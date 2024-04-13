Amazon's secret overstock section is bursting with huge savings — starting at $5

Store your shoes in a snap thanks to this five-tier wonder that fits up to 30 pairs for men, women and children, with additional bottom storage. Also perfect for anywhere that needs organizing, like the basement or garage. Available in two, three or four tiers as well.

One reviewer with a "major love for shoes" also has major love for this shoe rack. "It’s always so refreshing when I receive an item that I’ve ordered online that is literally exactly as described and meets or exceeds my expectations in its workmanship and quality. This metal shoe rack definitely exceeded my expectations!!"