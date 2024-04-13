We independently evaluate the products we review. When you buy via links on our site, we may receive compensation. Read more about how we vet products and deals.
Amazon's secret overstock section is bursting with huge savings — starting at $5
Save big on amazing hidden deals, from knives to patio string lights and more.
You already know that Amazon is loaded with items that tackle whatever household problems you might have and at the lowest prices. But what you may not know is that Amazon also has a secret outlet section with awesome overstock items that are packed with everything you need. We've selected some of our favorites that can make your life a little bit easier — all at a discount!
Store your shoes in a snap thanks to this five-tier wonder that fits up to 30 pairs for men, women and children, with additional bottom storage. Also perfect for anywhere that needs organizing, like the basement or garage. Available in two, three or four tiers as well.
One reviewer with a "major love for shoes" also has major love for this shoe rack. "It’s always so refreshing when I receive an item that I’ve ordered online that is literally exactly as described and meets or exceeds my expectations in its workmanship and quality. This metal shoe rack definitely exceeded my expectations!!"
This handy companion keeps 40 oz cold for up to 12 hours and hot for six hours. It's also leak-proof and sweat-proof, making it easy to carry this mug in your bag. You'll tumble for it.
"I LOVE ❤️ IT!" gushed this shopper. "Been using it consistently for over a month and have zero complaints. It’s far better than several other brands I’ve recently purchased. The quality is very nice and I love the straw!"
Warm weather means outdoor entertaining, and your party will need these swinging lights to keep it going after sunset. They're also heavy-duty, dimmable and can connect with other string lights to reach as far as 1,100 feet! And they're perfect for outdoor weddings.
This reviewer reported: "I was very happy with the durability and quality of these lights! They provide a nice soft lighting for a back patio. The bulbs are made of a durable plastic but give the look of glass. There are extra bulbs included just in case. Overall, a great purchase."
It's easy being green when it's this stylish frying pan made from premium aluminum and nonstick ceramic coating, with a smooth interior that slides food easily onto the plate. The 8-inch pan is ideal for steak and eggs or a late-night bacon and egg sandwich Order up!
This shopper also likes that it's 100% PFOA and PTFE free. "Very pretty little pan and nothing sticks! Plus no toxic chemicals to make it nonstick. It heats up quickly and is super easy to clean. Very happy with it!"
It's a lazy susan of beauty, and now you can keep all your lipsticks, skin care items and nail polish in one place and not all over the bathroom drawer. Also available in three tiers.
This intrepid user wrote, "I have come to really love these rotating organizers, as they have use in so many areas in the home. I find that these also allow for multi-tiered plant propagation to get the best use from my grow lights. I would definitely recommend this product to others."
Never run out of places to plug in with this three-sided outlet extender and surge protector. With six outlets and three USB ports (including one USB-C), the whole family will be able to keep their devices juiced up without fighting over the one free socket. Plus, it's got an adjustable LED night light built right in.
"These work very well and the night light is a plus," raved a repeat buyer. "This is the second one of the same brand that I have purchased. ... The USB ports get used the most, so everyone can charge all of their devices. The night light also has adjustable light levels. The installation was very easy and straightforward."
Perfect for your kitchen, bar cart or if you have an actual bar, this 12-piece bartender kit comes with a shaker, double jigger, strainer and ice tongs. All displayed on a strong and attractive bamboo stand.
"This is a very nice set. It is well made and very useful," said this potent potable fan. "I love the little bamboo stand that holds the set. It makes it a nice part of any bar. This would make a great housewarming gift or gift for any occasion."
For the price of a latte you can make your own coffee creation with this milk frother. But don't let the name fool you, it can also be used to make smoothies and even pancakes and yogurt! Available in 15 colors, though prices vary by color.
Shoppers love its versatility and small size. "It will whip up eggs for your omelet," revealed one. "Even though that is not what I bought it for, it was fun just to see if it would do it, faster than my fork. I bought it to blend my energy drink, the three speeds are perfect. Simple to clean, just stick it in a glass of water. Then spin it dry in the sink and sit it back on the counter for the next morning."
Never go out wrinkled again thanks to this hand-held steamer that you can take on the road or use on the laundry. It's leak-proof so you and your clothes won't be in hot water, and comes with a brush that also serves as a lint roller.
Also works on curtains. Said this fan, "This little steamer is great quality for the price. I had read comments from other people on Amazon which persuaded this purchase, and they were so so right. I steamed my curtains on one tank of water, the steam pressure was great, it heated up in a flash and now my curtains look 100% better. A solid product. Side note: I bought this specifically for my curtains but it will now replace my iron."
