheart Stacker Necklace A way for her to keep her littlest loves close to heart at all times. Stack up to five gold, silver or rose gold charms on a chain — each one representing a child or grandchild. And get this: You can have the hearts engraved for no added cost! $52 at Made by Mary

Storyworth Storyworth Subscription Just when you think you've heard it all, she surprises you with yet another fascinating/heart-rending/hilarous tale. Storyworth will put all of her best (and, er, most embarassing) memories in one place. She'll get a new prompt each week and respond with her story; at year's end they'll be compiled and bound in a hardcover book for posterity. $89 at Storyworth

J.Crew Factory J.Crew Factory Popcorn-Stitch Lady Jacket Cardigan It's all in the name: Give your favorite lady this lightweight sweater jacket, complete with ivory trim and vintage-inspired gold buttons. Warmer weather is upon us, but she can drape this over her shoulders after the sun sets or when the A/C is on full blast. $64 at J.Crew Factory

Kate Spade Outlet Kate Spade Outlet Kristi Crossbody The perfect go-to for when she wants to ditch her everyday bag for something smaller (and more stylish). She'll still be able to carry her essentials — think: phone, keys, wallet and lipgloss — while keeping her hands free. A LBB (little black bag) is always a winner, but you can also pick it up in this season's hottest colors: a bold green and butter yellow. $79 at Kate Spade Outlet

Legacybox Legacybox Family Kit It would take days — possibly weeks — to digitize all of your family's home movies and pictures. That is, unless you give your mom a Legacybox kit. Send in a set number of tracked and barcoded items (up to 10 items for the family kit) and they'll put the precious memories on a thumb drive, disc set or the cloud. Prices vary depending on how you'd like to receive your photos and videos, along with the total digitizing time. The result, on the other hand, will be priceless $140 at Legacybox

Hario Hario Cold Brew Coffee Wine Bottle Does she rely on her daily cup of chilled java to get by? She'll be able to make her own at home with this, which has a built-in mesh strainer to hold coffee grounds during the steeping process — and keep them out of her drink. $24 at Amazon

Uncommon Goods Handmade Heart-Shaped Balm with Dish Tell her to stick this moisturizing salve on her nightstand, by the kitchen sink or near her workstation. Each heart-shaped dish — which she can use for her trinkets once the balm runs out — corresponds with a different salve scent. Choose from five colors/scents: purple (lavender), green (lemongrass), red (rose), yellow (coco mango) and blue (fresh linen). $20 at Uncommon Goods

Mark & Graham Mark & Graham x Steele Waterproof Tote This tote ($89 for the large) is made with water- and tear-resistant vinyl, so she can load up and rest easy when she heads to the beach, pool or on one of her many adventures. (Just give it a good shake to remove sand and dirt when the day's done.) Available in 12 colors. Oh, and you can add her initials for an extra $15. $89 at Mark & Graham

Numi Numi Organic Flowering Tea Gift Set Watch the tea leaves and flavorful flowers bloom as they steep, then sip on the delightful result. This gift set comes with six assorted blooms and a small glass teapot, allowing Mom a clear view of the magic that's happening. $28 at Amazon

Kendra Scott Kendra Scott Everlyne Cord Friendship Bracelet Like the beaded bracelets you made as a kid, but way more chic. Pick up a pair — one for you, one for her — in one of five color combos to symbolize your unbreakable bond. And while you're at it, feel good knowing that 20% of the proceeds from each purchase goes toward women and youth causes. $40 at Kendra Scott

Anthropologie Anthropologie Icon Juice Glass Just imagine all of the smoothies, iced teas and seasonal spritzes she'll drink in these cute watermelon glasses. If you're feeling really generous, snag a few in the same design or create a custom bundle from the 11 fun varieties. $16 at Anthropologie

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Your go-to shopping guide: See all of our gift guides in one spot. We've got gift ideas for all the different people in your life — men, women, teens, kids, you name it.