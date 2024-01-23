Only Amazon Prime members can score these 10 secret sales — starting at $17

An Amazon Prime membership brings you a world of benefits: free two-day shipping and same-day delivery options, instant access to movies on Amazon Prime Video, pharmacy discounts and Whole Foods delivery. You probably already knew that. But did you know that as a Prime member, you also have special access to secret sales? Yup, an Amazon Prime membership affords you entry into a hidden section of Amazon, a hub of "Just for Prime" sales that span categories. This special section is home to some of the best deals you're ever likely to see on Amazon or anywhere else. Check out our current favorite markdowns in Amazon's Prime-only secret sale section below.

Amazon Automet Romper $20 $54 Save $34 with Prime and coupon This loose-fitting jumpsuit gets an A+ for comfort with its soft, stretchy cotton-blend fabric, lightweight feel and breathable design. Plus, it comes in 24 colors — from neutrals to brights — and has pockets! Wear it over a T-shirt or under a denim jacket — so cute no matter how you style it. "This jumpsuit/overalls outfit is SO flattering!" gushed a stylish shopper. "And it kept me cool (difficult since I have menopause hot flashes). And it is SO comfortable. I will buy other colors ASAP." Save $34 with Prime and coupon $20 at Amazon

Amazon Featol Extra-Thick Anti Fatigue Mat $28 $46 Save $18 with Prime This cushy kitchen essential will keep your feet and legs comfy and supported during cooking marathons, while you're washing dishes and everything in between. "I wish all the floors in my entire house were made of this," said a fan. "It is heaven to stand on. I have a painful hip condition and this really does decrease the pain." Save $18 with Prime $28 at Amazon

Amazon AuKing Mini Projector $56 $100 Save $44 with Prime and coupon Movie night just got a whole lot more fun, thanks to this mini projector that'll make you feel like you're in your very own theater. Its 200-inch projection literally allows you to watch your favorites on the "big screen." Click the on-page coupon for even more savings. "We bought this projector to use for outdoor movie parties in the summer," wrote a five-star fan. "After much research, we knew brightness of the picture in an outside setting was an issue for other projectors. This projector works amazing and is a great value. The picture was super sharp, clear and bright. It was very easy to connect to DVD and Bluetooth speakers. The remote added additional options to make adjustments. The small size also makes it very easy to bring with us on vacations and when we get together with friends. Our movie nights are a success." Save $44 with Prime and coupon $56 at Amazon

Amazon Eufy Clean X8 Pro Robot Vacuum $500 $650 Save $150 with Prime Why push a heavy vacuum around when this handy helper will clean your floors for you? It'll effortlessly glide under couches, beds and other hard-to-reach areas, has obstacle and drop sensors and automatically recharges when it needs more juice. It also empties itself for a truly hands-free experience. "The first day I set it up to work it was impressive," shared a five-star reviewer. "The most impressive part was when halfway through the cleaning it stopped, went back to its charging port to empty its cleaning tray and then resumed cleaning where it left off." Save $150 with Prime $500 at Amazon

Amazon Tovendor Electric Water Flosser, $22 $28 Save $6 with Prime and coupon Want to wow your dentist? This popular water flosser gently yet effectively cleans between your teeth for a fresher-feeling mouth. It comes with three replacement tips and pressure modes, and holds a charge for up to two weeks. "No cavities for me!" exclaimed a happy shopper. "This flosser is the perfect way to get the flossing in every day. The dentist let me know that I don’t have any cavities for the first time in three years! The only thing I have changed is adding this into my nighttime routine. Well worth the money. It has already paid for itself with no money spent on cavities!" Save $6 with Prime and coupon $22 at Amazon

Amazon Budding Joy Large Closet Storage Bags, 6-Pack $19 $45 Save $26 with Prime Pack up those bulky winter linens in these roomy No. 1 bestselling storage bags, which will keep everything nice and organized until next season. They're spacious enough to fit everything from comforters to puffer coats, and their see-through design means you won't forget what's in each one! "This was the second set of six I've purchased, and we absolutely love them," wrote a repeat buyer. "They're wonderful storage, and negate the need for as many moving boxes when packing. I appreciate being able to see what's inside, whether it's two thick, king-size comforters, hand-me-down clothes waiting for the youngest's next growth spurt or my yarn stash. They stack beautifully. I already know I'll be buying more." Save $26 with Prime $19 at Amazon

Amazon Drsaec Wireless Earbuds $23 $33 Save $10 Listen to music, podcasts and audiobooks the way they were meant to be heard via these lightweight, noise-canceling earbuds. They can go up to eight hours on a single charge and easily pair with your phone via Bluetooth. "Good quality," said a satisfied shopper. "These earbuds came fully charged. They fit very similarly to the Apple AirPods. Surprisingly, the sound quality rivals that of the AirPods. I am glad I purchased these." $23 at Amazon

Amazon VacLife Handheld Vacuum $25 $60 Save $35 with coupon So long, fast food crumbs! This handheld vacuum effortlessly zaps up bits of dust and debris from the floor and seats of your car — or anywhere else — and it comes with brush and crevice attachments to target hair and small spaces. Note: Prime subscribers can save extra on certain colors, like the red and blue versions. "I can't imagine a better vacuum cleaner than this one!" wrote a fan. "It's lightweight but the suction is very powerful. The brush head is perfect for cleaning the air vents, dashboard and seats. The long plastic tube can reach anywhere under the seats. I don't need to go to the car wash to vacuum my car anymore. So happy with my purchase. Highly recommended!" Save $35 with coupon $25 at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)