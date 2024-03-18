Airbnb distributes eclipse glasses in Indianapolis: a top destination for eclipse travel

Airbnb distributed free eclipse glasses to hundreds of its hosts in Indianapolis during an event Friday at White River State Park to celebrate the city's emergence as the most booked location for visitors traveling to experience the total solar eclipse.

"Last year we noted that Indianapolis was on the rise as a top travel spot for 2024 and the solar eclipse only heightened this excitement," Haven Thorn, a spokesperson for Airbnb, told the IndyStar. "And what we're seeing is this incredible uptick in interest and demand on Airbnb."

The city still has about 30% of its Airbnb homes available for booking, which includes full homes for rent as well as individual rooms, he said.

The 60 some homes available range from more than $300 a night for smaller homes to more than $1,000 a night for three-bedroom homes.

Airbnb's business has been growing as the company markets its stays as a personalized alternative to hotels, with options that can range from affordable rooms in homes to mansions that can hosts bachelorette weekends.

NASA designated Indianapolis as a primary partner location for the natural phenomenon, likely driving demand. The other locations are Kerrville, Texas and Cleveland, Ohio.

NASA astronauts and administrators will attend the eclipse-watching event at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, which includes multiple educational programming sessions before the eclipse reaches totality just after 3 p.m.

Tens of thousands or more visitors are expected in the city, according to tourism officials. That influx has sold out hotels and driven prices to as much as double that of a typical weekend.

