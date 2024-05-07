19 best gifts for your wife that are sure to steal her heart

Your wife is a rockstar, and showing her you care in ways big and small is easy. But finding the perfect on Mother's Day gift is a bit tougher. After all, what do you buy the woman who has everything? Lucky for you, we have a bit of expertise in the shopping arena. In fact we’ve made it our mission to take the guesswork out of shopping for your wife by serving up unique and thoughtful products she’s sure to love. Whether you’re married to a bookworm or an athlete, there’s something for every kind of wife on this list.

And you don’t have to break the bank to get the job done. Below, you'll find a list of unique gift ideas that are sure to wow her, no matter your budget. If she's always cozying up to you to keep warm, get her a wearable blanket or electric foot warmer (but make sure she knows cuddles are also always welcome). Or if you're hoping for something that you two can do together, the Lego flower bouquet makes for a great couples activity.

Catalonia Catalonia Wearable Blanket She's constantly wrapped up in a fuzzy blanket, which is fine and all ... until she needs to walk or eat. This sherpa-lined hoodie is just as cozy, but gives her arms and legs freedom to move. $40 at Amazon

Body Restore Body Restore Shower Steamers Aromatherapy If bubble baths aren't her thing, then give shower steamers a go. Just pop a tab into the shower (away from the stream of water) to fill the space with a fresh floral scent. $30 at Amazon

LEGO Lego Icons Flower Bouquet Build some blooms and bask in their beauty all year long. That's right — this bunch of 15 stems, including roses, snapdragons, poppies, asters and daisies, will last much, much longer than fresh ones. $48 at Amazon Explore More Buying Options $48 at Target

CINCOM Cincom Hand Massager With all the typing she does, it's no wonder her hands ache at the end of the day. That said, this heated massager, which one rave reviewer called a "modern luxury," will improve blood circulation, work out any kinks and relieve pain as a result of arthritis or carpal tunnel. Switch between three different massage modes and strengths, depending on her preferred intensity level. $79 at Amazon

Amazon Amazon Kindle Scribe Made with readers and writers in mind, the Kindle Scribe is a digital notebook and e-reader all in one. That means she can mark up documents, jot down her thoughts, make to-do lists and doodle between reads without switching to another device. $240 at Amazon Explore More Buying Options $240 at HSN$340 at QVC

Shark Shark FlexStyle The definition of luxury This heated brush can switch from drying to styling with a simple twist. Unlike other curling irons and stylers that require dry hair to work, this one — which comes with oval and paddle brush attachments, along with two curlers — can do it all, taking her hair from the shower to the streets. It gets the job done in record time: "My hair is thick, wavy and coarse. Took five minutes to blow my hair 90% dry with a paddle brush. Then another 10 minutes to blow out with full round brush attachment and the air wraps," one five-star fan wrote. $240 at Macy's Explore More Buying Options $240 at Amazon$240 at Kohl's

AURA Aura Carver WiFi Digital Picture Frame Not sure if you can pick one photo to capture your year? Then give her this digital picture frame, so she can put all of her (and your) favorites on display. Just connect it to WiFi, download the Aura app and send photos straight from your phone. $149 at Amazon Explore More Buying Options $150 at Kohl's

FYC FYC Winter Socks, 5-Pack No one — your wife included — wants to shell out money on new socks. Don't let the low price fool you: Amazon shoppers can't get enough of these patterned beauties, with one who wrote that they are "plenty warm" yet "aren’t itchy or too thick to wear under my dressy boots." They also happen to be a Yahoo reader fave! $17 at Amazon

Sok It Sok It Java Sok Insulated Neoprene Cup Sleeve When she doesn't want to lug around her Stanley, she can just slip this cute neoprene sleeve on any ol' plastic cup to keep her iced drink colder, longer. "My hands don't get cold, my ice lasts longer and no sweat on the table," one iced coffee lover wrote. Choose between four sizes: small fits a Starbucks Grande, medium fits a Venti, large fits a Trenta and extra-large fits drinks up to 48 ounces. $16 at Amazon

Target Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Cookbook Holder The next time she's cooking up something in the kitchen, she can prop up her tablet or cookbook on this wooden holder. Better yet, pair it with a newly-released cookbook (like the newest volume of the bestselling Magnolia Table by Joanna Gaines) so she can put it to use ASAP. $20 at Target

QVC Kuhn Rikon 5-in-1 Jar & Bottle Opener When done right, practical gifts are the most thoughtful. Take this five-in-one bottle opener, for example: As long as she has this kitchen gadget nearby, she'll be able to open everything from pickle jars to standard twist tops with ease. $25 at QVC

FIGERM Figerm Electric Heated Foot Warmer Cold feet, warm heart? I bet she begs to differ. The next time she catches a chill, she can defrost from the bottom up with this plush foot warmer. Choose between three heating levels (113°F, 131°F and 149°F) and enjoy up to two hours of warmth before it automatically shuts off. $30 at Amazon

Kate Spade Outlet Kate Spade Madison Top Zip Card Holder There's a time and a place for a big, bulky wallet, but more often than not, she just needs to have the essentials (credit cards and some cash) on hand. This leather card holder has four designated card slots, plus a zippered pocket to stash away cash and coins. You can't go wrong with black, but the light pink and deep jade options may be easier to find in her purse. $39 at Kate Spade Outlet

Uncommon Goods Bee Drinking Garden Ball It may be winter, but she still has gardening on her brain. Get her excited for the season ahead by gifting her this beautiful glass orb (available in blue, orange or yellow), which holds small sips of water in its crevices to keep pollinators hydrated when they fly from flower to flower. $55 at Uncommon Goods

Lululemon Lululemon Fleece Everywhere Belt Bag The Everywhere belt bag is everywhere for a reason. It's just the right size to hold her phone, keys and wallet, plus she can wear it around her waist or across her chest to keep her hands free. Pick between black, cream or pink sherpa. $58 at Lululemon

Live Fine Live Fine Towel Warmer Picking up on a theme here? Staying warm and cozy is always top of mind for your wife, especially the moment she steps out of the shower. Before she hops in, she can stick a towel or two into this towel warmer and set the timer, so it's the perfect temperature when she's done. $110 at Wayfair Explore More Buying Options $110 at Amazon$110 at Lowe's

