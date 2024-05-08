The 50+ best Amazon deals this week: Save up to 85% on last-minute Mother's Day gifts, gardening tools and more

We independently evaluate the products we review. When you buy via links on our site, we may receive compensation. Read more about how we vet products and deals.
Here at Yahoo Life, we're all about helping you avoid stress. With that in mind, we want to remind you that Mother’s Day is coming … this Sunday. The de-stressing part? Making sure you get your last-minute Mother's Day shopping done now, so that on Saturday you're not a harried, irritated mess. Amazon’s here to help, with a cornucopia of stellar deals for Mom, like an adorable window-mounted bird feeder for just $26 and a chef-quality KitchenAid stand mixer at $90 off. And while you're at it, why not grab a thing or two for yourself? You deserve it for being such a thoughtful child. See how that works?
Best Amazon deals this week
Acemagic 16-Inch Laptop$361$1,400Save $1,039 with coupon
Morento Air Purifier$66$160Save $94 with coupon
Lego Icons Flower Bouquet$48$60Save $12
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)$80$129Save $49
KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer$240$330Save $90
Vivosun 5-Tier Vertical Garden$34$40Save $6 with Prime
Qinlianf 5-Outlet Extender$13$20Save $7
Khelfer Electric Spin Scrubber$30$70Save $40 with coupon
Apple iPad (9th Generation)$249$329Save $80
LuxClub Sheet Set, Queen$30$57Save $27 with Prime
Insignia 32-Inch Fire TV$90$130Save $40
Electrolux Ergorapido Stick Vacuum$143$299Save $156
Hanes Jersey Pocket Shorts$9$16Save $7
Carote 11-Piece Pots and Pans Set$60$120Save $60 with coupon
Del Indio Papago Night Cream with Tepezcohuite$10$14Save $4
Amazon deals for 70% off or more
Do you like saving over $1,000? I like saving over $1,000. Unless you're a serious gamer or video editor, a straight-up, no-nonsense laptop for everyday computer tasks is more than sufficient. This highly rated model lets you stay connected with family and friends via video calls, check your email, browse the web and stream your favorite movies and shows. It's equipped with 16GB RAM for quick-response multitasking, and you'll be able to use it for up to eight hours before it needs a charge. At under 4 pounds, it's highly portable too.
This handy little particle picker-upper is ideal for stashing in the car so you'll always have a way to clean up those fast-food crumbs. It weighs just over a pound, making it easy to reach higher surfaces, and since it's battery-powered, you won't have to deal with annoying cords. It's over 80% off!
You, your kids and your grandkids will have a blast playing with this highly rated drone, which easily connects to your phone for taking photos and videos from above. Use it in the yard or even bring it on your next trip for a bird's-eye view of your summer vacation. And oh yeah: It can do 360-degree flips! That nearly-85% discount is pretty stellar too.
Amazon deals for 50% off or more
If spring allergies are making you sneezier than one of Snow White's friends, you'll want this HEPA air purifier that's currently 60% off. Not only can it remove up to 99.97% of airborne particles as large as 0.3 microns, it does so quietly (as in, quieter than a whisper). It's suitable for spaces up to 1,076 square feet.
Your slippery battle with tomatoes ends today. This top-rated knife set is majorly marked down (nearly 65% off) and comes with just about every type of blade a home cook could need: a 3-inch paring knife, a 5-inch serrated utility knife, a 7-inch santoku knife, an 8-inch chef's knife and an 8-inch bread knife. Also included: six 4.5-inch steak knives, a professional honing steel, kitchen shears and a hardwood knife block. Whew!
This 6.7-pound robot just might be the closest any of us will ever get to having a live-in housekeeper. With up to 120 minutes of runtime (holy cow!), it'll be able to tackle all your floors before needing a charge, and at just under 3 inches tall, it can slide into those hard-to-reach areas. Use the Lefant app, Alexa or Google Assistant to schedule cleanings from anywhere.
Amazon deals on last-minute Mother's Day gifts
Flowers are one of the more obvious Mother's Day gifts, but if we're being honest, most bouquets start to droop in a matter of days. This year, why not treat Mom to an arrangement that'll last forever? She'll have fun putting it together, and once it's complete she can display it for all to admire.
Let's be real — what Mom really wants is the gift of relaxation, and this divine invention promises to provide just that. Not only will it feel like heaven as it massages her eye area (with heat, no less), it can also be paired to her phone via Bluetooth so she can unwind with some soothing tunes. (You might also want to get her a "Do Not Disturb" sign to go with!) At 60% off, this is a fantastic deal.
Mom will be able to admire the beautiful winged creatures in her yard from the comfort of her house, thanks to this cool bird feeder that sticks to a window. She'll have a close-up view, and as long as she places it away from a ledge, it'll keep squirrels out. Let's be real: This is just as much a gift for her cats!
Best gardening and outdoor deals
No room for a garden? Think again! This planter is like a high-rise condo for your flora — you'll be able to harvest five different herbs, flowers and more within a super-small footprint (12.5 square inches, to be exact). Rest it on the ground, hang it up, use it outside, indoors — the limit does not exist!
Even the most seasoned green thumbs need protection from thorns and rough branches. These No. 1 bestsellers combine comfort and function with a breathable, knitted material and flexible rubber for improved grip. This six-pack is down to just over $2 a pair.
Let's avoid a tiki torch incident this summer, yeah? This long string of LED lights will illuminate your yard, patio or pool area with a warm glow that'll also allow guests to see which flavor of seltzer they're grabbing from the cooler. And feel free to leave them up all year: They're designed to endure harsh weather, from heavy rain and wind to snow.
Best Amazon deals on Yahoo reader faves
Never fight with your family over outlets again. This electrifying gadget boasts five AC outlets and four USB ports, enough for everyone to charge their devices all at once. Oh, and this top-seller is much sleeker than having a power strip on your floor.
Yard in need of some heavy-duty pruning? This small but mighty chainsaw is powerful enough to take down tree branches yet weighs under 2.5 pounds. Plus, this No. 1 bestseller is cordless for even more convenience. Overgrown shrubs, you've met your match.
Get ahead of sweaty summer nights with this pair of chill pillows. Thousands of satisfied slumberers rave about their soft yet supportive feel, and their breathable down alternative fill helps promote airflow for a more comfortable slumber. According to the brand, they're suited for all sleep styles, whether you tend to rest on your back, stomach or side.
Best new Amazon deals this week
I used to bake for a living, and my trusty KitchenAid stand mixer is my go-to appliance. Cake batters, cookie doughs, breads, frostings, meringues — you name it, I've probably made it using this mighty machine. Unlike flimsier mixers, this one was built to last (there's a reason KitchenAids are often passed down from one generation to the next). At 4.5 quarts, it can hold enough dough to make up to eight dozen cookies at a time, and it won't take up much room in your kitchen. Oh, and you'll get beater, dough hook and whisk attachments for making practically any baked good under the sun.
Letting a gentle breeze sway you from side to side on a warm day is like paradise. Well, you can turn your backyard into your own little oasis, thanks to this popular hammock. It's designed for one person (phew — sorry, kids!) and is made of a breathable yet sturdy canvas that comes in a slew of fun colors and sizes, though prices vary. Oh, and installation is a snap — just tie the included straps to two trees and attach the hammock via the provided hooks.
The best beauty products are the ones that get to work while we snooze, which is probably why this serum is a fave of Elizabeth Hurley. That, and the fact that it's packed with fine line- and wrinkle-targeting ingredients like antioxidants, hyaluronic acid and the brand's own Night Peptide. Wake up to a smoother, plumper-looking complexion!
Amazon deals on tried-and-tested products
There's no need to spend an hour on your knees furiously scrubbing away at your shower when you have one of these doodads. This one has thousands of great reviews and two speeds to cut through bathtub grime, soap scum and grout stains with little to no elbow grease on your part. Its retractable handle allows you to clean without crouching, and it comes with four different brushes for tackling a variety of spaces.
Check out our full Khelfer Electric Spin Scrubber review for more.
Does Mom have a green thumb? These No. 1 bestsellers were designed to slice through branches, stems and stalks like nobody's business. Made of durable stainless steel, the blades have a low-friction coating and a self-cleaning sap groove to help prevent sticking, and the nonslip handles offer a secure grip.
Check out our full Fiskars Garden Pruning Shears review for more.
Treat your tush to the oh-so-refreshing spray of this popular bidet, which allows you to adjust the water pressure to your liking. Not only does it feel nicer than using scratchy toilet paper, it'll also cut down on your TP spending (plus, it's more sanitary than wiping). Everything you need for easy installation is included.
Check out our full Bio Bidet review for more.
Best headphones and earbuds deals
These second-gen top sellers have hundreds of thousands of perfect ratings, thanks to their clear, rich sound quality, 24-hour battery life and convenient cord-free design. They're rarely on sale for this price, so we'd grab 'em while they're $50 off!
There's a reason for the hype surrounding the newest Apple AirPods Pro — many reasons, in fact. For starters, they offer rich, crisp sound and superior noise cancellation, allowing you to enjoy music, podcasts, audiobooks and more without outside commotion getting in the way. This model lets you control the volume simply by swiping the stem, and you'll receive four pairs of silicone tips in different sizes for customized comfort.
If you're not a fan of earbuds, these Bose wireless headphones are a comfy alternative and deliver up to 24 hours of battery life. Plus, they're equipped with a full noise-cancellation mode, and at a rare $100 off, this is a worthwhile deal.
Best home deals
Hot sleepers, rejoice: Over 132,000 shoppers rave about these wrinkle-resistant cooling sheets, made from breathable bamboo. They're Oeko-Tex Standard 100-certified and come in an impressive 35 colors and prints.
Why keep tripping over shampoo bottles when these handy shower shelves exist? This No. 1 bestselling set claims to hold up to 40 pounds (that's a lot of gel, conditioner and body wash) and comes with five storage racks in different sizes for all your bathtime essentials. All you need to do is apply the included adhesive to stick 'em on the wall.
It's safe to say you won't be needing your puffer coat for a long time. Rather than letting it take up space in your closet, allow these roomy storage bags to keep all of your off-season belongings organized and out of the way. Each one has an impressive 90-liter capacity, along with see-through front panels so you won't forget what you stashed in them.
Best deals on tablets and tech
If you've been curious about all the hype around Apple's popular tablets, now's your chance for a firsthand peek. This ninth-gen iPad has 64GB of storage, a crisp Retina display, front and back cameras and Touch ID to ensure that your information stays secure. Use it for everything from checking your email to browsing the web, sharing photos and even sketching. (You'll want an Apple Pencil for that last one.)
Going camping? You'd be wise to take this No. 1 bestselling solar generator with you. You can charge it ahead of time at home or let the sun do its thing via a built-in solar panel. It's got two AC outlets and USB ports galore to keep multiple devices juiced up while you enjoy the great outdoors. Plus, there's a built-in LED flashlight you can use as a backup.
Tens of thousands of shoppers are fans of this super-slim battery, which can charge an iPhone 15 almost two times when fully juiced up. It also has enough ports to power up three devices at a time.
Tired of dealing with an assortment of remotes every time you want to watch TV? Stop the insanity with a Fire TV Stick — it can replace 'em all. You'll be able to effortlessly switch between the news, sports, live TV and your favorite streaming platforms for easy access to millions of shows and movies; plus you'll get a free 6-month subscription to MGM+ with your purchase.
Best $25 and under deals
Great for getting into small corners and busting away grime from grout, this battery-powered gadget scrubs 60 times per second to save you time and elbow grease. It comes with two heads and is all ready to go with batteries. Spring cleaning has never been so easy, and this is the best price we've ever seen!
This popular kit can minimize the risk of dryer-related house fires, as it'll do a more thorough job than simply wiping out the lint. Just attach it to your vacuum — you'll be amazed by how much it sucks up!