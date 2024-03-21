No, you can't just point your camera at the sun. Learn how to photograph the solar eclipse

Join USA TODAY Network photographers on Wednesday, March 27 at 7 p.m. ET/6 p.m. CT to hear their tips and tricks for getting your best shots of the solar eclipse happening across North America on April 8.

Topics will include safety, planning and the technical approach to getting great photos from the eclipse. Registration is free and the webinar will last an hour. Attendees will be able to ask the photographers questions. No DSLR needed — our photographers will also cover using your phone’s camera as well.

Sign up for the webinar here.

Meet the speakers

Courtney Hergesheimer has been a photo and video journalist at The Columbus Dispatch, in Ohio, since 2008. While studying photojournalism, multimedia and Spanish at Western Kentucky University, she interned at the Los Angeles Times, the Birmingham News and the Burlington Hawkeye. She is deeply invested in telling the stories around her.

Angela Piazza is a photo and video journalist for the Caller-Time in Corpus Christi. She’s worked as a photojournalist in South Texas for almost five years. Some of the most significant moments in her life occurred behind a lens, where she connected with her community and brought forth multimedia stories. Angela began her journalism career working as an intern for her hometown newspaper, The Arizona Republic.

Albert Cesare has been a photojournalist at various newspapers in for over a decade, spending the last half of that at the Cincinnati Enquirer. Seeing photojournalism as a great tool of recording history and bringing understanding of people, their experiences and emotions to the eyes of others.

Chris Pietsch is the director of photography for Gannett Newspapers in Oregon, The Register-Guard in Eugene and the Statesman Journal in Salem. He has been a photographer for The Register-Guard since 1988. Before that he worked for the Daily News in Moscow, Idaho and the Lewiston Morning Tribune in Lewiston, Idaho. He grew up in a newspaper family as the grandson of the publisher of the Sandpoint News-Bulletin in Sandpoint, Idaho.

What you need to take photos of the total solar eclipse

Solar glasses to protect your eyes from the sun during the partial phases of the eclipse.

Solar filter for your camera lens, shiny side facing the sun. If shooting with a DSLR or mirrorless camera you can order a filter sheet and tape it to the front of your lens. If you attempt to focus on the sun without a filter, you could damage your camera.

A sturdy tripod with an adjustable head. The heavier the tripod the better. An adjustable head will allow you to easily adjust the frame as the sun will move across the sky. A sandbag will help stabilize your tripod.

A telephoto lens that is at least 200mm-300mm. However, the sun will not fill the entire frame the at this length. The longer the lens the bigger the sun will appear in your images. You do not need to go out and purchase a new lens for the eclipse. You can rent a lens or crop your image later.

A remote shutter release or built-in timer will help eliminate camera shake. During totality you will not need your solar filter but your camera setting will change, slowing down your shutter. A release will allow you to fire your camera without touching it. This will result in a sharper image.

Extra batteries, memory cards, tape and anything else you need to be fully prepared for the day.

