Memorial Day sales 2024: Everything we know, including early deals you can shop now

It's almost that time again — Memorial Day weekend, AKA the official start of summer! Memorial Day 2024 is shaping up to be a sales spectacular for the books, with major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Target and more already dropping their first Memorial Day deals weeks ahead of time. So while you're enjoying a backyard barbecue or your first outing to the beach, don't forget to take advantage of some major deals that will set you up for a summer of fun, sun and, most importantly, saving big.

We're expecting massive markdowns on big-ticket items, like TVs and appliances, as well as summer-ready essentials for both indoors and out. There will be a metric ton of sales to take advantage of during this long weekend, so if you want to streamline your shopping list (and save a whole lot of time), read on to plan ahead and make the most of your bargain hunting. Here's everything you need to know about upcoming Memorial Day 2024 deals.

When is Memorial Day 2024?

Memorial Day weekend will begin Friday, May 24, and run through Memorial Day itself on Monday, May 27. But you don't have to wait to start shopping markdowns — keep on scrolling to see some of our favorite items that are already on sale at a range of retailers, including Amazon and Walmart.

What will be discounted for Memorial Day 2024?

Information on specific markdowns is soon to come, but we already have a tantalizing taste of the deals in store for Memorial Day. They include sweet savings on timely categories like summer fashions, outdoor essentials and more, as well as classics like electronics and kitchenware.

How can I save even more during Memorial Day 2024?

Taking advantage of shipping deals and other retailer exclusives is a great way to save more during any shopping event. Here are some biggies:

How do I find the best Memorial Day 2024 deals?

What retailers will have sales for Memorial Day 2024?

Nearly any retailer you can think of will have some sort of deals event for Memorial Day, including favorites like Amazon, Walmart, Target and more. Keep checking back with us for the most up-to-date news on the most epic discounts available.

The best deals to shop ahead of Memorial Day 2024

Memorial Day 2024 deals won't technically go live until closer to the holiday itself. However, there are always great deals to be found, and these are the steals from across the 'net you'll want to check out ahead of the big holiday weekend.

Hoka Hoka Mach 5 $112 $140 Save $28 If you've signed up for a running race this year, these may be the sneakers to help you reach your goals. The Hoka Mach 5 has a lower profile, offering neutral stability and a low cushion, so your foot is closer to the ground, giving you an efficient push-off — good for an everyday runner. They're also super lightweight at only 7 ounces! $112 at Hoka

Amazon Qinlianf 5-Outlet Extender $10 $20 Save $10 Never fight with your family over outlets again. This electrifying gadget boasts five AC outlets and four USB ports, enough for everyone to charge their devices all at once. Oh, and it's much sleeker than having a power strip on your floor. $10 at Amazon

Solo Stove Solo Stove Bonfire + Stand 2.0 $280 $345 Save $65 This bundle includes a stylish, smokeless fire pit for all of your backyard gatherings this summer, a removable base plate and ash pan, a bonfire stand for protecting surfaces and a carrying case to tote along your pit along to beach parties and back yard BBQs. $280 at Solo Stove

Amazon Apple iPad (9th Generation) $249 $329 Save $80 If you've been curious about all the hype around Apple's popular tablets, now's your chance for a firsthand peek. This ninth-gen iPad has 64GB of storage, a crisp Retina display, front and back cameras and Touch ID to ensure that your information stays secure. Use it for everything from checking your email to browsing the web, sharing photos and even sketching. (You'll want an Apple Pencil for that last one.) Check out our roundup of the best tablets for more. $249 at Amazon

Walmart Vecukty Collapsible Garden Wagon Cart with Removable Canopy $84 $300 Save $216 Tired of having to juggle all of your gardening tools while working around the yard? Struggle no more — this cute, collapsible covered wagon will fit just about anything you need, whether you're getting your green thumb on or toting your essentials down to the beach. It can hold up to 330 pounds, so you can even wheel around the kiddos, with the added benefit of sun coverage from the removable roof! $84 at Walmart

Walmart iFanze 200-Watt Portable Power Station $100 $400 Save $300 This little powerhouse is your ticket to storm preparedness, with two AC outlets, one USB-C port, two USB-A ports, three DC ports, a lithium-ion battery pack and even a built-in flashlight with a continuous lighting time of up to 60 hours. You'll see the remaining battery life when charging, thanks to the digital display. $100 at Walmart

Target Dyson V8 Origin Cordless Stick Vacuum $300 $430 Save $130 If you want to usher in the warmer months with some spring cleaning, a good vacuum is a must. This Dyson is engineered for everyday messes on both carpets and hard floors. Convert it into a handheld and clean your car, stairs and upholstery like a champ. Love the red? It's a Target-exclusive color you won't find anywhere else! $300 at Target

Amazon Anrabess Short-Sleeve Maxi Dress $30 $53 Save $23 with coupon As the temps start rising, having a light, airy dress (or five) to throw on is key when it comes to combatting sticky situations — literally! With the airy Anrabess maxi dress, you'll be spared the embarrassment of sweating through your clothes, thanks to its flowy skirt and breathable slit. Plus, its roomy fit won't cling to your body, allowing for some welcome airflow. Hallelujah! Save $23 with coupon $30 at Amazon

Amazon Hanes Women's Jersey Shorts $8 $16 Save $8 with coupon It's easy to see why these flattering cotton Hanes shorts are a No. 1 bestseller in two categories — what's hard to believe is that they're down to just $8! The 7-inch inseam covers up jiggles, helping you feel confident and comfortable. Plus, they've got pockets. Save $8 with coupon $8 at Amazon

Coach Outlet Coach Meadow Shoulder Bag $158 $528 Save $370 This shoulder bag has three luxurious finishes: suede, refined pebble leather and smooth leather. It has a fabric lining, an outside zip pocket for easy storage for your phone, keys and wallet, and a zip-top closure to keep everything secure. It also has inside zip and multifunction pockets. Shoppers say it's just the right size for everyday use. $158 at Coach Outlet